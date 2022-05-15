Close menu
Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa1Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace1

Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace: Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp earns Eagles point

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jeffrey Schlupp scores for Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace became the 18th club to reach 500 Premier League games

Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp cancelled out Ollie Watkins' goal as Crystal Palace earned a Premier League point at Aston Villa.

Schlupp had been on the pitch less than four minutes when he slotted in from Marc Guehi's knock-down following a free-kick with nine minutes remaining.

Watkins, who had been a doubt for the game after sustaining an ankle injury against Liverpool in midweek, beat Guehi to Lucas Digne's cross after 69 minutes with his first shot of the game.

Danny Ings twice went close inside the opening eight minutes for Villa, shooting wide following a darting run to the near post, and volleying over from Joachim Andersen's attempted clearance.

Palace offered a positive response, but Wilfried Zaha's stinging strike was parried by Emiliano Martinez and the Villa goalkeeper was also equal to Nathaniel Clyne's low effort.

Despite a late flurry of chances, neither side could find a winner to improve their chances of securing a top-half finish.

Palace remain 11th, three points behind 10th-placed Brighton, with Villa still one place and one point behind the Eagles.

Villa and Palace unable to improve top-half chances

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira challenged his side to clinch a top-half finish and end a pleasing first season under his tenure - which also included a run to the FA Cup semi-finals - on a positive note.

The Eagles are unbeaten in four matches following this draw and require four points from their final two games to match their highest Premier League points tally of 49, achieved in 1992-93 and 2018-19.

Likewise, Steven Gerrard's Villa are chasing a first top-10 placing in the Premier League since 2010-11, but those hopes have taken a blow heading into their final two games.

The hosts were unable to capitalise on an encouraging start, as Ings failed to hit the target with three decent first-half chances - also curling wide after being teed up by strike partner Watkins.

It was Martinez who was the busier goalkeeper, but the Argentine was alert to well-struck attempts by Zaha and Clyne.

A largely uneventful start to the second half saw Matthew Cash flash an uncontested ball across the six yard box, while the Villa right-back was required to block Tyrick Mitchell's strike shortly before Watkins' opener.

Palace felt aggrieved that Watkins was not penalised for a foul on Guehi as the pair battled for Digne's cross, but Schlupp's near-immediate impact ensured Vieira's side did not depart empty-handed after an even encounter.

Philippe Coutinho, who failed to shine following confirmation of his permanent move from Barcelona this week, was joined by Emi Buendia, Watkins, Conor Gallagher and Zaha in seeing late efforts blocked by committed defending at both ends.

Villa now host relegation-threatened Burnley on Thursday and title-chasing Manchester City on the final day, while Palace travel to Everton before hosting Manchester United next Sunday.

Player of the match

WatkinsOllie Watkins

with an average of 7.06

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.06

  2. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    6.86

  3. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.69

  4. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.43

  5. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    6.41

  6. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    6.28

  7. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    6.26

  8. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    6.24

  9. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    6.21

  10. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    6.14

  11. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    6.12

  12. Squad number16Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    6.01

  13. Squad number19Player nameNakamba
    Average rating

    5.94

  14. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    5.73

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    6.88

  2. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    6.86

  3. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    6.83

  4. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    6.73

  5. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    6.73

  6. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    6.67

  7. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    6.65

  8. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    6.63

  9. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    6.62

  10. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    6.59

  11. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    6.52

  12. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    6.51

  13. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    6.49

  14. Squad number1Player nameButland
    Average rating

    6.46

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4KonsaSubstituted forChambersat 50'minutes
  • 5MingsBooked at 9mins
  • 27Digne
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 19NakambaSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 66'minutes
  • 23Coutinho
  • 7McGinn
  • 11Watkins
  • 20IngsSubstituted forBuendíaat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 10Buendía
  • 15Traoré
  • 16Chambers
  • 18Young
  • 25Olsen
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 47Iroegbunam

Crystal Palace

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Butland
  • 17Clyne
  • 8KouyatéBooked at 89mins
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23GallagherBooked at 14mins
  • 4MilivojevicSubstituted forBentekeat 78'minutes
  • 10EzeSubstituted forSchluppat 78'minutes
  • 14MatetaSubstituted forÉdouardat 71'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 2Ward
  • 9J Ayew
  • 12Hughes
  • 13Guaita
  • 15Schlupp
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Édouard
  • 34Kelly
  • 49Rak-Sakyi
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
41,136

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1.

  3. Post update

    Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John McGinn.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a through ball.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace).

  10. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.

  12. Booking

    Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace).

  14. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.

  16. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).

  18. Post update

    Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Comments

Join the conversation

61 comments

  • Comment posted by TJVillan, today at 17:06

    A couple of short good spells from Villa led to the goal and some decent chances but Palace deserved to win on balance of play.

