West Ham United v Manchester City

Kevin de Bruyne's four goals against Wolves helped Manchester City move to within four points of a fourth league title in five seasons

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's Said Benrahma will be assessed ahead of the match, but Michail Antonio and Craig Dawson have been passed fit.

Angelo Ogbonna remains on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Manchester City have further problems in defence after Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho went off injured against Wolves - both will face fitness tests.

Fellow defenders Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias have already been ruled out for the season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City might be missing a couple more players at the back, which makes things interesting.

It's not so much of a problem in open play, because we know West Ham won't have much of the ball, but if City have a makeshift defence they will have to be very careful when they defend set-pieces because the Hammers pose a real threat there.

How they get on in those situations will be the key. It helps City that they can afford to draw here, because that way they would still finish above Liverpool if they beat Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

I actually think they will go to London Stadium and win though.

It won't be as spectacular as their 5-1 win at Molineux on Wednesday because I think West Ham will keep things tight and try to pinch it, but City's attacking power means they should edge it.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are winless in 12 league games against Manchester City since a 2-1 away victory in September 2015.

After winning their first five games against West Ham at the London Stadium in all competitions - scoring 22 goals and conceding one, Manchester City are winless in their last two visits.

This is the 100th top-flight meeting between the sides.

West Ham United

Their win over Norwich last week was only their third in 11 matches in all competitions.

They are aiming to score in every home league game of a season for only the third time in their history, having done so in 1926-27 in the top flight and 1980-81 in the second tier.

This is their 22nd Premier League game on a Sunday this season, second in the division only to Tottenham's 25 in 2020-21. The Hammers have won just four of their 14 most recent Sunday fixtures.

They are aiming to become the first Premier League side since 2010-11 to record home wins against Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester City in the same campaign.

Jarrod Bowen is only the second West Ham player to register at least 10 goals and 10 assists in a Premier League season, emulating Paolo Di Canio in 1999-00.

Michail Antonio needs one goal to become the first West Ham player to score at least 10 goals in three consecutive top-flight campaigns since Tony Cottee in the 1980s.

David Moyes has lost nine of his 10 Premier League matches as a manager against Manchester City while in charge of Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham.

Manchester City

Manchester City are the first team in English top-flight history to win five consecutive league games by a margin of at least three goals.

Their tally of 45 away points this season is the fourth highest in Premier League history after Arsenal in 2001-02 (47), Chelsea in 2004-05 (48) and City themselves in 2017-18 (50).

They have a 100% winning record this season against 15 of the other 19 teams in the league. They dropped points in both league games versus Liverpool, Spurs, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Kevin de Bruyne has eight goals and five assists in his last eight league appearances. This is his best goalscoring campaign for Manchester City in both the league (15 goals) and all competitions (19).

He has scored an unrivalled 57 Premier League career goals without any of them being headers.

Raheem Sterling has been involved in 14 goals in 16 league games against West Ham (eight goals, six assists), more than he has versus any other side. Nine of these have come in five appearances at the London Stadium, with four goals and five assists.

