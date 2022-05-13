Everton v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Frank Lampard's first game as Everton manager was a 4-1 victory against Brentford at Goodison Park in the FA Cup fourth round on 5 February

TEAM NEWS

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph could miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a muscular injury in the draw at Watford on Wednesday.

Donny van de Beek and Ben Godfrey are both in contention to return to the squad following injury.

Brentford forward Sergi Canos is available after missing the last four matches because of a hamstring issue.

Ethan Pinnock, Saman Ghoddos and Frank Onyeka could return to face Leeds United next weekend.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton are not mathematically safe yet, but they have worked so hard to get in this position that I cannot see them easing up now.

Their fans will not let that happen anyway. The atmosphere at Goodison Park and the backing they have given their team in such a difficult season is one of the biggest reasons Frank Lampard's side are probably staying up - and it will be the same again on Sunday.

Brentford are full of confidence at the moment and playing well but I am backing Everton to go at them, the same way they did against Chelsea at Goodison at the start of May.

Their physicality played a part in that victory and I think it will be the same again here - they have found a formula for winning at home, and it works.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have won their last four home games against Brentford in all competitions, including a 4-1 victory in the FA Cup this season.

However, Brentford could record their first league double in this fixture for the first time since 1936.

Everton host Brentford in a league match for the first time since 24 February 1954 in the second tier. The Toffees recorded a 6-1 victory that day in their most recent campaign outside of the top flight.

Everton

Everton will be safe from relegation if they win this match and Leeds United fail to beat Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road.

Everton have earned 10 points from their past four home league games, as many as they had in their previous 11. They've kept three clean sheets during this run, the same tally as in their previous 13 fixtures at Goodison Park.

The Toffees can go four Premier League fixtures unbeaten for the first time since the opening four games of this season.

Everton have accrued 26 points at Goodison Park this season, four more than in 2020-21 under Carlo Ancelotti.

They are attempting to record three successive Premier League victories on a Sunday for the first time.

Everton could lose at home to two of the three promoted sides for the third season running. They have won just one of their five games against promoted clubs so far this season (D1, L3).

Jordan Pickford is aiming to keep consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time at Goodison Park since a run of three in January 2020.

Frank Lampard is unbeaten in all three matches as a manager against Brentford in all competitions (W2, D1), including taking four points out of six with Derby County in the Championship in 2018-19.

Brentford

Brentford are the fourth consecutive Premier League debutants to avoid relegation in their maiden campaign, emulating Bournemouth (2015-16), Brighton (2017-18) and Huddersfield Town (2017-18).

The Bees have 43 points, only one fewer than the combined tally of the other two promoted teams: Watford (23) and Norwich City (21).

They have lost just once in six league games and triumphed in three of their past five away fixtures.

However, Brentford have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 15 Premier League away fixtures.

Brentford are looking to become the first promoted team since West Bromwich Albion in 2010-11 to complete the Premier League double over Everton.

They have had 15 different goalscorers in the Premier League this season, the most of any debutant since 16 players scored for Bolton Wanderers in 1995-96.

The Bees have won six of the eight Premier League games in which Christian Eriksen has started for them.

Eriksen has scored in four of his past five top-flight appearances against Everton, all for Spurs.

Ivan Toney is Brentford's top scorer with 12 Premier League goals this season. He could become the first player to score 13 in his debut Premier League campaign since Blackpool's DJ Campbell in 2010-11.

