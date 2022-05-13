Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves captain Conor Coady is set to become the first player to make 150 Premier League appearances for the club

TEAM NEWS

Wolves have no new fitness concerns, with defender Romain Saiss expected to miss a second match due to an unspecified injury.

Daniel Podence, Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo remain out.

Norwich City have the same squad available for selection from the defeat at Leicester City on Wednesday.

Tim Krul, Kieran Dowell and Brandon Williams are among those who could return after remaining on the bench in midweek.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves were on a poor run of form even before they got taken apart by Manchester City on Wednesday, but this is a great chance for them to sign off for the season with a win in front of their own fans, in their last home game of the campaign.

Norwich are already thinking about next season in the Championship and might give more chances to some of their younger players after 19-year-old winger Tony Springett did well against Leicester. This will be great experience for them but it's hard to see them getting anything at Molineux.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v MMA legend Paul 'Semtex' Daley

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are unbeaten in all 10 top-flight home games against Norwich (W8, D2), keeping a clean sheet in seven of them.

Norwich are winless in the past five league meetings, having won four of the previous five.

The Canaries have triumphed in only three of the 21 top-flight encounters, and once in the Premier League - a 2-1 victory in March 2012 when Grant Holt scored twice and was later sent off.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves must win both of their final two matches to have a chance of finishing seventh and qualifying for next season's Europa Conference League play-off round.

They are one victory short of equalling the club Premier League record of 16 in a season, set in 2018-19.

Wolves have lost eight of their past 12 league fixtures, as many defeats as in their opening 24 games this campaign.

They have lost nine Premier League home games this season. Only twice in their previous 66 top-flight campaigns have they lost more at home: 13 in 2011-12 and 11 in 1964-65.

Since the beginning of last season, Wolves have suffered a league-high 17 home defeats.

They could lose their final home league game in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999.

Twelve of the 13 first-half goals conceded by Wolves this season have come at Molineux.

Conor Coady is one short of becoming the first player to make 150 Premier League appearances for Wolves.

Norwich City

Norwich City can lose six consecutive Premier League fixtures for the fourth time this campaign.

They are one short of equalling the Premier League record for failing to score in the most matches in a season: 22 by Derby County in 2007-08.

The Canaries are winless in all 16 top-flight away fixtures this season against the teams who were in the Premier League in 2020-21 (D3, L13).

Norwich are only the second side in Premier League history to lose at least 25 games in two seasons. Sunderland did so in 2002-03, 2005-06 and 2016-17.

Angus Gunn has conceded 64 goals in 30 league games this season. The only goalkeeper to let in more during their first 30 Premier League appearances is former Barnsley goalkeeper David Watson (66).

Norwich won 1-0 at Wolves in the FA Cup earlier this season. The last team to beat them twice at Molineux in a season was Manchester City in 2011-12, which was also the last campaign in which Norwich beat the same Premier League side twice away from home - West Brom.

They have conceded a league-high 78 goals this season, which is also their highest tally in a top-flight campaign. The Canaries last conceded as many as 80 goals in a league campaign in the second tier in 1963-64.

Teemu Pukki has scored 10 and assisted three of Norwich's 22 Premier League goals in 2021-22.

