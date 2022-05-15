Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton2BrentfordBrentford3

Everton 2-3 Brentford: Nine-man Toffees miss chance to secure Premier League survival

Rico Henry, Brentford, Everton
Rico Henry's second-half header deepened Everton's relegation fears and earned Brentford their seventh victory in ten league games

Everton's Premier League survival hopes remain in the balance after Brentford twice came from behind to claim all three points against the Toffees, who had two players sent off at Goodison Park.

Leeds' draw at home to Brighton earlier on Saturday meant victory for Everton would have secured their top-flight status with two games to spare, but the narrow loss leaves Frank Lampard's team just two points clear of 18th-placed Burnley and one above Jesse Marsch's side, who have played a game more.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, making his first start since 9 April, got the faintest of touches to Richarlison's flick to give the hosts an early lead, but the dismissal of teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite eight minutes later silenced the Toffees supporters and shifted the momentum back in the visitors' favour.

Seamus Coleman's own goal hauled the Bees back on level terms, only for Richarlison's penalty to restore Everton's advantage in first-half stoppage time.

Brentford dominated the second half and deservedly made it 2-2 through Yoane Wissa's looping header, before Rico Henry headed Christian Norgaard's delivery into the far corner to put Thomas Frank's side ahead for the first time in the match.

The Toffees' woes were compounded late on when substitute Salomon Rondon was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Henry.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    4.85

  2. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    4.41

  3. Squad number32Player nameBranthwaite
    Average rating

    3.49

  4. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    4.44

  5. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    4.58

  6. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    4.21

  7. Squad number21Player nameAndré Gomes
    Average rating

    4.04

  8. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    4.51

  9. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.64

  10. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    4.45

  11. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    5.14

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameKenny
    Average rating

    3.65

  2. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    3.40

  3. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    2.76

Brentford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    7.61

  2. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    7.26

  3. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    7.49

  4. Squad number29Player nameBech Sørensen
    Average rating

    6.63

  5. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    7.90

  6. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    7.34

  7. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    7.48

  8. Squad number21Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    8.41

  9. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    7.44

  10. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    7.71

  11. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    7.99

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameDasilva
    Average rating

    7.50

  2. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    7.53

  3. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    7.54

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 23ColemanSubstituted forRondónat 84'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 32BranthwaiteBooked at 18mins
  • 4Holgate
  • 17Iwobi
  • 16Doucouré
  • 21André GomesSubstituted forKennyat 72'minutes
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 24GordonSubstituted forGrayat 72'minutes
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 7Richarlison

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 6Allan
  • 11Gray
  • 15Begovic
  • 26Davies
  • 33Rondón
  • 36Alli
  • 60Price
  • 64Welch

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 20AjerBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDasilvaat 59'minutes
  • 18Jansson
  • 29Bech SørensenBooked at 10minsSubstituted forJaneltat 45'minutes
  • 3Henry
  • 8Jensen
  • 6NørgaardBooked at 27mins
  • 21Eriksen
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney
  • 11WissaSubstituted forRoerslevat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Canós
  • 10Dasilva
  • 23Jeanvier
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 26Baptiste
  • 27Janelt
  • 30Roerslev
  • 36Stevens
  • 49Lössl
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 2, Brentford 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 2, Brentford 3.

  3. Post update

    Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Dismissal

    Salomón Rondón (Everton) is shown the red card.

  7. Post update

    Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton).

  9. Post update

    Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the right.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Séamus Coleman.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by David Raya.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mads Roerslev (Brentford).

  17. Post update

    Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Mads Roerslev replaces Yoane Wissa.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Dasilva following a fast break.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

170 comments

  • Comment posted by ronnie, today at 18:30

    It's a two horse race for the biggest cheat of the season , richarlison or penandes .

    • Reply posted by Kvin, today at 18:35

      Kvin replied:
      It’s a dead heat.

  • Comment posted by Major Left Y Von Cent Wrist, today at 18:31

    Never seen so many miserable faces in one place.

    Classy Everton fans grizzling, sticking 2 fingers up and other hand gestures on TV.

    Richarlison once again the biggest lightweight in the PL, you could actually knock him down with a feather and he'd still be holding his head and rolling around.

    Hopefully we won't have to play you next season if you keep playing like that.

    • Reply posted by rico the third, today at 18:35

      rico the third replied:
      Old Trafford

  • Comment posted by Erebus, today at 18:31

    Let's all laugh at Frank Lampards Everton 😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 18:35

      Metro1962 replied:
      Nah let us just laugh at both of them.😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:30

    Is there a bigger definition of calamity than that from Everton? That's not fighting for your Premier League status, that's just fighting, period.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 18:40

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Despite what has been written on these HYSs over the past few weeks, most Liverpool fans want Everton to stay up, including myself. After all a city like Liverpool deserves to have two teams in the PL and Liverpool (the city) will be weaker and worse of in sporting terms if Everton were to get relegated.
      I think Everton will survive.

  • Comment posted by Smudgerhino, today at 18:34

    Everton you ran out of time to score an equaliser with all the time wasting you did in the first 60 mins.

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 18:30

    Everton thank you so so so much for making my Sunday 👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Hotspurboy, today at 18:34

    Everton are absolute toilet.

  • Comment posted by MickSals, today at 18:29

    Finally, disgusting Everton get the cards they deserve in a game, terrible team, awful advert for football

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:29

    I thought Everton could have held on when 2 – 1 up but no. Crystal Palace would be tough and Arsenal are fighting Spurs for 4th place and they will be hungry for blood.
    Better now to hope that Burnley and/or Leeds drop points as can’t see Everton picking up anymore this season.

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 18:35

    Please let them go down. If only just for Lampard and his rubbish tactics

    • Reply posted by HandsomeEvertonian, today at 18:41

      HandsomeEvertonian replied:
      Nothing wrong with Lampard's tactics, lad.

      What would you have done differently with so many injuries, no fit centre backs and playing for 70 minutes with 10 men?

  • Comment posted by Its Better With Arteta, today at 18:34

    Absolute masterclass in how not to defend a 2-1 lead with 10 men. Lampard is incompetent as a manager.

    • Reply posted by pablo, today at 18:38

      pablo repl