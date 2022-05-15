Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jack Grealish's goal was his third for Manchester City in the Premier League this season

Manchester City came back from two goals down for the first time under Pep Guardiola to earn a point at West Ham that means victory over Aston Villa on the final day will see them crowned champions.

City's grip on the Premier League title was looking distinctly shaky at the break as the Hammers led thanks to Jarrod Bowen's well-taken double.

But Jack Grealish struck for the visitors four minutes after the re-start and Vladmir Coufal headed Riyad Mahrez's free-kick into his own net as City avoided defeat after coming back from two goals down in a top-flight game for the first time since 2012.

They even had a chance to win it five minutes from time but Lukasz Fabianski saved Mahrez's penalty after Craig Dawson had fouled Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola looked devastated at that. But given the situation they found themselves in at the break, with Liverpool potentially having the chance to catch them when they play on Tuesday, the final outcome was positive for the visitors.

It certainly was for West Ham, who have qualified for European football through their league position in successive seasons for the first time in their history.

City drag themselves out of trouble

It is a measure of the success Guardiola has had in this stadium that his first five visits all yielded victories - and a staggering total of 22 goals.

Now City have drawn on three successive visits - losing on penalties in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

In the week they signed Erling Haaland, they found it impossible to hold West Ham's number nine, Michail Antonio, and were unsettled by Bowen's direct running.

Without Grealish's volley from Rodri's knock-down flicking off Craig Dawson's leg and over Fabianski, they might have been in for a very fraught second half.

As it was, they dominated possession and put the Hammers defence under so much pressure, it felt inevitable an equaliser would come. That Coufal provided it was unfortunate as the Czech did not have to dive at Mahrez's free-kick, which Fabianksi seemed to have covered.

Mahrez blew the opportunity to avoid a nervy final day - but, 10 years after Sergio Aguero's famous injury-time title winner, City fans do at least know that anything can happen if events start to conspire against them again.

Europa Conference joy for West Ham

Jarrod Bowen has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, and has assisted another 12

This has been an excellent season for West Ham - with European qualification being welcomed by manager David Moyes, even if it ends up being the Europa Conference League.

Bowen, a Premier League player of the year nominee, has been one of the stand-out stars.

The former Hull man showed an impressive turn of pace to run on to Pablo Fornals' hooked long pass, sprint round Ederson and finish from an acute angle.

Bowen showed composure also when he ran on to Antonio's through ball and found the net again.

However, had he pulled a cross back rather than try to score from an impossibly narrow angle shortly after Grealish had breathed new life into the game, West Ham might have got their first home win over City for 22 years.

Antonio also fluffed his lines when Fernandinho's woeful back-pass sent him through, chipping wide of Ederson and the City goal.

Hammers stalwart Noble says farewell

Mark Noble will leave West Ham at the end of the season, having made 567 appearances for the club in all competitions

Mark Noble was 17 when he made his Hammers debut.

Born in Canning Town and growing up only a mile from Upton Park, Noble has been a fan all his life and other than short loan spells at Hull and Ipswich early in his career, has played for the club through the intervening 18 seasons.

West Ham were determined to make the most of Noble's final home game. His face adorned the side of the stadium, clearly visible on the walk up from the Westfield centre. A cake in his honour was left in the media room, with members of the press also given a letter from Noble thanking them for their support throughout his career.

The front page of the programme was dedicated to Noble, a distinctive number 16 shirt was laid on the pitch before the game, supporters applauded throughout the 16th minute.

Under the circumstances, it was hardly a surprise he was fighting back the tears as he came out to take the acclaim just before the teams emerged from the tunnel.

Moyes trusted Noble enough to bring him on near the end as West Ham secured their point, before Noble received the acclaim of virtually a full stadium that waited to hear his final farewell long after the whistle had gone.

Player of the match Bowen Jarrod Bowen with an average of 8.45 West Ham West Ham United West Ham United

Man City Manchester City Manchester City West Ham United Avg Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 8.45 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 7.66 Squad number 16 Player name Noble Average rating 7.65 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 7.50 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 7.34 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 7.32 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 7.31 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 7.29 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 7.20 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 7.15 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 6.77 Squad number 31 Player name Johnson Average rating 6.75 Squad number 7 Player name Yarmolenko Average rating 6.73 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 6.52 Manchester City Avg Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 5.55 Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 4.98 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 4.86 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 4.83 Squad number 27 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 4.71 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 4.67 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 4.64 Squad number 11 Player name Zinchenko Average rating 4.56 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 4.53 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 4.43 Squad number 25 Player name Fernandinho Average rating 4.41

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 5 Coufal 15 Dawson 4 Zouma 3 Cresswell 28 Soucek 41 Rice 20 Bowen 10 Lanzini 8 Fornals 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski Booked at 60mins

5 Coufal Booked at 58mins

15 Dawson

4 Zouma

3 Cresswell

28 Soucek

41 Rice

20 Bowen Booked at 32mins

10 Lanzini Substituted for Noble at 77' minutes

8 Fornals Substituted for Johnson at 90+2' minutes

9 Antonio Substituted for Yarmolenko at 90+5' minutes Substitutes 7 Yarmolenko

11 Vlasic

13 Areola

16 Noble

24 Fredericks

26 Masuaku

31 Johnson

33 Král

40 Oko-Flex Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 27 Cancelo 25 Fernandinho 14 Laporte 11 Zinchenko 20 Bernardo Silva 16 Rodri 17 De Bruyne 26 Mahrez 9 Gabriel Jesus 10 Grealish 31 Ederson

27 Cancelo

25 Fernandinho

14 Laporte

11 Zinchenko

20 Bernardo Silva

16 Rodri

17 De Bruyne

26 Mahrez

9 Gabriel Jesus Booked at 90mins

10 Grealish Substitutes 6 Aké

7 Sterling

8 Gündogan

13 Steffen

47 Foden

56 Egan-Riley

79 Mbete

80 Palmer

90 Lavia Referee: Anthony Taylor Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, West Ham United 2, Manchester City 2. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Manchester City 2. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Michail Antonio. Booking Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City). Post update Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez. Post update Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aymeric Laporte with a cross. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Pablo Fornals. Post update Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. Post update Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United). Post update Foul by Rodri (Manchester City). Post update Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Declan Rice. Post update Penalty saved! Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner. Post update VAR Decision: Penalty Manchester City. Post update Penalty Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus draws a foul in the penalty area. Post update Penalty conceded by Craig Dawson (West Ham United) after a foul in the penalty area. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward