The Racecourse is the world's oldest international football stadium

Wrexham are hoping to secure funding to develop a 5,500 seated stand at the Kop end of their Racecourse Stadium.

The Wrexham Gateway Project, which would see the capacity increased to over 15,000, was announced in 2019.

Plans also include improved media, broadcast and floodlight facilities, a car park and ground works for a convention centre and hotel.

Wrexham's bid for a "stadium for the north," includes a mixture of public and private funding.

The plans, backed by the club, Wrexham County Borough Council, the Welsh Government and Glyndwr University will be considered for funding by the UK government this summer.

Wrexham are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who hope to regain the Racecouse freehold for the club.

Former Wrexham players Mickey Thomas and Malcolm Allen helped to launch Wrexham's campaign.

"The funding is vital if north Wales is to realise its ambition of having facilities capable of hosting international sport," Thomas said.

The campaign will run until mid June and provide information and communication that raises awareness of the Wrexham Gateway funding application.

Wrexham are currently chasing National League promotion, having moved top of the division with a win over rivals Stockport.