Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1Real MadridReal Madrid0

Atlético Madrid v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 15Savic
  • 2Giménez
  • 23Mandava
  • 14LlorenteBooked at 37mins
  • 6Koke
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 21Carrasco
  • 10Correa
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha

  • 1Lecomte
  • 5de Paul
  • 8Griezmann
  • 9Suárez
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 17Wass
  • 18Felipe
  • 27Simeone

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 17VázquezBooked at 28mins
  • 3Militão
  • 5VallejoBooked at 38mins
  • 6Nacho
  • 25Camavinga
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 11Asensio
  • 16JovicBooked at 20mins
  • 21Rodrygo

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 9Benzema
  • 10Modric
  • 15Valverde
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 23Mendy
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
César Soto Grado

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away6

  1. Post update

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Goal! Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 0. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  3. Booking

    Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Atletico Madrid.

  5. Booking

    Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid) after a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Penalty Atletico Madrid. Matheus Cunha draws a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Jesús Vallejo.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Reinildo (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  17. Booking

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid).

Top Stories