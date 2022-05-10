Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan has owned Cardiff City since 2010

Cardiff City have responded to a supporters' group's open letter to owner Vincent Tan criticising the club hierarchy's running of the Bluebirds.

Cardiff City Supporters' Trust (CCST) wrote to Tan calling for a "vision with a clear and realistic strategy" and a fans' representative on the board.

But Cardiff say they do not recognise CCST as an "official entity".

The club accused the trust directors of pursuing a "self-serving agenda against the club they claim to support".

CCST sent the letter external-link to Tan to inform him of what it calls the "progressive breakdown in communication between the directors at the club and the Supporters' Trust".

It praised the appointment of Steve Morison as first-team manager and the return of former club captain Darren Purse as Cardiff's under-23 coach.

But the trust says its relationship with Cardiff has broken down and makes a number of recommendations including the appointment of a new chief executive "empowered to make all the necessary decisions through the club board".

CCST also wants a fans' representative director on the board for a "supporters' voice to be heard directly at board level, but also to ensure the supporters are informed, where possible, of the club's direction of travel".

In the letter to Tan, it added: "We would like to reiterate our thanks for all you have done for Cardiff City in the past 10 years. We are very mindful that our situation would be very different but for your generosity.

"We just feel that changes can be made to your senior team's working and thinking to further improve the functioning of the club moving forwards."

In a statement, Cardiff called the letter "unhelpful, inaccurate and disruptive".

The club added: "The organisation known as Cardiff City Supporters' Trust was deregistered as a mutual organisation/Trust from the Financial Conduct Authority in 2016 and does not meet the Football Supporters Association basic minimum requirements.

"For these important reasons, Cardiff City does not recognise the Trust as an official entity."

Cardiff say the board recognises the Cardiff City Supporters' Club as its primary supporter body, alongside the Disabled Supporters Association and Cardiff City Travel Group. They say they have "healthy regular communication" with these groups.

The statement added: "It is unfortunate that a small collective of individuals chose the hours prior to kick-off against Derby on Saturday morning to pursue a personal and self-serving agenda against the club they claim to support."

Responding to the club's stance the CCST said it has continued to be recognised as a group by the Football Supporters' Association since ceasing to be a formal Mutual Society and that it is in the final stages of registration with the Financial Conduct Authority as a formal Community Society.

In a statement of their own Trust chair Keith Morgan said: "We are very disappointed at the response from the club. We will not flinch from asking sometimes difficult but pertinent questions about the club we love and support.

"To suggest we are a group of self-serving individuals is not only insulting but patently wrong. Many of our board members have been fans of the club for more 50 years and we will continue to support our club long after the current directors have departed.

"We are always open for dialogue - something we have been crying out for - and we hope the powers that be will engage as we've been trying to do so for many months."