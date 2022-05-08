Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Marlon Pack joined Cardiff in 2019 for an undisclosed fee from Championship rivals Bristol City

Midfielder Marlon Pack will be leaving Cardiff City as the club prepare for a high number of player departures.

Pack is one of 10 senior players at Cardiff who are out of contract, along with captain Sean Morrison, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Aden Flint, Leandro Bacuna, Ciaron Brown, Josh Murphy and Isaac Vassell.

"I'll forever be grateful for the chance to play for Cardiff," Pack said.

Goalkeeper Alex Smithies will also be leaving Cardiff City Stadium.

Manager Steve Morison has admitted decisions have already been made over players he wants for next season amid budget cuts at the Championship club.

Cardiff have held talks with both influential midfielder Ralls and skipper Morrison about extending their stays.

Centre-back Morrison was skipper when the club last won promotion to the Premier League in 2018, but could have played his last game with the former Reading defender sidelined with the knee ligament injury he suffered in February.

The club are expected to offer Morrison a short-term deal as part of a duty of care.

Talks have also been held over fresh terms for Ralls, with the club keen to keep their longest serving player who has made 308 appearances since arriving at Cardiff City Stadium as a 16-year-old in 2010.

Cardiff, who finished 18th in the Championship, have already agreed deals with potential new signings according to manager Morison, who succeeded Mick McCarthy following his sacking in October.