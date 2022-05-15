Match ends, Everton 2, Brentford 3.
Everton's Premier League survival hopes remain in the balance after Brentford twice came from behind to claim all three points against the Toffees, who had two players sent off at Goodison Park.
Leeds' draw at home to Brighton earlier on Saturday meant victory for Everton would have secured their top-flight status with two games to spare, but the narrow loss leaves Frank Lampard's team just two points clear of 18th-placed Burnley and one above Jesse Marsch's side, who have played a game more.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, making his first start since 9 April, got the faintest of touches to Richarlison's flick to give the hosts an early lead, but the dismissal of teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite eight minutes later silenced the Toffees supporters and shifted the momentum back in the visitors' favour.
Seamus Coleman's own goal hauled the Bees back on level terms, only for Richarlison's penalty to restore Everton's advantage in first-half stoppage time.
Brentford dominated the second half and deservedly made it 2-2 through Yoane Wissa's looping header, before Rico Henry headed Christian Norgaard's delivery into the far corner to put Thomas Frank's side ahead for the first time in the match.
The Toffees' woes were compounded late on when substitute Salomon Rondon was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Henry.
More to follow.
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number32Player nameBranthwaiteAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number4Player nameHolgateAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number21Player nameAndré GomesAverage rating
4.04
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number9Player nameCalvert-LewinAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number7Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
5.14
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameKennyAverage rating
3.65
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
3.40
- Squad number33Player nameRondónAverage rating
2.76
Brentford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRayaAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number20Player nameAjerAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number29Player nameBech SørensenAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
7.90
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number21Player nameEriksenAverage rating
8.41
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
7.99
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameDasilvaAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number30Player nameRoerslevAverage rating
7.54
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Pickford
- 23ColemanSubstituted forRondónat 84'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 32BranthwaiteBooked at 18mins
- 4Holgate
- 17Iwobi
- 16Doucouré
- 21André GomesSubstituted forKennyat 72'minutes
- 19Mykolenko
- 24GordonSubstituted forGrayat 72'minutes
- 9Calvert-Lewin
- 7Richarlison
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 6Allan
- 11Gray
- 15Begovic
- 26Davies
- 33Rondón
- 36Alli
- 60Price
- 64Welch
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 20AjerBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDasilvaat 59'minutes
- 18Jansson
- 29Bech SørensenBooked at 10minsSubstituted forJaneltat 45'minutes
- 3Henry
- 8Jensen
- 6NørgaardBooked at 27mins
- 21Eriksen
- 19Mbeumo
- 17Toney
- 11WissaSubstituted forRoerslevat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Canós
- 10Dasilva
- 23Jeanvier
- 25Peart-Harris
- 26Baptiste
- 27Janelt
- 30Roerslev
- 36Stevens
- 49Lössl
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 2, Brentford 3.
Post update
Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Salomón Rondón (Everton) is shown the red card.
Post update
Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton).
Post update
Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Séamus Coleman.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by David Raya.
Post update
Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Mads Roerslev (Brentford).
Post update
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Mads Roerslev replaces Yoane Wissa.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Dasilva following a fast break.
Post update
Offside, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
