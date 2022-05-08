Rangers have lifted the SWPL1 trophy for the first time, stopping the giants of Scottish women's football Glasgow City after 14 monumental title-winning seasons.

Only time will tell which is the more significant - Rangers writing their own history or the end of City's dominance.

Regardless, it could change the landscape of the game in Scotland quite considerably.

It's a landmark shift that has been on the cards for some time and credit must go to Rangers for their steel and nerves to see it through.

Rangers lift the SWPL1 trophy

They have been perched at the top of the table for the majority of the season, remaining unbeaten with a game to spare.

Invincible they could become, which is remarkable at any level of the game.

Their investment has been substantial and without silverware this season, it could have been a disaster.

Rangers narrowly missed out on a close title chase last season. Similar to this one, it was decided on the head-to-head matches with City.

Ultimately, Malky Thomson remained at the helm and along with his backroom staff, they have delivered what could be a transcendent title not only for Rangers, but Scottish women's football.

Credit must go to Amy McDonald, the head of women and girls' football at Rangers who has been at the spearhead of their progress, but even with her wealth of experience in the game, she must have been feeling the pressure.

Visualisation, resources and spectatorship has heavily increased in recent seasons, the exposure of our game is improving dramatically and this season could be the change required to accelerate the progress.

Rangers are SWPL1 champions and their men's side have a Europa League final to play out. Scottish football could raise a few eyebrows across the continent this year.

As for Glasgow City, it hurts to see them fall from grace, but with the people they have in charge they will step back, reflect and come again stronger.

It's a club with strong foundations, a club who have been championing women and girls' football since 1998 and this line in the sand will not change it.

And their season can still end on a high with a Scottish Cup date with Celtic to come on 29 May. Celtic will have other ideas, of course, having beaten City in the League Cup final earlier this season.

The Glasgow trio occupy the top three positions in SWPL1 and are setting the standard for clubs in their own city, Edinburgh, Lanarkshire and the north-east.

The league is as competitive as ever and hopefully now there will be further investment to strengthen as it comes under the banner of the SPFL.

But for now, Rangers should enjoy their moment and the prospect of Women's Champions League football for the first time later this year.

Watch highlights of the weekend SWPL1 matches on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST