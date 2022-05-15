Close menu
Premier League
West HamWest Ham United2Man CityManchester City2

West Ham United 2-2 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side keep title race in own hands

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at London Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jack Grealish scores for Manchester City against West Ham in the Premier League
Jack Grealish's goal was his third for Manchester City in the Premier League this season

Manchester City came back from two goals down for the first time under Pep Guardiola to earn a point at West Ham that means victory over Aston Villa on the final day will see them crowned champions.

City's grip on the Premier League title was looking distinctly shaky at the break as the Hammers led thanks to Jarrod Bowen's well-taken double.

But Jack Grealish struck for the visitors four minutes after the re-start and Vladmir Coufal headed Riyad Mahrez's free-kick into his own net as City avoided defeat after coming back from two goals down in a top-flight game for the first time since 2012.

They even had a chance to win it five minutes from time but Lukasz Fabianski saved Mahrez's penalty after Craig Dawson had fouled Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola looked devastated at that. But given the situation they found themselves in at the break, with Liverpool potentially having the chance to catch them when they play on Tuesday, the final outcome was positive for the visitors.

It certainly was for West Ham, who have qualified for European football through their league position in successive seasons for the first time in their history.

City drag themselves out of trouble

It is a measure of the success Guardiola has had in this stadium that his first five visits all yielded victories - and a staggering total of 22 goals.

Now City have drawn on three successive visits - losing on penalties in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

In the week they signed Erling Haaland, they found it impossible to hold West Ham's number nine, Michail Antonio, and were unsettled by Bowen's direct running.

Without Grealish's volley from Rodri's knock-down flicking off Craig Dawson's leg and over Fabianski, they might have been in for a very fraught second half.

As it was, they dominated possession and put the Hammers defence under so much pressure, it felt inevitable an equaliser would come. That Coufal provided it was unfortunate as the Czech did not have to dive at Mahrez's free-kick, which Fabianksi seemed to have covered.

Mahrez blew the opportunity to avoid a nervy final day - but, 10 years after Sergio Aguero's famous injury-time title winner, City fans do at least know that anything can happen if events start to conspire against them again.

Europa Conference joy for West Ham

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen scores his second goal against Manchester City in the Premier League
Jarrod Bowen has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, and has assisted another 12

This has been an excellent season for West Ham - with European qualification being welcomed by manager David Moyes, even if it ends up being the Europa Conference League.

Bowen, a Premier League player of the year nominee, has been one of the stand-out stars.

The former Hull man showed an impressive turn of pace to run on to Pablo Fornals' hooked long pass, sprint round Ederson and finish from an acute angle.

Bowen showed composure also when he ran on to Antonio's through ball and found the net again.

However, had he pulled a cross back rather than try to score from an impossibly narrow angle shortly after Grealish had breathed new life into the game, West Ham might have got their first home win over City for 22 years.

Antonio also fluffed his lines when Fernandinho's woeful back-pass sent him through, chipping wide of Ederson and the City goal.

Hammers stalwart Noble says farewell

West Ham and their fans pay tribute to Mark Noble as the midfielder prepares to leave the club
Mark Noble will leave West Ham at the end of the season, having made 567 appearances for the club in all competitions

Mark Noble was 17 when he made his Hammers debut.

Born in Canning Town and growing up only a mile from Upton Park, Noble has been a fan all his life and other than short loan spells at Hull and Ipswich early in his career, has played for the club through the intervening 18 seasons.

West Ham were determined to make the most of Noble's final home game. His face adorned the side of the stadium, clearly visible on the walk up from the Westfield centre. A cake in his honour was left in the media room, with members of the press also given a letter from Noble thanking them for their support throughout his career.

The front page of the programme was dedicated to Noble, a distinctive number 16 shirt was laid on the pitch before the game, supporters applauded throughout the 16th minute.

Under the circumstances, it was hardly a surprise he was fighting back the tears as he came out to take the acclaim just before the teams emerged from the tunnel.

Moyes trusted Noble enough to bring him on near the end as West Ham secured their point, before Noble received the acclaim of virtually a full stadium that waited to hear his final farewell long after the whistle had gone.

West Ham and their fans pay tribute to Mark Noble as the midfielder prepares to leave the club

Player of the match

BowenJarrod Bowen

with an average of 8.45

West Ham United

  1. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    8.45

  2. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    7.66

  3. Squad number16Player nameNoble
    Average rating

    7.65

  4. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.50

  5. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    7.34

  6. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    7.32

  7. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    7.31

  8. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    7.29

  9. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    7.20

  10. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    7.15

  11. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    6.77

  12. Squad number31Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    6.75

  13. Squad number7Player nameYarmolenko
    Average rating

    6.73

  14. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    6.52

Manchester City

  1. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    5.55

  2. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    4.98

  3. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    4.86

  4. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    4.83

  5. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    4.71

  6. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    4.67

  7. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    4.64

  8. Squad number11Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    4.56

  9. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    4.53

  10. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    4.43

  11. Squad number25Player nameFernandinho
    Average rating

    4.41

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1FabianskiBooked at 60mins
  • 5CoufalBooked at 58mins
  • 15Dawson
  • 4Zouma
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20BowenBooked at 32mins
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forNobleat 77'minutes
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forJohnsonat 90+2'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 90+5'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 24Fredericks
  • 26Masuaku
  • 31Johnson
  • 33Král
  • 40Oko-Flex

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 27Cancelo
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 14Laporte
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 26Mahrez
  • 9Gabriel JesusBooked at 90mins
  • 10Grealish

Substitutes

  • 6Aké
  • 7Sterling
  • 8Gündogan
  • 13Steffen
  • 47Foden
  • 56Egan-Riley
  • 79Mbete
  • 80Palmer
  • 90Lavia
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home6
Away31
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 2, Manchester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Manchester City 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Michail Antonio.

  4. Booking

    Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).

  6. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte with a cross.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Pablo Fornals.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  12. Post update

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

  15. Post update

    Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Declan Rice.

  17. Post update

    Penalty saved! Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Manchester City.

  19. Post update

    Penalty Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus draws a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Craig Dawson (West Ham United) after a foul in the penalty area.

