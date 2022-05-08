Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Dean Lewington, who began his career with the original Wimbledon, was a member of the inaugural MK Dons side in 2004-05

Milton Keynes Dons veteran Dean Lewington is to stay on at the League One club for a 19th season.

The 37-year-old son of former England assistant manager Ray Lewington will embark on his 21st season in the game.

Lewington, who began his career with Wimbledon in 2002, was then part of the team that relocated to Milton Keynes in 2003 before taking the name Milton Keynes Dons in 2004.

He has made 946 career appearances in league and cup matches.

Of those, he has made 739 for Dons in league games, to follow his 29 for Wimbledon - and he has a career goal haul of 28.

Lewington's extended deal was revealed during Sunday's 1-0 League One play-off second leg win over Wycombe Wanderers, which was not enough to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit to make the final.