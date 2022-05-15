Close menu
Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1BurnleyBurnley0

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley: Harry Kane penalty sends Spurs into fourth place

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane puts Tottenham ahead against Burnley from from the penalty spot
Kane's penalty against Burnley was his 16th Premier League goal of the season

Harry Kane's penalty saw off a stubborn Burnley side as Tottenham moved above Arsenal into fourth place and kept the Clarets' survival hopes in the balance.

On a tense afternoon in north London with so much at stake at both ends of the table, Kane's spot-kick in first-half stoppage time proved enough to give his side three vital points in their bid for Champions League football.

Spurs move two points clear of the Gunners and will stay above them going into the final day of the season unless their north London rivals beat Newcastle at St James' Park on Monday.

Burnley stay 17th and could fall into the relegation zone later on Sunday if Leeds beat Brighton.

The Clarets had to survive some intense early pressure but began to find their way into the game before it swung on Tottenham's penalty, awarded on the stroke of half-time.

Davinson Sanchez's attempt to flick on a ball in the Burnley box saw the ball brush against Ashley Barnes' outstretched arm.

Referee Kevin Friend did not spot the incident and Harry Kane went close to turning in a Ryan Sessegnon pull-back as play continued, before VAR intervened.

After consulting his monitor, Friend pointed to the spot and Kane made no mistake, planting his penalty into the bottom corner.

Nick Pope made two brilliant saves from Son Heung-min after the break but Burnley almost levelled when Ashley Barnes fired against the post.

More to follow.

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.68

  2. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    6.29

  3. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    6.51

  4. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.58

  5. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    5.30

  6. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    6.21

  7. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    5.37

  8. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    6.62

  9. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    6.50

  10. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    7.06

  11. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    6.78

Substitutes

  1. Squad number14Player nameRodon
    Average rating

    6.26

  2. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    6.20

Burnley

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    6.89

  2. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    6.07

  3. Squad number28Player nameLong
    Average rating

    5.72

  4. Squad number22Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    6.23

  5. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    5.79

  6. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.79

  7. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number4Player nameCork
    Average rating

    5.66

  9. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    5.56

  10. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    5.54

  11. Squad number10Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.77

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    4.96

  2. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    5.59

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1LlorisBooked at 86mins
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forRodonat 90'minutes
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 27Lucas MouraBooked at 49minsSubstituted forKulusevskiat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 8Winks
  • 14Rodon
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 40Austin
  • 42White
  • 44Scarlett
  • 51Craig

Burnley

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1PopeBooked at 45mins
  • 14RobertsBooked at 27mins
  • 28Long
  • 22Collins
  • 2LowtonSubstituted forLennonat 78'minutes
  • 3Taylor
  • 8Brownhill
  • 4Cork
  • 11McNeil
  • 20Cornet
  • 10BarnesSubstituted forWeghorstat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Weghorst
  • 13Hennessey
  • 17Lennon
  • 26Bardsley
  • 35Mancini
  • 37Thomas
  • 39Dodgson
  • 44Costelloe
  • 49McGlynn
Referee:
Kevin Friend

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home21
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Burnley 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Burnley 0.

  3. Booking

    Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).

  5. Post update

    Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Wout Weghorst (Burnley).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).

  9. Post update

    Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).

  11. Post update

    Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Joe Rodon replaces Emerson Royal because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Collins (Burnley).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur).

  17. Post update

    Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Booking

    Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Long (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wout Weghorst with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by brendan, today at 14:06

    Nervy but job done today.
    Spurs don't convince they're capable of achieving win at Norwich.
    Need to develop greater consistency and belief.
    That's if this side and manager can stay togethe

  • Comment posted by Owain, today at 14:06

    We were Spursy today , was chances to ease the nerves. Spursy while winning I can just about take ! Phew

  • Comment posted by Arteta-in, today at 14:06

    FA are a disgrace. Trying their best to get their favourite team to qualify for CL and increase the goals tally for their favourite captain.
    Referees are being directed by FA to do this

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 14:06

    3 points gifted to Sp*rs by the referee again!😂🐔

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 14:06

    It’s not a pen. Common sense tells anyone who has ever watched a game that his arm is out to balance him, so it is in a natural position.

    We’ll take it obviously, but I hope that doesn’t end up relegating Burnley

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 14:05

    Dear Selfish Harry,

    Why not allow Son to take penalties so he can be top scorer?

    From a football fan

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:05

    If the handball by Ashley Barnes was a penalty then the handball from Rodri against Everton was definitely a penalty but Man City managed to get away it with while Burnley could get relegated because of it

  • Comment posted by Chas7, today at 14:05

    Not sure who is more annoying - Conte with his hissy fits or Friend with his ineptitude.
    Both have as much authority as a custard cream.

  • Comment posted by ThfC1979, today at 14:05

    Typical Burnley game… stayed strong and it goes to the final game of the season COYS

  • Comment posted by Ade Macrow, today at 14:05

    Ground the result out. Well done, boys.

  • Comment posted by so my granddaughter says, today at 14:05

    If that was a penalty football's gone nuts. I wonder how any team would feel if that was given against them. Unlucky Burnley deserved at least a point.

  • Comment posted by dlions, today at 14:05

    That's really pathetic by Spurs. Relying on a ridiculous penalty. Well done Burnley, you deserved more

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 14:05

    Now over to Newcastle, gooners luck hopefully run out.

    Well earnt victory against a defensive side fighting for their lives.

  • Comment posted by spencer, today at 14:05

    We never make thing easy it's the spurs way

  • Comment posted by Greenlantern, today at 14:05

    Just goes to show not all teams are as easy to beat as Arsenal. Well done Burnley you gave us a tough game and deserve to stay up.

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 14:05

    Well that puts Arsenal under huge pressure. Can’t call this one

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:05

    Are Sky and BT Sport bias towards Tottenham. It seems the pundits want them to make the top four

  • Comment posted by ronnie, today at 14:04

    OK so it is a penalty ( that's the rules) but the rules need to be changed back to hand to ball . Barnes has no intention of touching that . Far too many penalties given for the slightest thing

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 14:04

    This result will have gone down well in West Yorkshire as well as parts of north London.

  • Comment posted by PleaseStopTheMadness, today at 14:04

    Not so spursy afterall! These are the games we would have drawn back in the day!

    • Reply posted by coolspex, today at 14:06

      coolspex replied:
      Or lost as well