    So frustrating to see us give the ball away immediately after we won it back so many times today. We just didn't have an out-ball apart from hoofing it for Watkins to race their keeper. An issue with the system that Gerrard and the coaches need to work on.

  • Comment posted by Haf, today at 17:00

    As long as Gerrard gets the job done next Sunday then it's been a great season.

  • Comment posted by amor fati, today at 16:55

    Palace have had a great season. Gerrard has plenty of work to do to get Villa into Europe.

    • Reply posted by MrPostal, today at 17:03

      MrPostal replied:
      With the best intentions, Villa won't get into a European place next season but we (hopefully) won't have a relegation battle either that certain other fans are expecting/ hoping that we will either.

      I like what Viera has done at Palace.

  • Comment posted by MrPostal, today at 16:52

    I don't bet, but I had this game as a draw, a win against Burnley and lose at City.
    Think that was a good guess.

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 16:51

    That is four games unbeaten for us now. so a good finish for the Palace with better to come next season perhaps ?

  • Comment posted by Oudinot, today at 16:47

    Even match between evenly matched teams, overall. Palace can be pleased with some real progress this season-looking positive under Viera. Villa can be pleased that Gerrard seems to have steadied the ship. No coincidence these teams are so close in the table.

    • Reply posted by CPFC85, today at 16:49

      CPFC85 replied:
      Not bad by us then considering how much more Villa have spent

  • Comment posted by xkzzmk22, today at 16:34

    Not starting Buendia is criminal.
    Gerrard out.

    • Reply posted by gaz84, today at 16:36

      gaz84 replied:
      Gerrard out? Get a life mate real fans only here

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 16:32

    If Villa spent more time kicking the ball that kicking Zaha the may have gotten more from the game. But on the whole 2 points dropped by Palace.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 17:06

      Mark replied:
      Ha ha. Zaha the little girl. There is a reason he is probably the most hated player in the prem. P.S. where were your fans? Small time.

  • Comment posted by Oldmanriver, today at 16:25

    Would have been a travesty if Palace had lost that! A touch of end-of-season about it but the 3 away points should have been secured early. Gallagher seems to have run his season & needs a rest. Eze not yet back to his old self, hope he gets there. Playing a new experimental system too with Kouyate slotting into a back 3 worked well.

    But how Mugger McGinn didn't get carded was quite beyond me!!

    • Reply posted by Spanish Costas, today at 16:28

      Spanish Costas replied:
      Eze looks back to his best.. More to come. Why no Olise?

  • Comment posted by Spanish Costas, today at 16:20

    As a Palace fan I´d say it´s probably a fair result. 2 teams going at it, I think the neutral would say Palace edged it though. My only gripe is McGinn not getting a yellow for booting Clyne off the pitch.. Complain about Wilf if you please but these guys are paid a lot to entertain us, he would walk into that Villa side and they´d love him.. Don´t you feel entertained? I do...

    • Reply posted by cornwall-mart, today at 16:26

      cornwall-mart replied:
      Zaha is like Fernandes and Lacazette , masters in faking injury and constantly moaning at the ref. The game would be better off without them.

  • Comment posted by structured thinking, today at 16:18

    Viera has made a cracking start in his first season to transform Palace.. ...onwards and upwards from next season

  • Comment posted by Scott Cowley, today at 16:18

    If Villa can just lose at home to Burnley then win at City that would be grand

    • Reply posted by EssexOracle, today at 16:22

      EssexOracle replied:
      Really? You want Burnley to stay up?!

  • Comment posted by U18617267, today at 16:15

    Love how Villa players are saving their energy to help us lift the title next week. Quad is on and we are the best team in the world. Other teams and fans should take note.

    • Reply posted by MrPostal, today at 16:40

      MrPostal replied:
      I don't think they are saving their energy, they haven't got anyway! 😁

  • Comment posted by EssexOracle, today at 16:14

    Special Agents Gerrard, Ings and Coutinho: your mission, should you choose to accept it……

    • Reply posted by Oudinot, today at 16:51

      Oudinot replied:
      That bloke has reached all our youtube accounts hasn't he?

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 16:13

    How did McGinn avoid getting booked?

    • Reply posted by Robert, today at 16:16

      Robert replied:
      Because zaha is a crybaby

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City37286396247290
2Liverpool36268289246586
3Chelsea362010673314270
4Tottenham372151164402468
5Arsenal362131256451166
6Man Utd371610115756158
7West Ham371681359481156
8Wolves37156163740-351
9Leicester36139145757048
10Brighton371115113943-448
11Crystal Palace361015114743445
12Aston Villa36135184950-144
13Brentford37127184453-943
14Newcastle361110154061-2143
15Southampton36913144161-2040
16Everton36116193856-1839
17Leeds37811184078-3835
18Burnley36713163250-1834
19Watford3765263375-4223
20Norwich3757252379-5622
View full Premier League table

