Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Sol Bamba's high point for Middlesbrough was scoring in the penalty shoot-out as they knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup

Sol Bamba will leave Middlesbrough after his one-year contract expired.

The 37-year-old returned to football with Boro after he recovered from non-Hodgkin lymphoma in May last year.

The Ivory Coast defender played 29 times for the club but he will now leave Chris Wilder's side.

Wales international Neil Taylor and fellow defender Lee Peltier also go, but captain Jonny Howson is to be offered a new deal.

Howson, 34, missed just one league game all season and the midfielder was named the club's player of the year.

The news comes two days after Boro missed out on a spot in the Championship play-offs, following a 4-1 loss at Preston North End as they finished seventh.

Bamba was brought to the club last summer by previous manager Neil Warnock, who had worked with the defender at Cardiff, and he made an emotional comeback months after getting the all-clear when he came on as a substitute in a 3-0 loss to Blackpool in the Carabao Cup.

He was given a warm ovation by Boro supporters when he made his final appearance as a sub in their final home game of the season, a 3-1 win over Stoke.

Taylor played 17 times after he signed a short-term deal in November with the left-back having been without a club since leaving Aston Villa.

Ex-West Brom defender Peltier was signed last summer by Warnock, and he went on to make 26 appearances for them.