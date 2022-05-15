Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Rico Henry's second-half header deepened Everton's relegation fears and earned Brentford their seventh victory in ten league games

Everton's Premier League survival hopes remain in the balance after Brentford twice came from behind to claim all three points against the Toffees, who had two players sent off at Goodison Park.

Leeds' draw at home to Brighton earlier on Saturday meant victory for Everton would have secured their top-flight status with two games to spare, but the narrow loss leaves Frank Lampard's team just two points clear of 18th-placed Burnley and one above Jesse Marsch's side, who have played a game more.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, making his first start since 9 April, got the faintest of touches to Richarlison's flick to give the hosts an early lead, but the dismissal of teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite eight minutes later silenced the Toffees supporters and shifted the momentum back in the visitors' favour.

Seamus Coleman's own goal hauled the Bees back on level terms, only for Richarlison's penalty to restore Everton's advantage in first-half stoppage time.

Brentford dominated the second half and deservedly made it 2-2 through Yoane Wissa's looping header, before Rico Henry headed Christian Norgaard's delivery into the far corner to put Thomas Frank's side ahead for the first time in the match.

The Toffees' woes were compounded late on when substitute Salomon Rondon was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Henry.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Everton Everton Everton

Brentford Brentford Brentford Everton Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 4.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 4.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Branthwaite Average rating 3.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Holgate Average rating 4.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 4.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 4.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name André Gomes Average rating 4.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mykolenko Average rating 4.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Gordon Average rating 4.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Calvert-Lewin Average rating 4.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Richarlison Average rating 5.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Kenny Average rating 3.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 3.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Rondón Average rating 2.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brentford Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 7.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Ajer Average rating 7.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 7.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Bech Sørensen Average rating 6.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 7.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 7.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 7.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Eriksen Average rating 8.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 7.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 7.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 7.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Dasilva Average rating 7.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 7.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Roerslev Average rating 7.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Everton Formation 3-4-3 1 Pickford 23 Coleman 32 Branthwaite 4 Holgate 17 Iwobi 16 Doucouré 21 André Gomes 19 Mykolenko 24 Gordon 9 Calvert-Lewin 7 Richarlison 1 Pickford

23 Coleman Substituted for Rondón at 84' minutes Booked at 88mins

32 Branthwaite Booked at 18mins

4 Holgate

17 Iwobi

16 Doucouré

21 André Gomes Substituted for Kenny at 72' minutes

19 Mykolenko

24 Gordon Substituted for Gray at 72' minutes

9 Calvert-Lewin

7 Richarlison Substitutes 2 Kenny

6 Allan

11 Gray

15 Begovic

26 Davies

33 Rondón

36 Alli

60 Price

64 Welch Brentford Formation 4-3-3 1 Raya 20 Ajer 18 Jansson 29 Bech Sørensen 3 Henry 8 Jensen 6 Nørgaard 21 Eriksen 19 Mbeumo 17 Toney 11 Wissa 1 Raya

20 Ajer Booked at 40mins Substituted for Dasilva at 59' minutes

18 Jansson

29 Bech Sørensen Booked at 10mins Substituted for Janelt at 45' minutes

3 Henry

8 Jensen

6 Nørgaard Booked at 27mins

21 Eriksen

19 Mbeumo

17 Toney

11 Wissa Substituted for Roerslev at 75' minutes Substitutes 7 Canós

10 Dasilva

23 Jeanvier

25 Peart-Harris

26 Baptiste

27 Janelt

30 Roerslev

36 Stevens

49 Lössl Referee: Michael Oliver Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Everton 2, Brentford 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Everton 2, Brentford 3. Post update Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton). Post update Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Dismissal Salomón Rondón (Everton) is shown the red card. Post update Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton). Post update Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton). Post update Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the right. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Séamus Coleman. Post update Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by David Raya. Post update Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross. Post update Foul by Mads Roerslev (Brentford). Post update Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Mads Roerslev replaces Yoane Wissa. Post update Attempt missed. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Dasilva following a fast break. Post update Offside, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward