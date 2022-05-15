Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pascal Struijk came on with 83 minutes gone and equalised in added time

Pascal Struijk headed an injury-time equaliser to keep alive Leeds' hopes of Premier League survival after a frenetic home draw with Brighton.

Jesse Marsch's side toiled at a raucous Elland Road but looked to be edging nearer to relegation after Danny Welbeck coolly finished to give Brighton a deserved first-half lead.

But the home support defiantly roared Leeds on and Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez brilliantly denied Mateusz Klich in each half, while also turning away a Raphinha free-kick as pressure built.

Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt had gone close himself but his persistence was rewarded at the death when he bundled space in the area to lift a ball across goal, where substitute Struijk nodded home before diving into home supporters in celebration.

It means Leeds move a point above the bottom three with one game remaining, while Burnley drop to 18th but have two games to play and a substantially better goal difference.

Frenzied, desperate and crucial

Struijk headed level and then raced to celebrate with Leeds' fans

Survival is still out of Leeds' hands but the outpouring of emotion when Struijk - who came on in the 83rd minute - scored, underlined how there is still hope.

Everton - a point above Leeds - have three games to play and can lift themselves clear of trouble. But this scrappy Struijk header could prove priceless as it means Burnley now travel to Aston Villa on Thursday knowing a defeat would mean it is Leeds who have Premier League survival in their own hands on the final day.

In recent weeks, Marsch's side have arguably fallen foul of playing with too much emotion. Red cards in a defeat at Arsenal and at home to Chelsea proved crucial and screamed of a side playing on the edge in their quest to secure top-flight status.

Again they played in a frenzied, sometimes desperate way here, forcing passes and snatching at openings with frequency as they found the target just five times with 19 shots on the day.

But, perhaps crucially, they called on the emotion of the day late on to snatch something, with Struijk on hand to break Brighton's resistance. Only Manchester City - on nine - have scored more goals than the seven Leeds have managed in added time this season.

Marsch deserves praise for his changes and for keeping his side so positive. The draw was what Leeds deserved for their second-half improvement, though they had come close to being finished off moments before equalising when Welbeck headed wide from six yards.

On such fine margins seasons can turn and Leeds can only hope this memorable late leveller will indeed prove significant.

Impressive Brighton let points slip

Welbeck took his first-half goal cleverly by lifting the ball over Illan Meslier

Not for the first time in recent weeks, Brighton offered a mix of craft and quality, especially in a first half that saw Solly March fire wide when one-on-one and Pascal Gross force a save when well placed.

The side that beat Wolves by three and Manchester United by four in recent weeks were simply too poised for Leeds early on, constructing passes in the home half while Marsch's side played with far more panic.

Welbeck turned Diego Llorente two ways before flicking the ball over home keeper Illan Meslier for a fine opener having picked up a pass from the impressive Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma completed 91% of his passes on the day but was equally adept without the ball as he made more clearances than anyone in a Brighton shirt.

Late substitute Tariq Lamptey pulled an opening wide moments after Leeds had levelled but Brighton boss Graham Potter will likely be frustrated in dropping points so late on.

In truth his side waned after the break and fell foul of facing a team who found the kind of sharpness that so often materialises when a side has everything to play for.

