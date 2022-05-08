Match ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 0.
Atletico Madrid beat city rivals and La Liga champions Real Madrid to put themselves on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League.
With the title wrapped up, Real made seven changes following their dramatic win over Manchester City on Wednesday.
Atletico started strongly and Yannick Carrasco converted what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot after Matheus Cunha was brought down.
Diego Simeone's side remain fourth, six points clear of Real Betis in fifth.
The Atletico boss roused the crowd with his arms as last season's title winners held on to a win that puts them just one point behind third-placed Sevilla.
The hosts missed chances to double their lead, with Angel Correa firing wide early on and Cunha seeing his shot saved after great work by Antoine Griezmann.
Griezmann and Carrasco also combined superbly in the box but the France forward fired wide of Andriy Lunin's goal, before Carrasco struck the inside of the near post moments later.
Real Madrid improved when Vinicius Junior was introduced in the second half and the Brazil forward's driving run set up a good opportunity for Marco Asensio, which was blocked.
Substitute Federico Valverde twice tested Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the end-to-end encounter at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Carlo Ancelotti's champions have three more league games to play before meeting Liverpool in the Champions League final on 28 May in Paris.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 24Vrsaljko
- 15SavicBooked at 63mins
- 2Giménez
- 23MandavaSubstituted forFelipeat 73'minutes
- 14LlorenteBooked at 37mins
- 6Koke
- 4Kondogbia
- 21CarrascoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 90+4'minutes
- 10CorreaSubstituted forGriezmannat 45'minutes
- 19Santos Carneiro Da CunhaSubstituted forde Paulat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 5de Paul
- 8Griezmann
- 9Suárez
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 17Wass
- 18Felipe
- 27Simeone
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 17VázquezBooked at 28mins
- 3MilitãoSubstituted forMendyat 68'minutes
- 5VallejoBooked at 38mins
- 6NachoBooked at 71mins
- 25Camavinga
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 61'minutes
- 8KroosSubstituted forModricat 68'minutes
- 11Asensio
- 16JovicBooked at 20minsSubstituted forValverdeat 61'minutes
- 21Rodrygo
Substitutes
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 9Benzema
- 10Modric
- 15Valverde
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 23Mendy
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
- Attendance:
- 63,874
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Felipe.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Rodrigo de Paul replaces Matheus Cunha.
Post update
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Attempt missed. Nacho (Real Madrid) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Post update
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by José Giménez (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Post update
Attempt saved. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Post update
Foul by Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid).
Post update
Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Post update
Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
