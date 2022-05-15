Match ends, Stockport County 2, FC Halifax Town 0.
Stockport County ended an 11-year absence from the Football League by clinching the National League title with victory over FC Halifax Town.
Heading into the final day needing just a point to secure top spot and promotion, Stockport claimed all three in style thanks to sweet strikes from Paddy Madden and Will Collar.
Madden took just 10 minutes to drill his 23rd league goal of the season into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
Midfielder Collar settled matters with an emphatic finish soon after half-time as the second period was played out amid a party atmosphere in front of 10,307 fans at Edgeley Park.
A large number of those supporters invaded the pitch in celebration at the final whistle as Dave Challinor's side regained the league status the club lost back in 2011.
Former Scunthorpe and Fleetwood striker Madden's early opener settled any potential nerves and he came close to a second when a corner dropped at his feet and he curled a shot on to the bar.
Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson tipped over one Andy Cannon thunderbolt but could only parry a similar strike after the interval and Collar lashed home the rebound.
Second-placed Wrexham's defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge meant Stockport were crowned champions by six points, while Halifax, who finished fourth, will host Chesterfield in the promotion eliminators.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 5Palmer
- 16KeaneSubstituted forJohnsonat 60'minutes
- 18Croasdale
- 8CannonBooked at 74minsSubstituted forCrankshawat 79'minutes
- 34Francis-AngolSubstituted forWhitfieldat 83'minutes
- 14Collar
- 20Newby
- 21Hippolyte
- 23Sarcevic
- 9Madden
Substitutes
- 10Whitfield
- 11Jennings
- 15Johnson
- 25Ashby-Hammond
- 27Crankshaw
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 21Warren
- 3Senior
- 17SpenceBooked at 40minsSubstituted forThomasat 86'minutes
- 31Maher
- 28BirdBooked at 52minsSubstituted forStensonat 69'minutes
- 26WoodsSubstituted forGilmourat 35'minutes
- 5Debrah
- 10Warburton
- 25Slew
- 11Waters
Substitutes
- 2Benn
- 14Stenson
- 16Thomas
- 18Swaby-Neavin
- 20Gilmour
- Attendance:
- 10,307
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stockport County 2, FC Halifax Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jamie Thomas replaces Kian Spence.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Ben Whitfield replaces Zaine Francis-Angol.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Oliver Crankshaw replaces Andrew Cannon.
Booking
Andrew Cannon (Stockport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Matthew Stenson replaces Pierce Bird.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Ryan Johnson replaces Jordan Keane.
Goal!
Goal! Stockport County 2, FC Halifax Town 0. Will Collar (Stockport County).
Booking
Pierce Bird (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stockport County 1, FC Halifax Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stockport County 1, FC Halifax Town 0.
Booking
Kian Spence (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Harvey Gilmour replaces Martin Woods.
Goal!
Goal! Stockport County 1, FC Halifax Town 0. Paddy Madden (Stockport County).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Great local support for a proper football club.
All the very best for next season.