Man City have conceded just 21 goals this season, the fewest in the Premier League

Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and John Stones will miss the remainder of the season through injury, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Dias was forced off during City's 5-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

Stones and Walker both missed the game and Guardiola says they will play no further part in the team's Premier League title defence.

"Ruben, Kyle and John are out until the end of the season," he said.

"In this situation, it is not a problem. If Rodri has to play in this position, it is not a problem, or if it is someone from the academy."

City eased past Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium as they put their Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid behind them.

Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte gave the hosts a half-time lead before Rodri added a third just after the hour mark.

In a late flourish, Phil Foden came off the bench to add the fourth before Sterling rounded things off with his second deep into stoppage time.