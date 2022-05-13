Close menu
Premier League
LeedsLeeds United14:00BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Daniel James is sent off against Chelsea
Daniel James' red card against Chelsea means Leeds have had a player sent off before half time in back-to-back games

TEAM NEWS

Leeds have Jack Harrison and Raphinha available despite them both being forced off against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Patrick Bamford could return, but Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts are injured and Luke Ayling and Daniel James both suspended.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has no new injury concerns.

However, they will again be without Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is Leeds who I am most worried about from the three teams who could still go down with Watford and Norwich.

Jesse Marsch's side are playing angrily, rather than using their brains, and you cannot win games like that. It is one thing being committed but they have had players sent off in their past two games and that has cost them dearly at the worst possible time, not just in those matches but because they are suspended now too.

Marsch has been reading out quotes from Gandhi, JFK and Mother Teresa before games, but I'm not convinced by that. When a player steps out on the pitch, he is not going to be thinking about that kind of stuff.

By the time they play this game, Leeds will know how Burnley got on at Tottenham. It could be that a point will be enough to get them out of the bottom three and, if so, that has to be their absolute goal.

It won't be easy, though. Brighton are going really well and are a much better footballing team than Leeds. The Seagulls keep possession really well. The only way Leeds can get anything out of this is by being ultra-competitive, but they need to keep 11 men on the pitch for starters.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v MMA legend Paul 'Semtex' Daley

Brighton celebrate beating Manchester United 4-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leeds have lost eight of the past 10 league meetings, failing to score in eight of those games.
  • They have not scored in any of their three Premier League matches against Brighton.
  • The Seagulls have won five of their past seven away league games at Elland Road.

Leeds United

  • Leeds have lost nine Premier League home games this season, and conceded 37 goals at Elland Road. Only in 1946-47, with 10 defeats, have they lost more, while only in 1959-60 have they conceded more at home in a top-flight campaign - they were relegated at the end of both seasons.
  • They have lost their final home game in just one of their past 18 top-flight campaigns, with that defeat coming against Spurs in 1995-96.
  • Leeds are averaging 9.7 shots per league game under Jesse Marsch, compared to 13.7 during Marcelo Bielsa's time in charge this season.
  • They are the first team in Premier League history to have received 100 cards in a season: 97 yellows and three reds.
  • The Whites have also committed 440 fouls, more than any other top-flight side this campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have won four of their last six league games, more than they had managed in their previous 25 attempts.
  • Only the current top three have earned more Premier League away points than Albion's tally of 28 this season.
  • The nine goals they have scored in their last three league matches is as many as in their previous 14.
  • They are aiming to win three consecutive league fixtures by at least three goals for the first time since February 1969.
  • Leandro Trossard has more league goal involvements this season than any other Brighton player, with eight goals and three assists.
  • Neal Maupay has scored just once in his last 16 league games. He needs one goal to become Brighton's outright leading Premier League goalscorer.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City36285394227289
2Liverpool36268289246586
3Chelsea362010673314270
4Arsenal362131256451166
5Tottenham362051163402365
6Man Utd371610115756158
7West Ham361671357461155
8Wolves36155163639-350
9Brighton361114113842-447
10Leicester35129145256-445
11Crystal Palace351014114642444
12Aston Villa35134184849-143
13Brentford36127174452-843
14Newcastle361110154061-2143
15Southampton36913144161-2040
16Everton35106193756-1936
17Burnley35713153249-1734
18Leeds36810183977-3834
19Watford3665253270-3823
20Norwich3656252278-5621
View full Premier League table

