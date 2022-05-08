Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Phil Parkinson was appointed Wrexham manager in July 2021

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says the pressure is on National League title rivals Stockport County as the season enters it final week.

Ollie Palmer's brace and Paul Mullin's strike saw Wrexham win 3-0 to replace County as league leaders on goal difference.

Wrexham have clawed back an 11-point gap which had separated them and County at the start of April.

"We believed we could claw it back and we've done it," Parkinson said.

"The job isn't done yet but it's great to be in the title race going down to Dagenham next Sunday. Let's see what happens."

While Wrexham's trip to Dagenham & Redbridge next weekend is their one remaining regular-season game, County have home fixtures against Torquay on Wednesday and Halifax Town next Sunday to finish off.

Stockport will go up automatically if they take at least four points from their remaining matches, but defeat in either would give Wrexham a golden chance of ending their 14-year Football League exile.

"It increases the pressure on Stockport going into the game on Wednesday night," Parkinson added.

"If they're going to win it they've got to win and if they slip up, we've got to be the team ready and waiting.

"There's two important games for them, Torquay and Halifax, and we've got a tough one ourselves, but if we play like we did today we'll have a great chance.

"We've got to stay calm, get the week's preparation right and go down there all guns blazing."

Victory at the Racecourse would have seen County clinch the title and promotion back to the EFL after an absence of 11 years.

"The last thing Wrexham supporters wanted to see was Stockport celebrate on our pitch and we couldn't let that happen," Parkinson said.

"I'm so pleased for the lads. When the big games come and the TV cameras are here and there's a lot on it, the big players and experienced players have got to stand strong. I felt they did that today."