Jack Iredale made 89 appearances in two seasons with Cambridge United

Bolton Wanderers have signed left-back Jack Iredale on a three-year deal following his release by fellow League One side Cambridge United.

The 26-year-old left Cambridge at the end of the season after a two-year spell at the Abbey Stadium.

"I'm ambitious. I want to do well for this club and I want to do well like the club wants to do well," he said.

"There are some big teams in the division but Bolton is up there with the biggest, so it's a real honour."

