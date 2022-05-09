Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Ryan Jackson (right) is one of nine players leaving Gillingham in the wake of their relegation to League Two

Top scorer Vadaine Oliver is among nine players released following Gillingham's relegation to League Two.

The 30-year-old striker netted 10 league goals but was unable to keep the Gills in the third tier this season.

Defensive trio Ryan Jackson, Harvey Lintott and Christian Maghoma are also leaving Priestfield, along with experienced forward Mustapha Carayol.

Danny Lloyd, Gerald Sithole, Ben Thompson and goalkeeper Aaron Chapman complete the list of departures.

The Gills, whose nine-year spell in League One ended last month when they went down on goal difference, have just seven first-team players under contract.

However, the club have also offered new deals to defenders Robbie McKenzie and Jack Tucker, as well as 18-year-old midfield duo Bailey Akehurst and Josh Chambers.