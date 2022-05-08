Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray signed Joe Rothwell from Oxford United in the summer of 2018

Midfield pair Joe Rothwell and Bradley Johnson have left Blackburn Rovers after their contracts expired.

Rothwell departs after four years at Ewood Park since arriving from Oxford United.

The 27-year-old made 161 appearances and scored 11 goals, including playing 41 Championship games this season.

Johnson spent three years with the club following a switch from Derby County, with the 35-year-old featuring 86 times for them.

Rothwell's final game was in the 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, which ended Blackburn's chances of making the play-offs.

However, Johnson's role in the team had diminished this season as he only started eight games, the last of which was a 1-0 loss to Stoke on Easter Monday.