Pascal Struijk headed an injury-time equaliser to keep alive Leeds' hopes of Premier League survival after a frenetic home draw with Brighton.
Jesse Marsch's side toiled at a raucous Elland Road but looked to be edging nearer to relegation after Danny Welbeck coolly finished to give Brighton a deserved first-half lead.
But the home support defiantly roared Leeds on and Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez brilliantly denied Mateusz Klich in each half, while also turning away a Raphinha free-kick as pressure built.
Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt had gone close himself but his persistence was rewarded at the death when he bundled space in the area to lift a ball across goal, where substitute Struijk nodded home before diving into home supporters in celebration.
It means Leeds move a point above the bottom three with one game remaining, while Burnley drop to 18th but have two games to play and a substantially better goal difference.
Frenzied, desperate and crucial
Survival is still out of Leeds' hands but the outpouring of emotion when Struijk - who came on in the 83rd minute - scored, underlined how there is still hope.
Everton - a point above Leeds - have three games to play and can lift themselves clear of trouble. But this scrappy Struijk header could prove priceless as it means Burnley now travel to Aston Villa on Thursday knowing a defeat would mean it is Leeds who have Premier League survival in their own hands on the final day.
In recent weeks, Marsch's side have arguably fallen foul of playing with too much emotion. Red cards in a defeat at Arsenal and at home to Chelsea proved crucial and screamed of a side playing on the edge in their quest to secure top-flight status.
Again they played in a frenzied, sometimes desperate way here, forcing passes and snatching at openings with frequency as they found the target just five times with 19 shots on the day.
But, perhaps crucially, they called on the emotion of the day late on to snatch something, with Struijk on hand to break Brighton's resistance. Only Manchester City - on nine - have scored more goals than the seven Leeds have managed in added time this season.
Marsch deserves praise for his changes and for keeping his side so positive. The draw was what Leeds deserved for their second-half improvement, though they had come close to being finished off moments before equalising when Welbeck headed wide from six yards.
On such fine margins seasons can turn and Leeds can only hope this memorable late leveller will indeed prove significant.
Impressive Brighton let points slip
Not for the first time in recent weeks, Brighton offered a mix of craft and quality, especially in a first half that saw Solly March fire wide when one-on-one and Pascal Gross force a save when well placed.
The side that beat Wolves by three and Manchester United by four in recent weeks were simply too poised for Leeds early on, constructing passes in the home half while Marsch's side played with far more panic.
Welbeck turned Diego Llorente two ways before flicking the ball over home keeper Illan Meslier for a fine opener having picked up a pass from the impressive Yves Bissouma.
Bissouma completed 91% of his passes on the day but was equally adept without the ball as he made more clearances than anyone in a Brighton shirt.
Late substitute Tariq Lamptey pulled an opening wide moments after Leeds had levelled but Brighton boss Graham Potter will likely be frustrated in dropping points so late on.
In truth his side waned after the break and fell foul of facing a team who found the kind of sharpness that so often materialises when a side has everything to play for.
Player of the match
StruijkPascal Struijk
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number30Player nameGelhardtAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number42Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number46Player nameShackletonAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number23Player namePhillipsAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number3Player nameFirpoAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
4.56
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
5.17
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meslier
- 5KochSubstituted forShackletonat 68'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 6CooperBooked at 84mins
- 3FirpoBooked at 71minsSubstituted forStruijkat 83'minutes
- 43KlichSubstituted forGreenwoodat 83'minutes
- 23Phillips
- 22Harrison
- 10Raphinha
- 30Gelhardt
- 19RodrigoBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 13Klaesson
- 21Struijk
- 26Bate
- 33Hjelde
- 35Cresswell
- 42Greenwood
- 46Shackleton
- 54Kenneh
- 63Gray
Brighton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 5Dunk
- 3Cucurella
- 20MarchSubstituted forWebsterat 62'minutes
- 8Bissouma
- 25CaicedoBooked at 65minsSubstituted forLallanaat 74'minutes
- 11TrossardSubstituted forLampteyat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 13Groß
- 10Mac Allister
- 18Welbeck
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 4Webster
- 9Maupay
- 14Lallana
- 17Alzate
- 23Steele
- 24Duffy
- 57Offiah
- 58Ferguson
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 36,638
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yves Bissouma.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt.
Booking
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Hand ball by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.
Post update
Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tariq Lamptey replaces Leandro Trossard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Trossard with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Leandro Trossard tries a through ball, but Danny Welbeck is caught offside.
Booking
Liam Cooper (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Pascal Struijk replaces Junior Firpo.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood replaces Mateusz Klich.
Post update
Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).
Booking
Rodrigo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
