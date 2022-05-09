Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester City by three points

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he disagrees with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's view that "everyone" wants Liverpool to win the Premier League.

Guardiola said the media and wider country "supports Liverpool" after his side's win over Newcastle on Sunday.

But Klopp feels Guardiola was "influenced" by the emotions of a game.

"I have no idea if the country is supporting us. It is not the feeling I get when we go to other places, it's actually the opposite," said Klopp.

"I live in Liverpool. Here a lot of people want us to win the league that's for sure. But even here it's probably only 50%."

Klopp reflected on his analysis of Tottenham after Saturday's draw with Antonio Conte's side, a result that ultimately saw Liverpool fall three points behind City in the Premier League title race by the end of the weekend.

He said his comments were an example of how emotions after a game can influence what a manager might say.

"As a manager I had this experience recently, we are obviously influenced by the game, the situation," Klopp added.

"I have said things. Would I say it again? No. I said Tottenham play how they play but are still only fifth. It felt good at the moment but it is probably wrong.

"I don't know which situation Pep was in. Getting knocked out of he Champions League is difficult enough to take. But then Liverpool made it to the final. You say what you say."

Klopp said he may be able to recall striker Roberto Firmino from injury for Tuesday's crucial trip to Aston Villa.

Asked whether his side are now too far behind in the title race with three games remaining Klopp said: "It is clear it is not over. We have three games to play and my concern is how we can win our three games and I have no say in how City can win theirs.

"We don't stop believing, that's what we do."