Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur3ArsenalArsenal0

Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal: Harry Kane and Son Heung-min score as Spurs close in on top four

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane heads in Tottenham's second against Arsenal
Harry Kane is the all-time top scorer in games between Tottenham and Arsenal with 13 goals

Tottenham turned up with pressure on arch-rivals Arsenal in the race for a place in next season's Champions League with an emphatic north London derby victory.

Arsenal could have confirmed a place in the Premier League's top four with a win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but endured a dismal night to now stand only one point clear of Spurs with two games left.

In a feverish atmosphere, Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead from the spot in the 22nd minute after Son Heung-min was fouled by Cedric Soares, then added a second before the break with a stooping far-post header after Rodrigo Bentancur flicked on a corner.

In between, Arsenal had been reduced to 10 men when Rob Holding was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Son, while the South Korean finished off any hopes the Gunners had when he fired in from 10 yards two minutes after half-time.

More to follow.

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 15Dier
  • 33DaviesBooked at 17minsSubstituted forRodonat 82'minutes
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 72'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forBergwijnat 72'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 8Winks
  • 14Rodon
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 42White
  • 44Scarlett
  • 45Devine
  • 51Craig

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 16HoldingBooked at 33mins
  • 6GabrielSubstituted forTavaresat 76'minutes
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 25Elneny
  • 34XhakaBooked at 90mins
  • 7Saka
  • 8ØdegaardBooked at 88mins
  • 35MartinelliSubstituted forSmith Roweat 64'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 30NketiahSubstituted forLacazetteat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 4White
  • 9Lacazette
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 19Pépé
  • 20Tavares
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 69Swanson
  • 87Patino
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
62,027

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Arsenal 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Arsenal 0.

  3. Post update

    Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Tavares (Arsenal).

  5. Booking

    Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Tavares (Arsenal).

  8. Booking

    Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).

  11. Booking

    Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

  16. Post update

    Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Joe Rodon replaces Ben Davies.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross.

  • Comment posted by The Chosen One, today at 21:38

    Arteta is very unhappy. He feels the game should have been postponed because one of his youth team players knows someone who thinks he might have covid.
    Well, it worked last time.

    • Reply posted by MkOxford1, today at 21:44

      MkOxford1 replied:
      Super, but probably true too

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:37

    Arsenal go from potentially being a point behind Chelsea and having a CL place almost sewn up to now having Spurs a point behind them and a CL place looking very, very shaky.

    Spurs has a easy home game against Burnley, then an even easier away game at Norwich
    Arsenal has a tricky away game at Newcastle and then a tricky home game against Everton

    Arsenal fans you should be very worried right now.

    • Reply posted by ProSportsCoach, today at 21:39

      ProSportsCoach replied:
      Let’s hope so 👍

  • Comment posted by GimliTheDwarf, today at 21:37

    Yeah, no complaints here. Absolutely idiotic from Holding. Couldn't hold back his ego.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 21:39

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      People are overreacting to this loss. When Arteta was hired, everyone with a brain knew he had to rebuild the club from the ground up.

      Everyone knew it would take 5-10 years to take us back to the Top 4. Arteta is challenging in less than 3. He's ahead of schedule.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 21:38

    Could see a holding red card early on tbh. Arteta should have subbed him. Was a penalty. Ref got a good angle. Good from spurs. Expected arsenal to be better…yes even with 10 men.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:43

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      When Arsenal needed to perform, they flopped.

  • Comment posted by Candy Kanes, today at 21:38

    What a performance. Every player put in a top shift. It couldn’t have gone any better. Sets up an awesome finale to the season. We HAVE to do the business against Burnley, plus, I never realised until now that I’m also a Newcastle fan 🤣

    COYS!!

  • Comment posted by it aint the heat its the humility, today at 21:38

    Just deserts for Arsenal who blagged their way out of playing this fixture at the original date in December. Tottenham should've been awarded a 3-0 victory then. But, patience is a virtue and winning by that scoreline is even more sweet. Well played Tottenham.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 21:46

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Because Tottenham didn’t postpone any games due to Covid…..

  • Comment posted by BBC admin, today at 21:39

    Great atmosphere!

    Spurs far better than Arsenal tonight.
    Great season, what with the race for the title and the battle for 4th.

  • Comment posted by ABU Hamster, today at 21:37

    Chicken on a Ball 3 - 0 Chickens

    Arsenal can have absolutely zero complaints. Didn't like the decisions? Should have played the game earlier in the season then. Running away from playing a game because of one Covid case, what a joke.

  • Comment posted by ABS, today at 21:37

    After seeing that match I think most would agree that a champions league spot would be totally wasted on Arsenal so I do hope Spurs can now finish in 4th , very well played tonight Tottenham.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 21:45

      Name replied:
      Yeah because spurs win trophies all the time, they'd be in for a shout to sin the CL 🤔