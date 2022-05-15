Close menu
LeedsLeeds United1BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1

Leeds 1-1 Brighton: Pascal Struijk goal earns key draw after Danny Welbeck opener

By Luke ReddyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pascal Struijk heads a goal for Leeds
Pascal Struijk came on with 83 minutes gone and equalised in added time

Pascal Struijk headed an injury-time equaliser to keep alive Leeds' hopes of Premier League survival after a frenetic home draw with Brighton.

Jesse Marsch's side toiled at a raucous Elland Road but looked to be edging nearer to relegation after Danny Welbeck coolly finished to give Brighton a deserved first-half lead.

But the home support defiantly roared Leeds on and Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez brilliantly denied Mateusz Klich in each half, while also turning away a Raphinha free-kick as pressure built.

Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt had gone close himself but his persistence was rewarded at the death when he bundled space in the area to lift a ball across goal, where substitute Struijk nodded home before diving into home supporters in celebration.

It means Leeds move a point above the bottom three with one game remaining, while Burnley drop to 18th but have two games to play and a substantially better goal difference.

Frenzied, desperate and crucial

Struijk headed level and then raced to celebrate with Leeds' fans
Struijk headed level and then raced to celebrate with Leeds' fans

Survival is still out of Leeds' hands but the outpouring of emotion when Struijk - who came on in the 83rd minute - scored, underlined how there is still hope.

Everton - a point above Leeds - have three games to play and can lift themselves clear of trouble. But this scrappy Struijk header could prove priceless as it means Burnley now travel to Aston Villa on Thursday knowing a defeat would mean it is Leeds who have Premier League survival in their own hands on the final day.

In recent weeks, Marsch's side have arguably fallen foul of playing with too much emotion. Red cards in a defeat at Arsenal and at home to Chelsea proved crucial and screamed of a side playing on the edge in their quest to secure top-flight status.

Again they played in a frenzied, sometimes desperate way here, forcing passes and snatching at openings with frequency as they found the target just five times with 19 shots on the day.

But, perhaps crucially, they called on the emotion of the day late on to snatch something, with Struijk on hand to break Brighton's resistance. Only Manchester City - on nine - have scored more goals than the seven Leeds have managed in added time this season.

Marsch deserves praise for his changes and for keeping his side so positive. The draw was what Leeds deserved for their second-half improvement, though they had come close to being finished off moments before equalising when Welbeck headed wide from six yards.

On such fine margins seasons can turn and Leeds can only hope this memorable late leveller will indeed prove significant.

Impressive Brighton let points slip

Danny Welbeck scores
Welbeck took his first-half goal cleverly by lifting the ball over Illan Meslier

Not for the first time in recent weeks, Brighton offered a mix of craft and quality, especially in a first half that saw Solly March fire wide when one-on-one and Pascal Gross force a save when well placed.

The side that beat Wolves by three and Manchester United by four in recent weeks were simply too poised for Leeds early on, constructing passes in the home half while Marsch's side played with far more panic.

Welbeck turned Diego Llorente two ways before flicking the ball over home keeper Illan Meslier for a fine opener having picked up a pass from the impressive Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma completed 91% of his passes on the day but was equally adept without the ball as he made more clearances than anyone in a Brighton shirt.

Late substitute Tariq Lamptey pulled an opening wide moments after Leeds had levelled but Brighton boss Graham Potter will likely be frustrated in dropping points so late on.

In truth his side waned after the break and fell foul of facing a team who found the kind of sharpness that so often materialises when a side has everything to play for.

Player of the match

StruijkPascal Struijk

with an average of 7.63

Leeds United

  1. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    7.63

  2. Squad number30Player nameGelhardt
    Average rating

    6.11

  3. Squad number42Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    5.93

  4. Squad number46Player nameShackleton
    Average rating

    5.71

  5. Squad number23Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    5.63

  6. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    5.55

  7. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    5.49

  8. Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    5.40

  9. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    5.37

  10. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    5.35

  11. Squad number6Player nameCooper
    Average rating

    5.24

  12. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    5.04

  13. Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    4.59

  14. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    4.56

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.78

  2. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    6.29

  3. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.26

  4. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    6.13

  5. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    6.09

  6. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    6.09

  7. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.04

  8. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    5.95

  9. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    5.93

  10. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    5.93

  11. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    5.88

  12. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    5.64

  13. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    5.59

  14. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    5.17

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meslier
  • 5KochSubstituted forShackletonat 68'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 6CooperBooked at 84mins
  • 3FirpoBooked at 71minsSubstituted forStruijkat 83'minutes
  • 43KlichSubstituted forGreenwoodat 83'minutes
  • 23Phillips
  • 22Harrison
  • 10Raphinha
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 19RodrigoBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 13Klaesson
  • 21Struijk
  • 26Bate
  • 33Hjelde
  • 35Cresswell
  • 42Greenwood
  • 46Shackleton
  • 54Kenneh
  • 63Gray

Brighton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 5Dunk
  • 3Cucurella
  • 20MarchSubstituted forWebsterat 62'minutes
  • 8Bissouma
  • 25CaicedoBooked at 65minsSubstituted forLallanaat 74'minutes
  • 11TrossardSubstituted forLampteyat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 13Groß
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 18Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 4Webster
  • 9Maupay
  • 14Lallana
  • 17Alzate
  • 23Steele
  • 24Duffy
  • 57Offiah
  • 58Ferguson
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
36,638

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home19
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yves Bissouma.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Leeds United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt.

  5. Booking

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.

  8. Post update

    Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tariq Lamptey replaces Leandro Trossard.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Trossard with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Leandro Trossard tries a through ball, but Danny Welbeck is caught offside.

