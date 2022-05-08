Last updated on .From the section Preston

Scott Sinclair scored twice in 27 appearances for Preston North End this season, with both goals coming in their 3-0 EFL Cup win over Mansfield in August

Scott Sinclair and Tom Barkhuizen are among 13 players released by Preston North End following the end of their 2021-22 Championship season.

Sinclair, 33, joined from Celtic in January 2020 and made 85 appearances during his time at the club.

28-year-old Barkhuizen, signed for North End from Morecambe in late 2016 and went on to make 209 appearances.

Their release comes after centre-back Paul Huntington's exit from the club, after 10 years at Deepdale.

Huntington, who joined in 2012 from Yeovil Town, made his 306th and final North End appearance for the club in Saturday's season-ending 4-1 win against Middlesbrough.

Connor Ripley, Ethan Walker, Izzy Brown, Jack Baxter, Jacob Holland-Wilkinson, Jamie Thomas, Joe Rafferty, Joe Rodwell-Grant, Mathew Hudson, Oliver Lombard are among the other players to be released by the club.

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites say they are also in discussions with Bambo Diaby regarding a new contract with the club.

Diaby, 24, made seven appearances for the clubs since joining from Barnsley in January, helping them to a 13th-placed finish in the Championship.