Beattie's superb performances for Glentoran last year earned her a move to Glasgow City

Linfield midfielder Chris Shields and former Glentoran star Kerry Beattie have scooped the men's and women's player of the year titles at the NI Football Awards.

Shields was named Footballer of the Year after helping the Blues win the Irish Premiership title.

Beattie took the Women's Premiership Player of the Year award after starring in Glentoran's 2021 triumph.

The Northern Ireland international has since joined Glasgow City.

Shields joined Linfield from Dundalk last summer and proved an integral cog in the Blues side as David Healy's men captured a fourth successive Gibson Cup.

The 31-year-old said winning player of the year was a "great honour".

"This is obviously my first year at Linfield, so I'm delighted that I have been recognised in this way," said Shields.

"But really, this is just an added bonus. I came here to win the league and that's exactly what.

"I must give a lot of credit to David Healy, who put faith in me. He's a top class manager, and I'm glad I've been able to repay him. It was incredibly tough, with Cliftonville pushing us all the way, but I think we deserved the title."

Beattie said: "I had a fantastic 2021 with both Glentoran and Northern Ireland, and I'm hoping for more of the same with Glasgow City.

"I'm also looking forward to the European Championships this summer. It will be a massive moment for women's football in Northern Ireland."

The men's Premiership team of the year was also revealed over the weekend, and while Shields, Chris Johns and Jimmy Callacher secured three spots for Linfield, runners-up Cliftonville had four representatives with Jonny Addis, Levi Ives, Jamie McDonagh and Ryan Curran all recognised.

Premiership Team of the Year

Chris Johns (Linfield); Lyndon Kane (Coleraine), Jimmy Callacher (Linfield), Jonny Addis (Cliftonville), Levi Ives (Cliftonville); Jamie McDonagh (Cliftonville), Ben Kennedy (Crusaders), Chris Shields (Linfield), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran); Ryan Curran (Cliftonville), Jay Donnelly (Glentoran).