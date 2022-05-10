Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons defeated her Sacked in the Morning co-host, Craig Levein, in last week's Sportscene Predictions and she's up against another former Scotland defender this midweek.

BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Aberdeen player and manager Willie Miller.

A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.

All games kick off at 19:45 BST on Wednesday, unless stated

Dundee v Hibernian (Tue, 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Willie's prediction: 0-1

Dundee United v Celtic (Wed, 19:30)

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Willie's prediction: 1-3

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Willie's prediction: 0-0

Rangers v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Willie's prediction: 2-0

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Willie's prediction: 1-1

St Mirren v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Willie's prediction: 2-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 & 50 Steven Thompson 100 & 40 Neil Alexander 100 Jonathan Sutherland 100 Derek Ferguson 90 & 10 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 & 60 Rory Loy 70 & 60 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Allan Preston 60 & 30 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Mark Hateley 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 20 Kenny Miller 40 & 20 Rachel Corsie 30 Craig Easton 20 Marvin Bartley 10

Total scores Amy 1640 Pundits 1960