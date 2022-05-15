Newcastle United v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Eddie Howe's first match in the Newcastle dugout was a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal in November, which left his side bottom of the table and winless from their opening 13 fixtures

TEAM NEWS

Key Newcastle pair Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are in contention to start against Arsenal after making their returns from injury as substitutes against Manchester City.

Winger Ryan Fraser could be involved after a five-match absence with a thigh problem.

Arsenal will assess central defenders Ben White and Gabriel, who have both been nursing injuries.

Rob Holding is suspended as a result of his sending off against Tottenham.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal endured a horrible night in Thursday's north London derby but they cannot afford to dwell on what went wrong for them against Spurs.

It's typical Arsenal, really, because they always seem to get themselves in a good position but whenever something goes against them, they just seem to collapse. At times this season it has looked like they have become stronger mentally - but they haven't.

They are under pressure now, too. Arsenal will have to win at St James' Park or fourth place will be out of their hands on the final day of the season.

We know Tottenham have a record of messing up too, but they play bottom side Norwich on the final day and Arsenal obviously do not want to be relying on the Canaries to do them a favour.

That might be the scenario the Gunners are facing, though.

We all know how much Newcastle have improved in the past few months, and they have been very strong at St James' Park. Beating them there is a very big ask.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won 18 of the past 19 league and cup meetings. The exception was a 2-1 league defeat at St James' Park in April 2018.

Newcastle have gone seven competitive games without a goal against Arsenal since Ciaran Clark's 91st-minute consolation effort in a 2-1 Premier League home defeat in September 2018.

Newcastle United

A win would take Newcastle to 46 points, their highest tally since returning to the Premier League five years ago.

Victory would also ensure they reach 30 top-flight points at home in a season for the first time since 2011-12.

Newcastle have earned 32 points in 17 league games in 2022, after taking only 11 points from their first 19 fixtures.

The Magpies have lost all nine league matches this season against the teams currently in the top five of the table, conceding 27 goals overall.

Callum Wilson scored in each of his first three Premier League appearances versus Arsenal, but has failed to score in all six subsequent top-flight games against them.

Arsenal

The Gunners have recorded five wins and five defeats in their past 10 Premier League fixtures.

They are one short of equalling the club record for most Premier League defeats in a 38-game season: 13, set in 2017-18 and 2020-21.

Arsenal have gone eight league matches without a clean sheet since a 1-0 win at Aston Villa on 19 March.

They are winless in all three Monday Premier League matches this season, losing both away games: 2-1 at Everton in December and 3-0 at Crystal Palace in April.

Mikel Arteta has won all 11 of his competitive matches as an Arsenal player and manager against Newcastle.

