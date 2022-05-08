Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Paul Konchesky will take over the reins at the Hammers

Former West Ham player Paul Konchesky has agreed a two-year deal to become manager of West Ham's women's team.

Olli Harder, the current head coach, informed the club before Sunday's loss to Arsenal that he would "move on to pursue new opportunities".

The club also announced captain Gilly Flaherty is leaving this summer.

Konchesky, 40, made 70 appearances for West Ham during a playing career that also saw him represent Charlton, Fulham, Liverpool and Leicester.

He had been assistant at the Women's Super League club since May 2021.

"This is a very proud moment for me," Konchesky said in a statement. "I'm really honoured to have been appointed.

"I'm relishing both the challenge and the opportunity that comes with this role.

"West Ham is really close to my heart - it was a dream to play for the club and now to be in this position is something I am really excited about."

New Zealander Harder, who joined the Hammers in December 2020, departs after guiding the club to sixth place in the league and their highest ever points tally.

He also took the club to an FA Cup semi-final and League Cup quarter-final this campaign.

"I believe I'm leaving the club in a really good place," Harder said. "I am sure that if it continues to build on this platform of success, the future is bright."

Flaherty's 'immense sadness' at leaving

Gilly Flaherty became the first player to make over 100 professional appearances for the Hammers

Defender Flaherty, 30, who has also played for Arsenal and Chelsea, is leaving at the end of her contract.

"It is with immense sadness that I leave West Ham United this summer," said Flaherty, who joined the Hammers in June 2018 before their first season in the WSL.

"I have genuinely loved every minute of my time with this club and am so proud of my role in the journey this team has undergone in the last four years.

"I have so many incredible memories from my time in Claret and Blue - from reaching the FA Cup final in our first season to playing at London Stadium.

"I have made friends for life, and I am going to miss coming into training at Chadwell Heath every day."