Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Burnley 0.
Harry Kane's penalty saw off a stubborn Burnley side as Tottenham moved above Arsenal into fourth place and kept the Clarets' survival hopes in the balance.
On a tense afternoon in north London with so much at stake at both ends of the table, Kane's spot-kick in first-half stoppage time proved enough to give his side three vital points in their bid for Champions League football.
Spurs move two points clear of the Gunners and will stay above them going into the final day of the season unless their north London rivals beat Newcastle at St James' Park on Monday.
Burnley stay 17th and could fall into the relegation zone later on Sunday if Leeds beat Brighton.
The Clarets had to survive some intense early pressure but began to find their way into the game before it swung on Tottenham's penalty, awarded on the stroke of half-time.
Davinson Sanchez's attempt to flick on a ball in the Burnley box saw the ball brush against Ashley Barnes' outstretched arm.
Referee Kevin Friend did not spot the incident and Harry Kane went close to turning in a Ryan Sessegnon pull-back as play continued, before VAR intervened.
After consulting his monitor, Friend pointed to the spot and Kane made no mistake, planting his penalty into the bottom corner.
Nick Pope made two brilliant saves from Son Heung-min after the break but Burnley almost levelled when Ashley Barnes fired against the post.
- Reaction from Spurs v Burnley and the rest of Sunday's Premier League action
- Visit our Tottenham page
- Go straight to all our Burnley content
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
6.78
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameRodonAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
6.20
Burnley
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePopeAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number14Player nameRobertsAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number28Player nameLongAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number22Player nameCollinsAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number2Player nameLowtonAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number4Player nameCorkAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number11Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number20Player nameCornetAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number10Player nameBarnesAverage rating
5.77
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number17Player nameLennonAverage rating
5.59
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1LlorisBooked at 86mins
- 6D Sánchez
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forRodonat 90'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 5Højbjerg
- 19R Sessegnon
- 27Lucas MouraBooked at 49minsSubstituted forKulusevskiat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 8Winks
- 14Rodon
- 21Kulusevski
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 40Austin
- 42White
- 44Scarlett
- 51Craig
Burnley
Formation 5-3-2
- 1PopeBooked at 45mins
- 14RobertsBooked at 27mins
- 28Long
- 22Collins
- 2LowtonSubstituted forLennonat 78'minutes
- 3Taylor
- 8Brownhill
- 4Cork
- 11McNeil
- 20Cornet
- 10BarnesSubstituted forWeghorstat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Weghorst
- 13Hennessey
- 17Lennon
- 26Bardsley
- 35Mancini
- 37Thomas
- 39Dodgson
- 44Costelloe
- 49McGlynn
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Burnley 0.
Booking
Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Wout Weghorst (Burnley).
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Joe Rodon replaces Emerson Royal because of an injury.
Post update
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Collins (Burnley).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin Long (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wout Weghorst with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Spurs don't convince they're capable of achieving win at Norwich.
Need to develop greater consistency and belief.
That's if this side and manager can stay togethe
Referees are being directed by FA to do this
We’ll take it obviously, but I hope that doesn’t end up relegating Burnley
Why not allow Son to take penalties so he can be top scorer?
From a football fan
Both have as much authority as a custard cream.
Well earnt victory against a defensive side fighting for their lives.