  13. Booking

    Liam Cooper (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Pascal Struijk replaces Junior Firpo.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood replaces Mateusz Klich.

  18. Post update

    Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).

  20. Booking

    Rodrigo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Comments

Join the conversation

195 comments

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 16:09

    A point for Leeds against the same Brighton side that HAMMERED Man U?
    Brighton are no mugs, that might be a good draw in the end.

    • Reply posted by qualitychap13, today at 16:24

      qualitychap13 replied:
      A terrible Leeds side that were very lucky not to be 4.0 down.

  • Comment posted by aj, today at 16:11

    Whatever happens Rads and his team need to learn from this season and quickly. We have fallen short in so many areas and if we do manage to stay up it will only be because others are very slightly worse than us. A frustrating season - these issues could easily have been avoided. Feels like the management have been asleep at the wheel.

    • Reply posted by simo, today at 16:18

      simo replied:
      Agreed , should have stood up to Bielsa and his ridiculous insistence on challenging the premier League season with a squad thinner than tissue paper !

  • Comment posted by Dawei, today at 16:19

    The Leeds owners need to ask themselves …. How much of the clubs failings this season can be attributed to our lack of investment and poor decision making?

    • Reply posted by MegaTron, today at 16:24

      MegaTron replied:
      Spot on , lack of investment & cover for Bamford & Philips was glaring before the season, let alone in Jan. Only exaccerbated once these two were injured long term.

  • Comment posted by Paul F, today at 16:21

    Being a Leeds fan is like being a highwire tightrope walker without a safety net! and someone is setting fire to the rope at the same time!! But I wouldn't have it any other way ALAW MOT

    • Reply posted by aj, today at 16:52

      aj replied:
      I can’t ever remember it being any other way. Why do things the easy way? There’s no fun unless your nerves are continuously shredded.

  • Comment posted by Ellandrick, today at 16:05

    Memo to Radz and the 49ers...
    Whatever division Leeds are in next season, the team needs big changes.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:04

      Sport Report replied:
      I think it'll be the PL now. Can't see Burnley getting another point.

  • Comment posted by henrikherrmann, today at 16:04

    keep believing until the last minute, I rather have Leeds stay in the premier than Burnley.

    • Reply posted by itsrob, today at 16:05

      itsrob replied:
      I wouldnt

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 16:05

    100 yellow cards. Pride of Yorkshire.

    • Reply posted by one kidney, today at 16:08

      one kidney replied:
      Well after all. We are dirty Leeds 😂🤪

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 16:18

    the haters all crying with that Leeds equaliser.
    WE LOVE IT, keep yearning to have our history and atmosphere.
    All Leeds aren't we?

    • Reply posted by Rameses Niblick the Third, today at 16:20

      Rameses Niblick the Third replied:
      You were barely audible for the most part, give over. You could hear the Brighton chants more often than you could the home fans.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy, today at 16:08

    Don’t get your hopes up. You know what they’re like. It’s gonna be a long week!

  • Comment posted by Removed, today at 16:05

    Suppose it's a win when some clueless leeds player doesn't get sent off.

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 16:07

      Metro1962 replied:
      Bitter are you :D

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 16:02

    As a Brighton fan although not at our best today, it was a great game to watch

    • Reply posted by BUBBLES65, today at 16:57

      BUBBLES65 replied:
      As a Leeds fan I can tell you - it wasn't.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 16:07

    i know this is survival football but we look poor compared to how we play under Bielsa.
    HOWEVER, Burnley might not get another point, you never know...

    • Reply posted by Pat Pending, today at 16:08

      Pat Pending replied:
      Here's hoping.

  • Comment posted by PhilC, today at 16:02

    My heart can't take this MOT

  • Comment posted by thru the wind and pain, today at 16:28

    fingers crossed x the prem is all the better for having leeds in it (LFC fan!).

    • Reply posted by Christopher Wright , today at 16:51

      Christopher Wright replied:
      Why is it?

  • Comment posted by Monotone, today at 16:25

    It's definitely between us and Burnley now to go down, just need Villa to do us a favour on Thursday and then it's all to play for on Sunday. If we stay up, it's because we had slightly more bottle than the relegated sides, if we go down then we deserve it. But still hoping. MOT

  • Comment posted by Sting Ray, today at 16:07

    LEEDS NEED A NEW MANAGER NEXT SEASON

    • Reply posted by David, today at 16:31

      David replied:
      They need some more players. The reason they are in a mess is they didn’t bring in more players last summer, it was obvious they needed another midfielder. They then compounded the error by not recruiting in January when players like Bamford, Cooper and Phillips were out for a long time

  • Comment posted by orin, today at 16:31

    That's the sixth time this season Leeds have found a stoppage time equaliser or winner. These goals have been worth 9 additional points. The team might having its faults but playing to the death isn't one of them.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 16:35

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      *Tests memory*...

      Rodrigo v Wolves equaliser
      Rapha v Palace winner
      Paddy v Brentford equaliser
      Joffy v Norwich winner
      Bill v Wolves winner
      Struijk v Brighton equaliser

  • Comment posted by LUFC1986, today at 16:26

    No matter what happens we have played nearly all season without a full team, and even so we didn't take advantage and get games called off multiple times... And i don't care what anyone says, certain teams have rolled over for Everton and Burnley. We are the unluckiest and unfairly treated team ever.

    • Reply posted by Rameses Niblick the Third, today at 16:32

      Rameses Niblick the Third replied:
      And so quiet until the 92nd minute everyone could hear your tiny violin you're playing.

  • Comment posted by SLF, today at 16:07

    Remains really tight think Leeds needed a win today but that point may be enough!!

  • Comment posted by Taz, today at 16:04

    This point could be the difference between survival and relegation.

    Well done LU

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th May 2022