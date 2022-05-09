Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Dom Bernard (right) helped Forest Green Rovers to the League Two title this season

Forest Green Rovers defender Dom Bernard has agreed a new contract as seven other players depart.

The newly-crowned League Two champions have confirmed a deal for the 25-year-old to extend his stay at the club.

But Taylor Allen, Jack Evans, Jake Young, Opi Edwards, Elliott Whitehouse, Vaughn Covil and Luke Hallett are all leaving at the end of their contracts.

In a statement, the club said: "A massive thank you to all departing players. You're all history makers."

Rovers are also in contract talks with midfield trio Ebou Adams, Nicky Cadden and Sadou Diallo, as well as defenders Kane Wilson and Dan Sweeney.