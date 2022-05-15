Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kane's penalty against Burnley was his 16th Premier League goal of the season

Harry Kane's penalty saw off a stubborn Burnley side as Tottenham moved above Arsenal into fourth place and kept the Clarets' survival hopes in the balance.

On a tense afternoon in north London with so much at stake at both ends of the table, Kane's spot-kick in first-half stoppage time proved enough to give his side three vital points in their bid for Champions League football.

Spurs move two points clear of the Gunners and will stay above them going into the final day of the season unless their north London rivals beat Newcastle at St James' Park on Monday.

Burnley stay 17th and could fall into the relegation zone later on Sunday if Leeds beat Brighton.

The Clarets had to survive some intense early pressure but began to find their way into the game before it swung on Tottenham's penalty, awarded on the stroke of half-time.

Davinson Sanchez's attempt to flick on a ball in the Burnley box saw the ball brush against Ashley Barnes' outstretched arm.

Referee Kevin Friend did not spot the incident and Harry Kane went close to turning in a Ryan Sessegnon pull-back as play continued, before VAR intervened.

After consulting his monitor, Friend pointed to the spot and Kane made no mistake, planting his penalty into the bottom corner.

Nick Pope made two brilliant saves from Son Heung-min after the break but Burnley almost levelled when Ashley Barnes fired against the post.

Burnley Burnley Burnley Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 6.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 6.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 6.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 6.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 5.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Bentancur Average rating 6.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 5.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Ryan Sessegnon Average rating 6.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 6.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 7.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 6.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 14 Player name Rodon Average rating 6.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 6.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Burnley Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pope Average rating 6.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Roberts Average rating 6.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Long Average rating 5.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Collins Average rating 6.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Lowton Average rating 5.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 5.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Brownhill Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Cork Average rating 5.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name McNeil Average rating 5.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Cornet Average rating 5.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Barnes Average rating 5.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name Weghorst Average rating 4.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Lennon Average rating 5.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Tottenham Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Lloris 6 D Sánchez 15 Dier 33 Davies 12 Emerson Royal 30 Bentancur 5 Højbjerg 19 R Sessegnon 27 Lucas Moura 7 Son Heung-Min 10 Kane 1 Lloris Booked at 86mins

6 D Sánchez

15 Dier

33 Davies

12 Emerson Royal Substituted for Rodon at 90' minutes

30 Bentancur

5 Højbjerg

19 R Sessegnon

27 Lucas Moura Booked at 49mins Substituted for Kulusevski at 79' minutes Booked at 90mins

7 Son Heung-Min

10 Kane Substitutes 8 Winks

14 Rodon

21 Kulusevski

22 Gollini

23 Bergwijn

40 Austin

42 White

44 Scarlett

51 Craig Burnley Formation 5-3-2 1 Pope 14 Roberts 28 Long 22 Collins 2 Lowton 3 Taylor 8 Brownhill 4 Cork 11 McNeil 20 Cornet 10 Barnes 1 Pope Booked at 45mins

14 Roberts Booked at 27mins

28 Long

22 Collins

2 Lowton Substituted for Lennon at 78' minutes

3 Taylor

8 Brownhill

4 Cork

11 McNeil

20 Cornet

10 Barnes Substituted for Weghorst at 78' minutes Substitutes 9 Weghorst

13 Hennessey

17 Lennon

26 Bardsley

35 Mancini

37 Thomas

39 Dodgson

44 Costelloe

Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Burnley 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Burnley 0. Booking Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Wout Weghorst (Burnley). Post update Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Joe Rodon replaces Emerson Royal because of an injury. Post update Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Nathan Collins (Burnley). Post update Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card. Post update Attempt missed. Kevin Long (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wout Weghorst with a headed pass following a set piece situation. Post update Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).