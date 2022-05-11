Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe was among the scorers as Arsenal stunned Tottenham with three goals in the opening 34 minutes on their way to a 3-1 home win back in September

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte is expected to pick the same starting XI that earned a draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga all remain on the sidelines.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says forward Bukayo Saka and defender Ben White both face fitness tests ahead of the game.

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are definitely out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am not really expecting a good match here in the usual sense because it will be played at 100mph but it will be a good one to watch even if the quality is not there.

Tottenham are the team who have to win, but it is going to be interesting to see how Arsenal approach it. They don't find it easy to control most games, let alone like this one where there will be loads of bookings and maybe not much football played.

I don't actually think there will be that many goals either, and it is very hard to pick a winner..

Prediction: 1-1

Conte's 11.5% win rate against the Gunners is the lowest of his career versus clubs he has faced at least five times as a manager

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham can win three successive home North London derbies in all competitions for the first time since 1980 to 1982, and in the league for only the second time. They did so between 1960 and 1961.

Spurs are unbeaten in their past seven home league games against the Gunners, their longest run since they went nine without defeat at White Hart Lane between 1960 and 1968.

Arsenal are aiming to complete their first league double over Spurs since 2013-14.

The Gunners could win three consecutive North London league derbies for the first time since a run of five from 1987 to 1989.

Tottenham Hotspur

After a run of four straight league victories, Tottenham have won just one of their last four.

However, Spurs have won four of their last five home league games, scoring at least three goals in each of those victories.

They have lost five Premier League London derbies in 2021-22. Spurs have only twice fared worse in a season: seven defeats in 2004-05, and six in 2003-04.

Son Heung-min is only the second Tottenham player to score 20 Premier League goals in a season without any of them being penalties, emulating Gareth Bale in 2012-13 (21).

Son has both scored (12) and been involved in (17) more top-flight goals in 2022 than any other player.

After failing to score or assist in any of his first nine league games against Arsenal, Son has three goals and two assists in his last four North London derby appearances.

Harry Kane is the top scorer in North London derby history in all competitions, with 11 goals in 16 games. However, he's not scored in either of his last two appearances against the Gunners, his longest drought against them.

Arsenal

Victory for Arsenal would guarantee them their highest Premier League finish since the 2015-16 campaign when they finished second. It would also be the first time since then that they have finished above Spurs.

The Gunners have registered four consecutive league wins while conceding at least once in every game for the first time since a run of five from February to March 2012.

They have gone seven league matches without a clean sheet since a 1-0 win at Aston Villa on 19 March.

The four goals scored by Eddie Nketiah in his last four top-flight games is just one fewer than he managed in his first 52 Premier League appearances.

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka both have the chance to become the first Englishman to score for the Gunners in home and away fixtures against Spurs in a season since Ian Wright in 1993-94.

