Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers got the point they needed to win the title and depose Glasgow City as champions

Rangers have won the SWPL1 for the first time after drawing 0-0 at home to Glasgow City, whose 14-year grip on the title ends.

The home side needed only a point to depose City as champions and looked as though they would fall behind when Ode Fulutudilu netted but it was offside.

With one game to go, Rangers have won 24 of their 26 fixtures, their only two draws coming against City.

"I'm so proud of everybody at Rangers," said head coach Malky Thomson.

Established in 2008, Rangers' previous best finish was runner-up in 2014.

"It's credit to everyone that works at Rangers to create that atmosphere," added Thomson. "The girls' performance was second to none."

Elsewhere, Hibernian eased past Aberdeen 4-1, third-placed Celtic defeated Spartans 3-1, Hamilton Academical beat Partick Thistle 2-1 and Motherwell got the only goal against Hearts.

Eilidh Adams put Hibs in front, Bayley Hutchison levelled and Adams, a Kelly Forrest own goal and Michaela McAlonie took the home side to victory.

Kirstie McIntosh and Lindsey Blues netted as Hamitlon recovered from Amy Bulloch's opener for Thistle, Blues scoring late on.

Kaela McDonald-Nguah's second-half strike was enough to give Motherwell all three points.

Charlie Wellings' double put Celtic in charge against Spartans, who pulled a goal back through Sarah Clelland, before Larisey Clarissa got the visitors' third.