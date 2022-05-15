Close menu
National League
StockportStockport County2HalifaxFC Halifax Town0

Stockport County 2-0 FC Halifax Town: Paddy Madden & Will Collar fire Hatters into EFL

Stockport County ended an 11-year absence from the Football League by clinching the National League title with victory over FC Halifax Town.

Heading into the final day needing just a point to secure top spot and promotion, Stockport claimed all three in style thanks to sweet strikes from Paddy Madden and Will Collar.

Madden took just 10 minutes to drill his 23rd league goal of the season into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Midfielder Collar settled matters with an emphatic finish soon after half-time as the second period was played out amid a party atmosphere in front of 10,307 fans at Edgeley Park.

A large number of those supporters invaded the pitch in celebration at the final whistle as Dave Challinor's side regained the league status the club lost back in 2011.

Former Scunthorpe and Fleetwood striker Madden's early opener settled any potential nerves and he came close to a second when a corner dropped at his feet and he curled a shot on to the bar.

Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson tipped over one Andy Cannon thunderbolt but could only parry a similar strike after the interval and Collar lashed home the rebound.

Second-placed Wrexham's defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge meant Stockport were crowned champions by six points, while Halifax, who finished fourth, will host Chesterfield in the promotion eliminators.

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 5Palmer
  • 16KeaneSubstituted forJohnsonat 60'minutes
  • 18Croasdale
  • 8CannonBooked at 74minsSubstituted forCrankshawat 79'minutes
  • 34Francis-AngolSubstituted forWhitfieldat 83'minutes
  • 14Collar
  • 20Newby
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 23Sarcevic
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 10Whitfield
  • 11Jennings
  • 15Johnson
  • 25Ashby-Hammond
  • 27Crankshaw

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 21Warren
  • 3Senior
  • 17SpenceBooked at 40minsSubstituted forThomasat 86'minutes
  • 31Maher
  • 28BirdBooked at 52minsSubstituted forStensonat 69'minutes
  • 26WoodsSubstituted forGilmourat 35'minutes
  • 5Debrah
  • 10Warburton
  • 25Slew
  • 11Waters

Substitutes

  • 2Benn
  • 14Stenson
  • 16Thomas
  • 18Swaby-Neavin
  • 20Gilmour
Attendance:
10,307

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stockport County 2, FC Halifax Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stockport County 2, FC Halifax Town 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jamie Thomas replaces Kian Spence.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Ben Whitfield replaces Zaine Francis-Angol.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Oliver Crankshaw replaces Andrew Cannon.

  6. Booking

    Andrew Cannon (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Matthew Stenson replaces Pierce Bird.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Ryan Johnson replaces Jordan Keane.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 2, FC Halifax Town 0. Will Collar (Stockport County).

  10. Booking

    Pierce Bird (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Stockport County 1, FC Halifax Town 0.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stockport County 1, FC Halifax Town 0.

  13. Booking

    Kian Spence (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Harvey Gilmour replaces Martin Woods.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Stockport County 1, FC Halifax Town 0. Paddy Madden (Stockport County).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by One of Millions, today at 17:09

    Well done you have been best in National League all season. It great to see clubs with great fan base head back to football league.

  • Comment posted by Monster Munch, today at 17:09

    Well done Stockport, congratulations to the fans and all at the club, much deserved.

  • Comment posted by ineedhelp, today at 17:07

    well deserved , proud of the team

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, today at 17:07

    Fantastic fan base at Stockport.... league 2 grounds will welcome the travelling support

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 17:06

    Stockport could easily get promoted from League 2 next season. League 1 club at least. Enjoy today.

  • Comment posted by philbo, today at 17:05

    Well done lads,well happy!

  • Comment posted by brendan, today at 17:04

    Terrific achievement Stockport.
    Great local support for a proper football club.
    All the very best for next season.

  • Comment posted by extralargeman, today at 17:03

    Well done Stockport, looking forward to your visit back to Holker street (Barrow).

  • Comment posted by Offertonhatter, today at 17:02

    Well done guys. Back in the Football League. Loving it!

  • Comment posted by 186726, today at 17:02

    Well done Stockport all the best

  • Comment posted by Grouty, today at 17:01

    Welcome back to the football league from a Stags fan. You deserve it with such good support.

  • Comment posted by Griffin , today at 17:01

    Well done Stockport

  • Comment posted by lincoln hatter, today at 17:00

    Congratulations Stockport, we've been there and got back and look at us now, championship playoffs, well done , hope you do great in League 2!

  • Comment posted by BLACKPOOLFATBLOKE, today at 16:58

    Congrats and welcome back.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport443041087384994
2Wrexham442610891464588
3Solihull Moors442512783453887
4Halifax442591062352784
5Notts County4424101081522982
6Grimsby442381368462277
7Chesterfield4420141069511874
8Dag & Red442271580532773
9Boreham Wood441813134940967
10Bromley441813136153867
11Torquay4418121466541266
12Yeovil441514154346-359
13Southend441610184561-1658
14Altrincham441510196269-755
15Woking44165235961-253
16Wealdstone441411195165-1453
17Maidenhead United441312194867-1951
18Barnet441311205989-3050
19Eastleigh441210225274-2246
20Aldershot441110234673-2743
21King's Lynn44810264779-3234
22Weymouth44610284088-4828
23Dover44273537101-641
View full National League table

