Aston VillaAston Villa14:00Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Premier League

Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho has four goals and three assists for Villa this season but none in his past eight appearances

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins could miss out because of an ankle injury he sustained against Liverpool in midweek.

Jacob Ramsey returns after a two-match absence with a groin problem but Leon Bailey and Kortney Hause are still out.

Crystal Palace will assess the fitness of Marc Guehi, who was substituted due to an ankle problem last week, and goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson remain out but Joel Ward could make his 250th Premier League appearance.

Villa had a real go against Liverpool on Tuesday and made enough opportunities to get something out of the game.

There is nothing for either side to play for other than a top-half finish, but we should see an open and entertaining game.

Prediction: 2-1

Palace will become the 18th team to reach 500 Premier League games when they play at Villa

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Villa won the reverse fixture 2-1 in November and are aiming to do the league double over Crystal Palace for only the second time, having beaten them home and away in 1980-81.
  • Palace haven't scored at Villa Park in their last four league games there.
  • All three of the south London side's victories in their last 25 away games at Villa Park were by 1-0 - in 1967, 1991 and 2013.

Aston Villa

  • Villa are two points adrift of 10th place. They last finished in the top half in 2010-11, when they were ninth.
  • Steven Gerrard has lost 11 of his 24 Premier League fixtures as Villa manager (W10-D3-L11). He lost the same number in 118 league games in charge of Rangers.
  • Aston Villa have lost their past five games against London opposition. Their only win against a London team this season came against Palace in the reverse fixture in November.
  • Danny Ings has scored five goals in eight Premier League games against Palace, a joint career high along with Everton, Spurs and Villa.

Crystal Palace

  • The Eagles need two wins to set a club Premier League points record, eclipsing the 49 they earned in 1992-93 and 2018-19.
  • Top scorer Wilfried Zaha has 13 Premier League goals this season - eight of those have come since the turn of the year.
  • He has scored four of Palace's last five goals.
  • Joel Ward is one short of becoming the second player to make 250 Premier League appearances for Palace, behind Zaha.

