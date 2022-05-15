Close menu
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1NorwichNorwich City1

Wolves 1-1 Norwich: Canaries hold Wolves to drab draw

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

42

Rayan Ait-Nouri
Wolves had lost six of their last nine home games

Wolves' poor end to the season continued as they were held to a frustrating draw by already-relegated Norwich City at Molineux.

Rayan Ait-Nouri rescued a point after an improved second-half performance by the home side, but it is now just one win from their last seven games.

Teemu Pukki gave the Canaries an early lead, but they weren't able to hold on for a final away victory of the season.

There was an end-of-season feel to the game from the start, with both sides lacking form and purpose.

Pukki fired wide after being released by a perfectly-weighted pass from Kieran Dowell, before John Ruddy denied him with a fine save moments later. Toti's well-timed challenge stopped Dowell as he closed in on a tap-in from the rebound.

Wolves dominated possession but were frustrated by Norwich's robust defence for much of the first half.

Their only chance of real note came after half an hour, when Raul Jimenez's cross was headed over by Hwang Hee-chan.

Eight minutes before the break, it was third time lucky for Pukki. He cut in from the right and created a sight of goal before wrong-footing Ruddy for his eleventh goal of the season.

Booed off at half-time, Wolves came out fighting and levelled 10 minutes after the restart. Joao Moutinho's free-kick caused chaos in the area, eventually finding its way for Ait-Nouri to head home.

The mood changed instantly. Chiquinho, a half-time change for the hosts, was causing all sorts of problems and Norwich suddenly looked vulnerable at the back. Pedro Neto nearly put Wolves ahead, only to be thwarted by Angus Gunn.

Bruno Lage's side hunted the winner but were unable to make their dominance count.

Wolves rally but can't find breakthrough

It was a much improved second-half display from Wolves as they looked to end their season on home soil with a flourish.

The introduction of Chiquinho made a real difference and they began to find more space in key areas than before, with Norwich looking much less resolute.

But ultimately, Lage's side perhaps won't be sad to see the back of Molineux for the time being as they failed to turn around a drab home record, having won just three of their previous nine in Wolverhampton.

Europe could have been on the cards had they not wilted at the end of the season, with this result confirming the Europa Conference League is out of reach after West Ham's draw against Man City.

Canaries hold on but will rue early misses

There was a reaction from Norwich here, after a difficult few weeks which confirmed their return to the Championship. The heart was evident again, but perhaps the quality wasn't.

It could have been very different had Pukki made good on those opportunities in the first half, and Dean Smith will no doubt be disappointed with the manner of the goal they conceded.

Player of the match

PukkiTeemu Pukki

with an average of 7.65

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number20Player nameChiquinho
    Average rating

    6.32

  2. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    5.67

  3. Squad number7Player namePedro Neto
    Average rating

    5.62

  4. Squad number17Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    5.52

  5. Squad number24Player nameToti
    Average rating

    5.46

  6. Squad number21Player nameRuddy
    Average rating

    5.42

  7. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    5.41

  8. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    5.27

  9. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    5.21

  10. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    5.19

  11. Squad number15Player nameBoly
    Average rating

    5.06

  12. Squad number19Player nameJonny
    Average rating

    5.02

  13. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    4.95

  14. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    4.63

Norwich City

  1. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    7.65

  2. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    7.35

  3. Squad number3Player nameByram
    Average rating

    6.98

  4. Squad number46Player nameRowe
    Average rating

    6.93

  5. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    6.86

  6. Squad number30Player nameGiannoulis
    Average rating

    6.85

  7. Squad number8Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    6.84

  8. Squad number10Player nameDowell
    Average rating

    6.80

  9. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    6.79

  10. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    6.79

  11. Squad number7Player nameRupp
    Average rating

    6.78

  12. Squad number28Player nameGunn
    Average rating

    6.78

  13. Squad number19Player nameSørensen
    Average rating

    6.63

  14. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    3.91

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 21Ruddy
  • 15Boly
  • 16CoadySubstituted forTomás Oliveiraat 45'minutes
  • 24Gomes
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 8Neves
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 9Jiménez
  • 7NetoSubstituted forPodenceat 75'minutes
  • 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 2Hoever
  • 5Marçal
  • 10Podence
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 20Tomás Oliveira
  • 32Dendoncker

Norwich

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 28Gunn
  • 3Byram
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 2AaronsBooked at 79mins
  • 8GilmourSubstituted forRuppat 62'minutes
  • 16NormannBooked at 19minsSubstituted forSørensenat 70'minutes
  • 30GiannoulisBooked at 47mins
  • 10DowellSubstituted forRoweat 83'minutes
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 1Krul
  • 7Rupp
  • 17Rashica
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 21Williams
  • 40Tomkinson
  • 45Springett
  • 46Rowe
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
31,219

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Norwich City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Norwich City 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jonathan Rowe with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Toti.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Grant Hanley.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ben Gibson.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Kieran Dowell.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Podence with a cross.

  11. Booking

    Max Aarons (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Max Aarons (Norwich City).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Daniel Podence replaces Pedro Neto.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fábio Silva replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  17. Post update

    Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Chiquinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

