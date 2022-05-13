Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero will miss the final two games of the season because of a hip injury.

He has joined Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga on the sidelines.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski faces a fitness test on a hamstring issue he suffered against Aston Villa.

Ben Mee, Jay Rodriguez and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are not expected to be fit, while Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra are out for the season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Mike Jackson made a brilliant start as Burnley boss but they did not have any kind of spark when they lost at home to Aston Villa last weekend.

They didn't really put up much resistance, which was very unlike them. It is going to be very interesting to see how they react here, and whether they can make life difficult for Tottenham.

Spurs' top-four hopes are still not in their own hands but they are very much alive after their win over Arsenal on Thursday and I think they will put in another big performance here.

Whatever happens, Burnley are going to be watching anxiously when Leeds play Brighton a little later on Sunday.

Prediction: 3-0

He could become the first player to score 70 or more Premier League goals on two different days of the week, having already reached 70 on Saturdays

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in their past nine home league games against Burnley, winning eight of them and the last three by an aggregate score of 10-0.

The Clarets are looking to complete a first league double over Tottenham since 1974-75, which was also the most recent season in which they won this fixture away.

Tottenham Hotspur

The 50 points earned by Spurs since Antonio Conte's first Premier League game in charge has only been bettered by Manchester City and Liverpool. Similarly, only those two teams have scored more league goals than the 54 by Conte's side over the same period.

Tottenham are aiming to avoid losing their final home game in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1993 and 1994.

Harry Kane has been involved in 11 goals in 11 Premier League appearances against Burnley, scoring eight and setting up three. He is the joint-leading Premier League goalscorer against them, along with Riyad Mahrez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Son Heung-min has 21 league goals this season, just one behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the division's Golden Boot award.

Burnley

Burnley's victory at Watford in their previous away fixture was only their second in 18 attempts on the road.

Their loss rate of 60% in games played on Sundays is the highest of any current top-flight side. They've been beaten in 37 of 62 such matches.

However, they have the chance to win consecutive matches on Sundays for the first time since September to October 2017.

The Clarets could become just the fourth side to complete a top-flight double against a team managed by Antonio Conte, emulating Sampdoria (2012-13), Manchester City (2017-18) and Juventus (2019-20).

Burnley's only win in their 13 league games this season against teams currently in the top seven of the table was 1-0 versus Spurs in February.

Maxwel Cornet's eight league goals is more than double the tally of any other Clarets player this season.

