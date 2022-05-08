Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1Real MadridReal Madrid0

Atlético Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid: Yannick Carrasco scores winner for hosts

Yannick Carrasco put Atletico Madrid in front in the 40th minute
Atletico Madrid beat city rivals and La Liga champions Real Madrid to put themselves on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League.

With the title wrapped up, Real made seven changes following their dramatic win over Manchester City on Wednesday.

Atletico started strongly and Yannick Carrasco converted what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot after Matheus Cunha was brought down.

Diego Simeone's side remain fourth, six points clear of Real Betis in fifth.

The Atletico boss roused the crowd with his arms as last season's title winners held on to a win that puts them just one point behind third-placed Sevilla.

The hosts missed chances to double their lead, with Angel Correa firing wide early on and Cunha seeing his shot saved after great work by Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann and Carrasco also combined superbly in the box but the France forward fired wide of Andriy Lunin's goal, before Carrasco struck the inside of the near post moments later.

Real Madrid improved when Vinicius Junior was introduced in the second half and the Brazil forward's driving run set up a good opportunity for Marco Asensio, which was blocked.

Substitute Federico Valverde twice tested Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the end-to-end encounter at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Carlo Ancelotti's champions have three more league games to play before meeting Liverpool in the Champions League final on 28 May in Paris.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 15SavicBooked at 63mins
  • 2Giménez
  • 23MandavaSubstituted forFelipeat 73'minutes
  • 14LlorenteBooked at 37mins
  • 6Koke
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 90+4'minutes
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forGriezmannat 45'minutes
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da CunhaSubstituted forde Paulat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 5de Paul
  • 8Griezmann
  • 9Suárez
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 17Wass
  • 18Felipe
  • 27Simeone

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 17VázquezBooked at 28mins
  • 3MilitãoSubstituted forMendyat 68'minutes
  • 5VallejoBooked at 38mins
  • 6NachoBooked at 71mins
  • 25Camavinga
  • 14CasemiroSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 61'minutes
  • 8KroosSubstituted forModricat 68'minutes
  • 11Asensio
  • 16JovicBooked at 20minsSubstituted forValverdeat 61'minutes
  • 21Rodrygo

Substitutes

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 9Benzema
  • 10Modric
  • 15Valverde
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 23Mendy
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
Referee:
César Soto Grado
Attendance:
63,874

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home16
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Yannick Carrasco.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Felipe.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Rodrigo de Paul replaces Matheus Cunha.

  6. Post update

    Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nacho (Real Madrid) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  11. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by José Giménez (Atletico Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.

  19. Post update

    Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 8th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid35256473304381
2Barcelona35209665353069
3Sevilla351714451292265
4Atl Madrid35197960411964
5Real Betis351771157401758
6Real Sociedad35151193434056
7Villarreal3514111055342153
8Ath Bilbao35131394134752
9Osasuna351210133646-1046
10Valencia351014114549-444
11Celta Vigo351110144138343
12Rayo Vallecano35119153539-442
13Espanyol351010153850-1240
14Elche35109163748-1139
15Getafe35813143137-637
16Cádiz35714143347-1435
17Granada35713154359-1634
18Mallorca3588193262-3032
19Levante35611184467-2329
20Alavés3577212860-3228
View full Spanish La Liga table

