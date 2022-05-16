Close menu
Championship - Play-offs - 2nd Leg
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town1LutonLuton Town0

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Luton Town (agg 2-1): Jordan Rhodes goal sends Terriers to Championship play-off final

By Ian WoodcockBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Jordan Rhodes
Jordan Rhodes returned to Huddersfield in the summer, nine years after leaving for Blackburn

Jordan Rhodes scored a late winner to send Huddersfield Town into the Championship play-off final with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Luton Town.

The visitors dominated the first half but Harry Cornick shot straight at Terriers goalkeeper Lee Nicholls from just six yards out.

Cornick was thwarted by Nicholls again after the break.

However, Rhodes converted a free-kick from fellow sub Sorba Thomas at the back post to win it.

The Terriers will play Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United, who meet at the City Ground in their second leg on Tuesday, in the final at Wembley on Sunday, 29 May.

The West Yorkshire side had two seasons in the top flight between 2017 and 2019 and their fans spilled onto the pitch as the final whistle went.

They rode their luck in a game where they struggled to really find their fluent best, but their season will now end at English football's grandest stage.

The two sides had drawn 1-1 in an even first leg on Friday but it was the Hatters who enjoyed the better of things at the John Smith's Stadium.

Nathan Jones' men, who had finished seven points and three places behind the Terriers, will certainly look back and regret their first half profligacy, with Cornick's shot at Nicholls the best of a number of chances they carved out against the hosts.

Carlos Corberan's Terriers improved after the break and after Nicholls had saved well from Cornick's fierce strike they should have had a penalty when goalkeeper Matt Ingram took out full-back Harry Toffolo.

With extra-time looming the home side won it when Wales international Thomas, only recently back from a knee injury and not fit enough to start the game, sent over an inviting free-kick that Rhodes slid in from close range after escaping his marker.

The goal totally deflated Luton and they were unable to create a meaningful opportunity in the final minutes as Huddersfield saw the game out in relative comfort.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Nicholls
  • 32Lees
  • 6Hogg
  • 26Colwill
  • 2Ávila
  • 19HolmesSubstituted forSarrat 86'minutes
  • 37Russell
  • 8O'Brien
  • 3Toffolo
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forThomasat 61'minutes
  • 25WardSubstituted forRhodesat 41'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Anjorin
  • 9Rhodes
  • 14Ruffels
  • 16Thomas
  • 18Blackman
  • 23Sarr
  • 48Eiting

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 27Ingram
  • 16BurkeSubstituted forMendes Gomesat 86'minutes
  • 5Bradley
  • 4NaismithBooked at 64mins
  • 2Bree
  • 22Campbell
  • 12Snodgrass
  • 18ClarkBooked at 59mins
  • 29Bell
  • 7CornickSubstituted forAdebayoat 90'minutes
  • 9HyltonSubstituted forJeromeat 65'minutesBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 11Adebayo
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 15Lockyer
  • 20Kioso
  • 21Isted
  • 35Jerome
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Luton Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Luton Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Matt Ingram tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pipa (Huddersfield Town).

  5. Post update

    Carlos Mendes Gomes (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Elijah Adebayo replaces Harry Cornick.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Amari'i Bell.

  8. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Allan Campbell (Luton Town).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pipa (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Naby Sarr replaces Duane Holmes.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Carlos Mendes Gomes replaces Reece Burke.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Jordan Clark tries a through ball, but Cameron Jerome is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town).

  15. Post update

    Robert Snodgrass (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Luton Town 0. Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sorba Thomas with a cross following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by James Bree (Luton Town).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  20. Booking

    Cameron Jerome (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Comments

Join the conversation

100 comments

  • Comment posted by NotSingingAnymore, today at 21:54

    First up, well played Huddersfield. You had few chances but you took one & that's what counts. We had many but couldn't score.

    Had Adebayo been on then I think it would've been different, equally we're missing so many players across the pitch that I'm just relieved this wasn't a relegation scrap.

    It's all if & buts - football can be a cruel game & tonight was one of those nights. Congrats HTFC.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 22:04

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Hey, the last time Hudders won the Championship play-offs, we were getting beat by Blackpool in the League Two play-offs. Over this weekend we played them at the same level. That's progress. For most of the other clubs at this level, finishing outside a play-off place is a bad season.

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 21:49

    Neutral here. Chose to watch a proper match than Newc v Arsenal bore.
    Well done Huddersfield and unlucky Luton.
    Officials not good enough, the championship
    needs VAR quickly. There were so many wrong decisions for such an important game.
    That said well played Huddersfield!!!!

    • Reply posted by ABU Hamster, today at 21:52

      ABU Hamster replied:
      So if next year it's Huddersfield vs Arsenal, will that not be a 'proper' match?

  • Comment posted by Apersonoftheinternet, today at 21:48

    fair play to Luton you put up a good fight, all the best for next season. Now I am just praying that we come good at Wembley

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 22:00

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      We want Nottingham Forest or Sheffield Utd to come up 👍

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:48

    Superb from Huddersfield town, held their nerve over the 2 matches and done the business.
    Well done Huddersfield, good luck in the final.

