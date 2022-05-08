Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea took their tally of Women's Super League titles to six on Sunday as they pipped Arsenal to the crown on the final day of the season.

The Blues have won the league more times than any other club, with the Gunners their nearest challengers on three.

Emma Hayes has been in charge for all six title-winning campaigns, with the first coming seven years ago. Departing midfielder Ji So-yun has also been involved in each of the triumphs, along with team-mates Drew Spence and Fran Kirby.

Here we take a look a how each of those titles were won.

2015 Women's Super League

Chelsea won their first title in 2015

The 2015 season went down to the wire, with Chelsea eventually finishing two points above Manchester City.

Goals from Ji So-yun and Fran Kirby, coupled with another from Gemma Davison, secured the title as they beat Sunderland on the final day.

City had won and drawn against Chelsea during the season but, similarly to Arsenal this season, they were behind going into the final game and the title was in Chelsea's hands.

Chelsea completed the double later in the campaign when they won the first ever women's FA Cup final to be played at Wembley Stadium, triumphing over Notts County.

2017 Spring Series

The Blues were victorious in the one-off Spring Series in 2017

The Spring Series was an eight-game competition which took place as the WSL moved from a summer to winter season, bringing it in line with the rest of English football.

Manchester City were once again the challengers and with both sides winning on the final day it came down to goal difference.

Across the eight matches, Chelsea scored a staggering 32 goals, giving them an 18-goal advantage over City.

Their total was helped by a 7-0 win away to Sunderland and a 6-0 win at home to Yeovil during the season.

2017-18 Women's Super League

Chelsea won the league with a game still left to play

This was a more comfortable title win for the Blues as they lifted the trophy with a game still remaining and received a guard of honour when they played Liverpool on the final day.

They finished six points ahead of Manchester City as they won the first title in a winter campaign.

Head coach Hayes was absent as they won the league away to Bristol City, missing the game as she was near the end of her pregnancy.

They had already secured the FA Cup earlier in the season by beating Arsenal at Wembley and so recorded their second WSL double.

2019-20 Women's Super League

The blues were one point behind with a game in hand before the season was curtailed

As Covid-19 impacted the footballing schedule, Chelsea were handed the title with the league curtailed and decided on points per game (PPG).

In the final league match before the decision was made to stop the season, they had drawn 3-3 with Manchester City in an enthralling game, leaving Hayes' side one point behind City with seven games remaining.

Their game in hand gave them a better PPG total and they were awarded the title in May, two months after the league had been postponed.

After the league game against City, they beat Arsenal in the League Cup final in their last game before the season prematurely ended.

2020-21 Women's Super League

The club won the domestic treble in 2020-21

A stop-start season hit by postponements because of the pandemic, Chelsea completed their first domestic treble after winning the league, League Cup and FA Cup.

This was Sam Kerr's first full season with the club and her goalscoring exploits netted her the Golden Boot.

The league campaign came down to the final game once more and they finished two points ahead of Man City, who also won on the final day.

Hayes' side reached the final of the Champions League but found themselves on the receiving end of a 4-0 drubbing against Barcelona.

They went on to lift the FA Cup in December, with victory over Arsenal in a final which had been delayed by Covid.

2021-22 Women's Super League

Chelsea clinched the title on the final day with a 2-0 triumph over Manchester United

This year's title win was a dramatic affair, coming down to the last game as Chelsea pipped Arsenal to the top spot on the final day.

They led by a point going into the game against Manchester United after a season where the two London clubs had been neck-and-neck throughout.

At one point Arsenal were in the driving seat as United led 2-1 at Kingsmeadow, but the Blues fought back to triumph 4-2.

They had lost to the Gunners on the first day of the season and drew with them in February, but Arsenal's loss to relegated Birmingham earlier in the campaign gave the Blues the advantage.