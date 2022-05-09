Last updated on .From the section West Brom

David Button was signed by Slaven Bilic from Brighton in September 2020

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper David Button has signed a new two-year contract with the Championship club.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur trainee, 33, ended the season as Baggies number one after England keeper Sam Johnstone's decision not to sign a new deal.

Button kept four clean sheets in his 10 league appearances in 2021-22.

That included three in the last three games as Albion improved their position to finish 10th under Steve Bruce, eight points shy of a play-off place.

Button, who was signed by Slaven Bilic for the Baggies in September 2020, is set to remain with the Baggies until June 2024.

"Despite not playing as much as I would have liked, I've really enjoyed my last two years here," he said. "It's a privilege to play for such a big club with great fans and great staff members behind the scenes."

After leaving Tottenham following 13 different loan moves to join Charlton Athletic in 2012, Button spent three years at Brentford, then two years at Fulham, where he won promotion in 2018 before being signed by Brighton for £4m.