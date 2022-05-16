Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Luton Town 0.
Jordan Rhodes scored a late winner to send Huddersfield Town into the Championship play-off final with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Luton Town.
The visitors dominated the first half but Harry Cornick shot straight at Terriers goalkeeper Lee Nicholls from just six yards out.
Cornick was thwarted by Nicholls again after the break.
However, Rhodes converted a free-kick from fellow sub Sorba Thomas at the back post to win it.
The Terriers will play Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United, who meet at the City Ground in their second leg on Tuesday, in the final at Wembley on Sunday, 29 May.
The West Yorkshire side had two seasons in the top flight between 2017 and 2019 and their fans spilled onto the pitch as the final whistle went.
They rode their luck in a game where they struggled to really find their fluent best, but their season will now end at English football's grandest stage.
The two sides had drawn 1-1 in an even first leg on Friday but it was the Hatters who enjoyed the better of things at the John Smith's Stadium.
Nathan Jones' men, who had finished seven points and three places behind the Terriers, will certainly look back and regret their first half profligacy, with Cornick's shot at Nicholls the best of a number of chances they carved out against the hosts.
Carlos Corberan's Terriers improved after the break and after Nicholls had saved well from Cornick's fierce strike they should have had a penalty when goalkeeper Matt Ingram took out full-back Harry Toffolo.
With extra-time looming the home side won it when Wales international Thomas, only recently back from a knee injury and not fit enough to start the game, sent over an inviting free-kick that Rhodes slid in from close range after escaping his marker.
The goal totally deflated Luton and they were unable to create a meaningful opportunity in the final minutes as Huddersfield saw the game out in relative comfort.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Nicholls
- 32Lees
- 6Hogg
- 26Colwill
- 2Ávila
- 19HolmesSubstituted forSarrat 86'minutes
- 37Russell
- 8O'Brien
- 3Toffolo
- 24SinaniSubstituted forThomasat 61'minutes
- 25WardSubstituted forRhodesat 41'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Anjorin
- 9Rhodes
- 14Ruffels
- 16Thomas
- 18Blackman
- 23Sarr
- 48Eiting
Luton
Formation 3-5-2
- 27Ingram
- 16BurkeSubstituted forMendes Gomesat 86'minutes
- 5Bradley
- 4NaismithBooked at 64mins
- 2Bree
- 22Campbell
- 12Snodgrass
- 18ClarkBooked at 59mins
- 29Bell
- 7CornickSubstituted forAdebayoat 90'minutes
- 9HyltonSubstituted forJeromeat 65'minutesBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 3Potts
- 11Adebayo
- 14Mendes Gomes
- 15Lockyer
- 20Kioso
- 21Isted
- 35Jerome
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Luton Town 0.
Offside, Luton Town. Matt Ingram tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside.
Foul by Pipa (Huddersfield Town).
Carlos Mendes Gomes (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Luton Town. Elijah Adebayo replaces Harry Cornick.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Amari'i Bell.
Post update
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Allan Campbell (Luton Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Pipa (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Naby Sarr replaces Duane Holmes.
Substitution, Luton Town. Carlos Mendes Gomes replaces Reece Burke.
Offside, Luton Town. Jordan Clark tries a through ball, but Cameron Jerome is caught offside.
Foul by Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Robert Snodgrass (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Luton Town 0. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a set piece situation.
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by James Bree (Luton Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Cameron Jerome (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Had Adebayo been on then I think it would've been different, equally we're missing so many players across the pitch that I'm just relieved this wasn't a relegation scrap.
It's all if & buts - football can be a cruel game & tonight was one of those nights. Congrats HTFC.
Well done Huddersfield and unlucky Luton.
Officials not good enough, the championship
needs VAR quickly. There were so many wrong decisions for such an important game.
That said well played Huddersfield!!!!
Well done Huddersfield, good luck in the final.
Good luck for next season*, from a Stockport Hatter.
*Hope you keep him!
Marcelo Bielsa said he valued Carlos Corberans opinion higher than anybody else.
Done a brilliant job.
Well deserved.
Commiserations to Luton.
Huddersfield have a fantastic stadium that doesn’t charge too much like other clubs & decent fans that are most welcoming. All the best in the final.
In all seriousness though, Luton have done exceptionally well. No one expected them to finish where they did and even though the quality might not be there, the desire and 'run through brick wall' and hard work mentality was, which got them to where they are.
Forest to go all the way now I think.