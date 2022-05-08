Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal won but the title was out of their hands

Arsenal missed out on the Women' Super League title despite triumphing over West Ham on the season's final day.

Chelsea's 4-2 home win over Manchester United saw them crowned champions, finishing a point above the Gunners.

Goals from Stina Blackstenius and Steph Catley secured the win, but the destiny of the title was out of their hands.

Arsenal had some cause for optimism at half-time with Chelsea trailing in their game, but their rivals' second-half comeback quashed their hopes.

After failing to break the deadlock in the first half, Arsenal looked far more potent after the break.

Substitute Blackstenius opened the scoring with her first touch, slotting past Mackenzie Arnold from the edge of the box.

Catley followed up six minutes later, excellently finishing at the near post to seal the three points.

Playing in what could be her final game for the club with her contract expiring this summer, Vivianne Miedema left to an ovation from the entire ground.

The WSL's record goalscorer was lively throughout, claiming the assist for the opener from the number 10 role behind Caitlin Foord in attack.

Arsenal's efforts prove futile

Jonas Eidevall's side had to work hard to triumph over West Ham, but their efforts were ultimately in vain.

Their dominance was clear to see throughout as they controlled proceedings enjoying 64% of the possession.

They were continually able to break down the Irons and Beth Mead on the right flank caused continual problems for the hosts' defence.

Mead has been a key part of the team this year and came close to finishing her campaign with a goal when she smashed an effort against the bar soon after Blackstenius' opener.

West Ham meanwhile barely had a look-in and did not manage a shot on target throughout the match - their best attempt seeing Gilly Flaherty heading against the bar in a rare attack.

While Chelsea's final-day win dealt the hammer blow to Arsenal, games earlier in the season were ultimately Arsenal's undoing.

Their 2-0 loss away to relegated Birmingham City back in January, their only defeat of the entire league campaign, will hurt the most.

As it was, Arsenal instead found themselves reliant on a huge favour from Manchester United on the final day - and it was not to be.