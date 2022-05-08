Last updated on .From the section Football

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp both lashed out this weekend.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp both fired shots and Roy Hodgson snubbed his own fans.

It was a weekend for Premier League managers ruffling feathers. Meanwhile, in the Women's Super League, Emma Hayes made history with Chelsea's third successive league title and Bristol Rovers enjoyed quite possibly the best final day turnaround of all time.

Find all of that, and more, in this week's top football tweets.

1. Pep takes a swipe

Manchester City have one hand on the Premier League title. After Liverpool dropped points against Tottenham on Saturday, Pep Guardiola's men took advantage with a resounding victory over Newcastle United that puts them three points ahead.

Guardiola couldn't resist a swipe at his title rivals after the final whistle.

2. Possession is nine 10ths

One statistic from City's game against Newcastle told quite a story.

3. Klopp gets salty

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had his own axe to grind. Tottenham's low block managed to contain Liverpool to only three shots on target at Anfield and very much frustrated the hosts.

Klopp was not enamoured with Antonio Conte's negative tactics.

Not everyone took the same view.

With all of this whinging from the top managers, some longed for the days of the strong and silent hero.

4. Chelsea make it three in a row

Chelsea wrapped up a historic third successive Women's Super League title on Sunday with a 4-2 win over Manchester United. They are the first team to win the WSL three times in a row.

The title race went right down to the final day, but the win meant that Emma Hayes' team finished one point ahead of Arsenal.

Manchester United were 2-1 up at the break, until Sam Kerr produced two absolutely stunning volleys in the second half.

Lisa England, parent to Chelsea striker Bethany, is a proud mum.

5. Nothing can Brighton Manchester United's dim season

Brighton humiliated Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday with a 4-0 drubbing. It was the Seagulls' first win at home this year and set a new record for the club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are setting some unwanted records of their own.

6. Hodgson stirs up a hornet's nest

Watford's relegation was confirmed on Saturday with a 1-0 defeat by manager Roy Hodgson's boyhood club, Crystal Palace.

This is sure to be the 74-year-old's last hurrah in the Premier League.

Some Watford fans were aggrieved by the fact that, following the defeat, Hodgson took a lap of honour in front of the home crowd, without acknowledging his own team's travelling support.

Hodgson was the third manager to take over at Vicarage Road this season, following Xisco Munoz and Claudio Ranieri.

The rotating-door policy at the club may be coming back to bite them.

7. Gas going up

Bristol Rovers sealed promotion on Saturday, in perhaps the most dramatic final-day turnaround of all time. The Pirates went into the final day of the season needing either a better result than third-placed Northampton or to win by five goals more than their rivals, in order to secure automatic promotion.

In the 85th minute, with Northampton winning 3-1 at Barrow, Elliot Anderson scored for Bristol to make it 7-0.

That sparked a pitch invasion, which suspended the match for almost 20 minutes. Incredible scenes.

The city was lit up afterwards.

8. Marsching on together

Leeds pressed self-destruct on Saturday when they gifted an early goal to Arsenal, then had captain Luke Ayling sent off in the first half for a mindless foul on Gabriel Martinelli.

The 2-1 win bolstered Arsenal's position in the top four, while Leeds moved into the relegation zone.

Is the honeymoon period over for Jesse Marsch?

Leeds were in 16th place two weeks ago but, after losses to Manchester City and Arsenal, they now find themselves in the bottom three, level on points with Burnley and one point behind Everton, who have a game in hand.

9. He's not leaving!

And, finally, one veteran of the game has confirmed that he has no plans to move on yet.