Atlético Madrid v Real Madrid

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 24Vrsaljko
- 15Savic
- 2Giménez
- 23Mandava
- 14LlorenteBooked at 37mins
- 6Koke
- 4Kondogbia
- 21Carrasco
- 10Correa
- 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 5de Paul
- 8Griezmann
- 9Suárez
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 17Wass
- 18Felipe
- 27Simeone
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 17VázquezBooked at 28mins
- 3Militão
- 5VallejoBooked at 38mins
- 6Nacho
- 25Camavinga
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 11Asensio
- 16JovicBooked at 20mins
- 21Rodrygo
Substitutes
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 9Benzema
- 10Modric
- 15Valverde
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 23Mendy
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Goal! Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 0. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
VAR Decision: Penalty Atletico Madrid.
Booking
Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Atletico Madrid. Matheus Cunha draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Jesús Vallejo.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Reinildo (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid).
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Booking
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Foul by Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid).