Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Arsenal 0.
Tottenham turned up with pressure on arch-rivals Arsenal in the race for a place in next season's Champions League with an emphatic north London derby victory.
Arsenal could have confirmed a place in the Premier League's top four with a win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but endured a dismal night to now stand only one point clear of Spurs with two games left.
In a feverish atmosphere, Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead from the spot in the 22nd minute after Son Heung-min was fouled by Cedric Soares, then added a second before the break with a stooping far-post header after Rodrigo Bentancur flicked on a corner.
In between, Arsenal had been reduced to 10 men when Rob Holding was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Son, while the South Korean finished off any hopes the Gunners had when he fired in from 10 yards two minutes after half-time.
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
7.93
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
3.32
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
7.71
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameRodonAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number23Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
6.92
Arsenal
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number17Player nameCédric SoaresAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number16Player nameHoldingAverage rating
3.25
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number25Player nameMohamed ElnenyAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number35Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number30Player nameNketiahAverage rating
4.78
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameLacazetteAverage rating
3.56
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number20Player nameNuno TavaresAverage rating
3.66
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 6D Sánchez
- 15Dier
- 33DaviesBooked at 17minsSubstituted forRodonat 82'minutes
- 12Emerson Royal
- 30Bentancur
- 5Højbjerg
- 19R Sessegnon
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 72'minutes
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forBergwijnat 72'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 8Winks
- 14Rodon
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 27Lucas Moura
- 42White
- 44Scarlett
- 45Devine
- 51Craig
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Ramsdale
- 17Cédric Soares
- 16HoldingBooked at 33mins
- 6GabrielSubstituted forTavaresat 76'minutes
- 18Tomiyasu
- 25Elneny
- 34XhakaBooked at 90mins
- 7Saka
- 8ØdegaardBooked at 88mins
- 35MartinelliSubstituted forSmith Roweat 64'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 30NketiahSubstituted forLacazetteat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Leno
- 4White
- 9Lacazette
- 10Smith Rowe
- 19Pépé
- 20Tavares
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 69Swanson
- 87Patino
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 62,027
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Arsenal 0.
Post update
Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Nuno Tavares (Arsenal).
Booking
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Nuno Tavares (Arsenal).
Booking
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).
Booking
Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Post update
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Joe Rodon replaces Ben Davies.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross.
