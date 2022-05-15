Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves had lost six of their last nine home games

Wolves' poor end to the season continued as they were held to a frustrating draw by already-relegated Norwich City at Molineux.

Rayan Ait-Nouri rescued a point after an improved second-half performance by the home side, but it is now just one win from their last seven games.

Teemu Pukki gave the Canaries an early lead, but they weren't able to hold on for a final away victory of the season.

There was an end-of-season feel to the game from the start, with both sides lacking form and purpose.

Pukki fired wide after being released by a perfectly-weighted pass from Kieran Dowell, before John Ruddy denied him with a fine save moments later. Toti's well-timed challenge stopped Dowell as he closed in on a tap-in from the rebound.

Wolves dominated possession but were frustrated by Norwich's robust defence for much of the first half.

Their only chance of real note came after half an hour, when Raul Jimenez's cross was headed over by Hwang Hee-chan.

Eight minutes before the break, it was third time lucky for Pukki. He cut in from the right and created a sight of goal before wrong-footing Ruddy for his eleventh goal of the season.

Booed off at half-time, Wolves came out fighting and levelled 10 minutes after the restart. Joao Moutinho's free-kick caused chaos in the area, eventually finding its way for Ait-Nouri to head home.

The mood changed instantly. Chiquinho, a half-time change for the hosts, was causing all sorts of problems and Norwich suddenly looked vulnerable at the back. Pedro Neto nearly put Wolves ahead, only to be thwarted by Angus Gunn.

Bruno Lage's side hunted the winner but were unable to make their dominance count.

Wolves rally but can't find breakthrough

It was a much improved second-half display from Wolves as they looked to end their season on home soil with a flourish.

The introduction of Chiquinho made a real difference and they began to find more space in key areas than before, with Norwich looking much less resolute.

But ultimately, Lage's side perhaps won't be sad to see the back of Molineux for the time being as they failed to turn around a drab home record, having won just three of their previous nine in Wolverhampton.

Europe could have been on the cards had they not wilted at the end of the season, with this result confirming the Europa Conference League is out of reach after West Ham's draw against Man City.

Canaries hold on but will rue early misses

There was a reaction from Norwich here, after a difficult few weeks which confirmed their return to the Championship. The heart was evident again, but perhaps the quality wasn't.

It could have been very different had Pukki made good on those opportunities in the first half, and Dean Smith will no doubt be disappointed with the manner of the goal they conceded.

Player of the match Pukki Teemu Pukki with an average of 7.65 Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers

Norwich Norwich City Norwich City Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 20 Player name Chiquinho Average rating 6.32 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 5.67 Squad number 7 Player name Pedro Neto Average rating 5.62 Squad number 17 Player name Fábio Silva Average rating 5.52 Squad number 24 Player name Toti Average rating 5.46 Squad number 21 Player name Ruddy Average rating 5.42 Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 5.41 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 5.27 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 5.21 Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 5.19 Squad number 15 Player name Boly Average rating 5.06 Squad number 19 Player name Jonny Average rating 5.02 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 4.95 Squad number 26 Player name Hwang Hee-Chan Average rating 4.63 Norwich City Avg Squad number 22 Player name Pukki Average rating 7.65 Squad number 5 Player name Hanley Average rating 7.35 Squad number 3 Player name Byram Average rating 6.98 Squad number 46 Player name Rowe Average rating 6.93 Squad number 2 Player name Aarons Average rating 6.86 Squad number 30 Player name Giannoulis Average rating 6.85 Squad number 8 Player name Gilmour Average rating 6.84 Squad number 10 Player name Dowell Average rating 6.80 Squad number 16 Player name Normann Average rating 6.79 Squad number 20 Player name Lees-Melou Average rating 6.79 Squad number 7 Player name Rupp Average rating 6.78 Squad number 28 Player name Gunn Average rating 6.78 Squad number 19 Player name Sørensen Average rating 6.63 Squad number 4 Player name Gibson Average rating 3.91

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Wolves Formation 3-4-2-1 21 Ruddy 15 Boly 16 Coady 24 Gomes 19 Castro Otto 8 Neves 28 João Moutinho 3 Aït-Nouri 9 Jiménez 7 Neto 26 Hwang Hee-Chan 21 Ruddy

15 Boly

16 Coady Substituted for Tomás Oliveira at 45' minutes

24 Gomes

19 Castro Otto

8 Neves

28 João Moutinho

3 Aït-Nouri

9 Jiménez

7 Neto Substituted for Podence at 75' minutes

26 Hwang Hee-Chan Substituted for Fábio Silva at 74' minutes Substitutes 1 Malheiro de Sá

2 Hoever

5 Marçal

10 Podence

11 Machado Trincão

17 Fábio Silva

20 Tomás Oliveira

32 Dendoncker Norwich Formation 3-4-2-1 28 Gunn 3 Byram 5 Hanley 4 Gibson 2 Aarons 8 Gilmour 16 Normann 30 Giannoulis 10 Dowell 20 Lees-Melou 22 Pukki 28 Gunn

3 Byram

5 Hanley

4 Gibson

2 Aarons Booked at 79mins

8 Gilmour Substituted for Rupp at 62' minutes

16 Normann Booked at 19mins Substituted for Sørensen at 70' minutes

30 Giannoulis Booked at 47mins

10 Dowell Substituted for Rowe at 83' minutes

20 Lees-Melou

22 Pukki Substitutes 1 Krul

7 Rupp

17 Rashica

18 Tzolis

19 Sørensen

21 Williams

40 Tomkinson

45 Springett

46 Rowe Referee: Tony Harrington Attendance: 31,219 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Norwich City 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Norwich City 1. Post update Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jonathan Rowe with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Toti. Post update Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Grant Hanley. Post update Attempt saved. Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ben Gibson. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Kieran Dowell. Post update Attempt missed. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Podence with a cross. Booking Max Aarons (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Max Aarons (Norwich City). Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Daniel Podence replaces Pedro Neto. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Hwang Hee-Chan. Post update Foul by Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City). Post update Foul by Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward