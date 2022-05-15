Last updated on .From the section National League

Stockport County ended an 11-year absence from the Football League by clinching the National League title with victory over FC Halifax Town.

Heading into the final day needing just a point to secure top spot and promotion, Stockport claimed all three in style thanks to sweet strikes from Paddy Madden and Will Collar.

Madden took just 10 minutes to drill his 23rd league goal of the season into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Midfielder Collar settled matters with an emphatic finish soon after half-time as the second period was played out amid a party atmosphere in front of 10,307 fans at Edgeley Park.

A large number of those supporters invaded the pitch in celebration at the final whistle as Dave Challinor's side regained the league status the club lost back in 2011.

Former Scunthorpe and Fleetwood striker Madden's early opener settled any potential nerves and he came close to a second when a corner dropped at his feet and he curled a shot on to the bar.

Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson tipped over one Andy Cannon thunderbolt but could only parry a similar strike after the interval and Collar lashed home the rebound.

Second-placed Wrexham's defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge meant Stockport were crowned champions by six points, while Halifax, who finished fourth, will host Chesterfield in the promotion eliminators.