    • Reply posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 21:54

      psycho_is_our_leader replied:
      😲😲😲😲

      No snidey remarks tpp? Probably still sweating over L**ds top-flight status huh? Don't worry, when you get relegated Town will be up there to represent Yorkshire.. UTT

  • Comment posted by Not PC, today at 21:56

    Well done Huddersfield, bad luck Luton you were the better team. Appalling behaviour at the end of the game, this is creeping back into the game everywhere because of a limp PC Police ‘service’ who are too bothered about diversity targets rather than nicking scrotes-those found guilty should be banned for life. UTT

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 21:48

    Four good teams in the Play-offs - well done to Huddersfield and bad luck to Luton. Not sure if Sheffield United can come back against Notts Forest, but may be close. Good luck to both teams. The Championship is much more exciting the the Premier League - some very good teams.

    • Reply posted by exeter_monk, today at 21:50

      exeter_monk replied:
      Notts Forest aren't in the play offs.

  • Comment posted by groenemeyer, today at 21:49

    Sorry that the Luton Hatters didn't win. Working in Bedfordshire, I've seen a lot of your team and your passionate manager, on local TV. Both have impressed me.

    Good luck for next season*, from a Stockport Hatter.

    *Hope you keep him!

  • Comment posted by Rodney chops, today at 21:58

    Good luck to htfc, hope you beat forest. Very proud of our team giving everything and coming so close. LTFC

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:56

    The Huddersfield town manager deserves HUGE credit for the turnaround in the fortunes in this club.
    Marcelo Bielsa said he valued Carlos Corberans opinion higher than anybody else.
    Done a brilliant job.

    • Reply posted by Ian Hirst, today at 22:02

      Ian Hirst replied:
      Fantastic job. The likes of Nicholls, Thomas, Toffalo, Russell and Lees have been great additions. O'Brien just gets better and better and Ward has chipped in with some vital goals. Roll on Wembley.

  • Comment posted by Sun1ny, today at 21:48

    Congratulations Huddersfield.
    Well deserved.
    Commiserations to Luton.
    Huddersfield have a fantastic stadium that doesn’t charge too much like other clubs & decent fans that are most welcoming. All the best in the final.

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 21:55

    Probably a blessing in disguise to be honest. No one wants to worsen Derby's prem points total.

    In all seriousness though, Luton have done exceptionally well. No one expected them to finish where they did and even though the quality might not be there, the desire and 'run through brick wall' and hard work mentality was, which got them to where they are.

    Forest to go all the way now I think.

    • Reply posted by Ian Hirst, today at 22:03

      Ian Hirst replied:
      The final will be a different game. Forest may not even make it tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Dobber, today at 21:50

    Well done terriers, tight game but held your nerve and scraped it. Good luck in the final !!

  • Comment posted by KwikGetaway, today at 21:55

    Unlucky lads, its been a great season. Nobody would have believed that we would have even made the top half of the league, so a play-off semi-final was always going to be a bonus. Well done Huddersfield, another club who people would have given little chance but have sustained their place to rightly finish 3rd in the table. Personally, I hope you now win at Wembley whoever you play.

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 21:47

    Well done Huddersfield .

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 21:53

    Congrats Huddersfield and unlucky Luton Town. Hope to see Luton hopefully challenge for the PL next season, and as for Huddersfield, well done, especially for a smaller town.

  • Comment posted by twoleftfeet, today at 21:47

    Every season since the play offs started, I have rooted for the team that finished third. Well done Huddersfield, just one hurdle to go.

  • Comment posted by HH, today at 21:46

    Congrats to HTFC & good luck against the Blades. Awesome performance from the Hatters again tonight, played Hudds off the park for most of the match but if you don’t take your chances….. COYH

    • Reply posted by lillywhite , today at 21:48

      lillywhite replied:
      You’ve been watching a different game

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:46

    Nice one Jordan, all Rhodes lead to Wembley👍🏻👍🏻

  • Comment posted by mad_dan, today at 21:47

    Congratulations Town, just one more! Commiserations Town.

  • Comment posted by Lord Cowshed, today at 22:01

    As a neutral, I thought Huddersfield deserved their win. A good advert for Championship football.

    • Reply posted by tv, today at 22:04

      tv replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4627910106436390
2Bournemouth462513874393588
3Huddersfield4623131064471782
4Nottm Forest4623111273403380
5Sheff Utd4621121363451875
6Luton462112136355875
7Middlesbrough462010165950970
8Blackburn461912155950969
9Millwall461815135345869
10West Brom461813155245767
11QPR46199186059166
12Coventry461713166059164
13Preston461616145256-464
14Stoke461711185752562
15Swansea461613175868-1061
16Blackpool461612185458-460
17Bristol City461510216277-1555
18Cardiff46158235068-1853
19Hull46149234154-1351
20Birmingham461114215075-2547
21Reading46138255487-3341
22Peterborough46910274387-4437
23Derby461413194553-834
24Barnsley46612283373-4030
View full Championship table

