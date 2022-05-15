Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Norwich City 1.
Wolves' poor end to the season continued as they were held to a frustrating draw by already-relegated Norwich City at Molineux.
Rayan Ait-Nouri rescued a point after an improved second-half performance by the home side, but it is now just one win from their last seven games.
Teemu Pukki gave the Canaries an early lead, but they weren't able to hold on for a final away victory of the season.
There was an end-of-season feel to the game from the start, with both sides lacking form and purpose.
Pukki fired wide after being released by a perfectly-weighted pass from Kieran Dowell, before John Ruddy denied him with a fine save moments later. Toti's well-timed challenge stopped Dowell as he closed in on a tap-in from the rebound.
Wolves dominated possession but were frustrated by Norwich's robust defence for much of the first half.
Their only chance of real note came after half an hour, when Raul Jimenez's cross was headed over by Hwang Hee-chan.
Eight minutes before the break, it was third time lucky for Pukki. He cut in from the right and created a sight of goal before wrong-footing Ruddy for his eleventh goal of the season.
Booed off at half-time, Wolves came out fighting and levelled 10 minutes after the restart. Joao Moutinho's free-kick caused chaos in the area, eventually finding its way for Ait-Nouri to head home.
The mood changed instantly. Chiquinho, a half-time change for the hosts, was causing all sorts of problems and Norwich suddenly looked vulnerable at the back. Pedro Neto nearly put Wolves ahead, only to be thwarted by Angus Gunn.
Bruno Lage's side hunted the winner but were unable to make their dominance count.
Wolves rally but can't find breakthrough
It was a much improved second-half display from Wolves as they looked to end their season on home soil with a flourish.
The introduction of Chiquinho made a real difference and they began to find more space in key areas than before, with Norwich looking much less resolute.
But ultimately, Lage's side perhaps won't be sad to see the back of Molineux for the time being as they failed to turn around a drab home record, having won just three of their previous nine in Wolverhampton.
Europe could have been on the cards had they not wilted at the end of the season, with this result confirming the Europa Conference League is out of reach after West Ham's draw against Man City.
Canaries hold on but will rue early misses
There was a reaction from Norwich here, after a difficult few weeks which confirmed their return to the Championship. The heart was evident again, but perhaps the quality wasn't.
It could have been very different had Pukki made good on those opportunities in the first half, and Dean Smith will no doubt be disappointed with the manner of the goal they conceded.
Player of the match
PukkiTeemu Pukki
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameChiquinhoAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number7Player namePedro NetoAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number17Player nameFábio SilvaAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number24Player nameTotiAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number21Player nameRuddyAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number15Player nameBolyAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number19Player nameJonnyAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
4.63
Norwich City
Avg
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number5Player nameHanleyAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number3Player nameByramAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number46Player nameRoweAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number2Player nameAaronsAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number30Player nameGiannoulisAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number8Player nameGilmourAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number10Player nameDowellAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number16Player nameNormannAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number20Player nameLees-MelouAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number7Player nameRuppAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number28Player nameGunnAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number19Player nameSørensenAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number4Player nameGibsonAverage rating
3.91
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 21Ruddy
- 15Boly
- 16CoadySubstituted forTomás Oliveiraat 45'minutes
- 24Gomes
- 19Castro Otto
- 8Neves
- 28João Moutinho
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 9Jiménez
- 7NetoSubstituted forPodenceat 75'minutes
- 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 2Hoever
- 5Marçal
- 10Podence
- 11Machado Trincão
- 17Fábio Silva
- 20Tomás Oliveira
- 32Dendoncker
Norwich
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 28Gunn
- 3Byram
- 5Hanley
- 4Gibson
- 2AaronsBooked at 79mins
- 8GilmourSubstituted forRuppat 62'minutes
- 16NormannBooked at 19minsSubstituted forSørensenat 70'minutes
- 30GiannoulisBooked at 47mins
- 10DowellSubstituted forRoweat 83'minutes
- 20Lees-Melou
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 7Rupp
- 17Rashica
- 18Tzolis
- 19Sørensen
- 21Williams
- 40Tomkinson
- 45Springett
- 46Rowe
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 31,219
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Norwich City 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jonathan Rowe with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Toti.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Kieran Dowell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Podence with a cross.
Booking
Max Aarons (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Max Aarons (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Daniel Podence replaces Pedro Neto.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.
Post update
Foul by Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).
Post update
Foul by Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
