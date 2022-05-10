Close menu

Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons takes on Willie Miller in guessing score

Amy Irons

Amy Irons defeated her Sacked in the Morning co-host, Craig Levein, in last week's Sportscene Predictions and she's up against another former Scotland defender this midweek.

BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Aberdeen player and manager Willie Miller.

A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.

Amy IronsWillie Miller
Dundee v Hibernian (Tue)1-20-1
Dundee United v Celtic1-31-3
Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian1-10-0
Rangers v Ross County2-12-0
St Johnstone v Aberdeen1-01-1
St Mirren v Livingston1-12-2

All games kick off at 19:45 BST on Wednesday, unless stated

Dundee v Hibernian (Tue, 19:45)

Dundee v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Willie's prediction: 0-1

Dundee United v Celtic (Wed, 19:30)

Dundee United v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Willie's prediction: 1-3

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Willie's prediction: 0-0

Rangers v Ross County

Ran

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Willie's prediction: 2-0

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Willie's prediction: 1-1

St Mirren v Livingston

St Mirren v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Willie's prediction: 2-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170 & 50
Steven Thompson100 & 40
Neil Alexander100
Jonathan Sutherland100
Derek Ferguson90 & 10
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70 & 60
Rory Loy70 & 60
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Allan Preston60 & 30
Stuart Cosgrove50
Mark Hateley50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 20
Kenny Miller40 & 20
Rachel Corsie30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Total scores
Amy1640
Pundits1960
Amy v Pundits
P34W15D3L16

