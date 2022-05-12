Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane is the all-time top scorer in games between Tottenham and Arsenal with 13 goals

Tottenham turned up with pressure on arch-rivals Arsenal in the race for a place in next season's Champions League with an emphatic north London derby victory.

Arsenal could have confirmed a place in the Premier League's top four with a win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but endured a dismal night to now stand only one point clear of Spurs with two games left.

In a feverish atmosphere, Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead from the spot in the 22nd minute after Son Heung-min was fouled by Cedric Soares, then added a second before the break with a stooping far-post header after Rodrigo Bentancur flicked on a corner.

In between, Arsenal had been reduced to 10 men when Rob Holding was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Son, while the South Korean finished off any hopes the Gunners had when he fired in from 10 yards two minutes after half-time.

More to follow.

87 Patino Referee: Paul Tierney Attendance: 62,027 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Arsenal 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Arsenal 0. Post update Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Nuno Tavares (Arsenal). Booking Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card. Post update Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Nuno Tavares (Arsenal). Booking Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal). Booking Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal). Post update Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Post update Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal). Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Joe Rodon replaces Ben Davies. Post update Attempt blocked. Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward