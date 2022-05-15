Close menu
Premier League
WatfordWatford1LeicesterLeicester City5

Watford 1-5 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy scores twice as Foxes condemn relegated Watford to defeat

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments95

Jamie Vardy scores
Jamie Vardy has scored 26 goals against promoted teams since the start of 2014-15

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester thrashed already relegated Watford to consign them to a seventh defeat in eight Premier League games.

The result boosts the Foxes hopes of a top-10 finish, with Watford, who have now lost 15 of their 19 home matches, dropping to the bottom of the table.

With Roy Hodgson's successor Rob Edwards paraded before kick-off, the afternoon had started brightly for the Hornets.

Joao Pedro's close-range effort deflected off Timothy Castagne to put them in front, and they had opportunities to extend their lead with Adam Masina hitting the crossbar and Brazilian forward Pedro seeing another effort well saved by Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward.

However, a defensive mix-up between Masina and Craig Cathcart allowed Youri Tielemans to tee-up James Maddison for the equaliser, and from there the Foxes took control.

Another misjudgement, this time from goalkeeper Ben Foster, saw Vardy beat him to the ball to head in Leicester's second before Harvey Barnes guided Marc Albrighton's cross into the bottom left corner 22 seconds after the break.

While Pedro twice further seriously tested Ward, Watford's dismal day saw Vardy race on to Barnes' pass to prod the ball past Foster, before Barnes compounded their misery, sweeping a low effort past Foster into the bottom right corner late on.

Woeful Watford

This felt like an occasion for Watford to try and finish their final home match of a wretched season with a flourish.

However, they delivered a disappointing display which did anything but lay an optimistic foundation for next term's Championship campaign, their performance only underlining the scale of the job in front of Edwards as he watched on from the stands.

Pedro's early effort had provided the perfect start as they attempted to record their first victory at Vicarage Road since the 4-1 humbling of Manchester United in November.

But from the moment Leicester equalised they capitulated, with some hapless defending contributing to them becoming the first club to lose 15 home games in a Premier League season.

"We were architects of own downfall," Hodgson said.

"Bad mistakes led to the goals. When you analyse the goals we conceded, there isn't a lot good you could say. Crass individual errors and we find ourselves on the end of a very bad defeat.

"We've had the worst home record in all the leagues. You need your wins at home. The fans are entitled to be frustrated and upset with us and to make their opinions heard."

Hodgson's side have also conceded 46 league goals at home this term, the most by any top-flight team since 1960-61.

It represented an embarrassing send-off for Hodgson at Vicarage Road and for Foster, who also appears set to leave the club this summer.

Vintage Vardy

While the pre-match focus was on goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's omission after 149 consecutive league appearances, by the end it was another of Leicester's 35-year-olds who had taken the headlines.

For the second game running Vardy scored twice, becoming the first Leicester player to do so in the Premier League and the second-oldest player ever after Youri Djorkaeff to accomplish that feat in the competition.

His first was all about anticipation, running clear of the last defender to reach Maddison's lofted ball before Foster and glancing his header into an unguarded net.

His second was another typical Vardy effort, running into the channel to collect Barnes' pass before sliding his shot past Foster.

By then Leicester's early woes of conceding a 16th top-flight goal from a corner were long forgotten.

"It was a fantastic win," said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

"It's never easy at this stage of the season when people think you have nothing to play for. I'm proud of the players. They turned up and they were hungry right to the end. I thought the attacking part of our game was outstanding."

Player of the match

VardyJamie Vardy

with an average of 8.32

Watford

  1. Squad number1Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    6.48

  2. Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    5.74

  3. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    5.08

  4. Squad number12Player nameSema
    Average rating

    4.92

  5. Squad number16Player nameGosling
    Average rating

    4.91

  6. Squad number2Player nameNgakia
    Average rating

    4.89

  7. Squad number27Player nameKabasele
    Average rating

    4.72

  8. Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    4.69

  9. Squad number28Player nameKalu
    Average rating

    4.66

  10. Squad number11Player nameMasina
    Average rating

    4.60

  11. Squad number39Player nameKayembe
    Average rating

    4.51

  12. Squad number14Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.14

  13. Squad number4Player nameEtebo
    Average rating

    3.35

Leicester City

  1. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    8.32

  2. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    8.08

  3. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    8.00

  4. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    7.79

  5. Squad number11Player nameAlbrighton
    Average rating

    7.67

  6. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    7.52

  7. Squad number3Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    7.45

  8. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    7.45

  9. Squad number29Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    7.38

  10. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    7.25

  11. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    7.25

  12. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    7.25

  13. Squad number24Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    7.15

  14. Squad number12Player nameWard
    Average rating

    7.01

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Foster
  • 2Ngakia
  • 27Kabasele
  • 15Cathcart
  • 11Masina
  • 19Sissoko
  • 39Kayembe
  • 16GoslingSubstituted forKamaraat 45'minutes
  • 28Kalu
  • 10João Pedro
  • 12SemaSubstituted forEteboat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Etebo
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 14Kamara
  • 26Bachmann
  • 31Sierralta
  • 34Baah
  • 42Morris
  • 49Çukur

Leicester

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 12Ward
  • 27Castagne
  • 3Fofana
  • 6EvansSubstituted forAmarteyat 57'minutes
  • 2Justin
  • 24MendySubstituted forAlbrightonat 45'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 8TielemansBooked at 55mins
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 7Barnes
  • 9VardySubstituted forDakaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 11Albrighton
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 29Daka
  • 33Thomas
  • 37Lookman
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
20,257

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 1, Leicester City 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 1, Leicester City 5.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patson Daka (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Peter Etebo (Watford).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Wesley Fofana (Leicester City).

  7. Post update

    Samuel Kalu (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 1, Leicester City 5. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Maddison.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Jamie Vardy.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Peter Etebo replaces Ken Sema.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Kabasele (Watford) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Danny Ward.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Samuel Kalu.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Kabasele (Watford) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Danny Ward.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 1, Leicester City 4. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a through ball.

  18. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Adam Masina (Watford).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Timothy Castagne tries a through ball, but Marc Albrighton is caught offside.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Comments

Join the conversation

96 comments

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 17:04

    Pity Leicester never had a fully fit squad from the beginning of the season, next season will be better with everyone back aand no European games.
    Watford will probably win promotion next season but sack 3 managers in the process its the parachute money that do that

  • Comment posted by certman, today at 16:54

    What can one say it was an absolute shambles. Highlight was the response to Leicester fans chanting we are winning away when our lot chanted that’s nothing special we are losing again.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 16:52

    No sympathy for Watford should have stuck with Munoz, they'd have been alright. Hope the premier league can see a fit Vardy for another few seasons

    • Reply posted by elmet, today at 16:56

      elmet replied:
      You must be joking. No manager would keep the Watford squad in the division, least of all the cheerful but clueless Munoz.

  • Comment posted by Clapham Horn, today at 16:46

    time to hang up the gloves Ben, painful to watch at times today

  • Comment posted by Forfoxsake, today at 16:37

    Great result to a game of no real importance you can only beat what’s in front of you well done City .

  • Comment posted by hammertime, today at 16:37

    Cheerio Watford. You won't be missed

  • Comment posted by Blessed Abersoch, today at 16:36

    Who’s Davy Jones?? 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Knighton Palace, today at 16:57

      Knighton Palace replied:
      Think he is the fella with that locker ?

  • Comment posted by FlashBanding, today at 16:35

    people think the manager is the problem at Watford? hahahaaaa - any of them got as far as planning recruitment before being sacked? -

    there'll be lots more Louzas to be signed by the Italian moneymen I guess... as well as Louza managers
    - best of luck Mooseheads.

  • Comment posted by Desdemona, today at 16:33

    Vardy's lawyers cheering on! Go on, Jamie chappie, you can do it!

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 16:30

    Watford taking some momentum into the Championship like the Titanic after striking the iceberg.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:30

    I hope Vardy is on a good bonus as he is going to need it to pay the solicitors bills and court fees. Leicester simply too good for Watford in every aspect of the game.

  • Comment posted by Bill-Mee, today at 16:27

    This result was out of character for a Brendan Rodgers team this season

  • Comment posted by Hobbit1999, today at 16:27

    The worst, most abysmal FA Cup finalists in history. Any team that gets spanked 6-0 in a game the whole country is watching should remain in the lower leagues

  • Comment posted by Bazza84, today at 16:24

    Well...I guess a top half finish is all that left to play for in the last 2 matches.

    • Reply posted by foxinhell, today at 16:49

      foxinhell replied:
      and top midlands club is possible

  • Comment posted by PsychoPat, today at 16:24

    2 decent wins against relegated opposition.

    • Reply posted by Bazza84, today at 16:28

      Bazza84 replied:
      And?

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 16:24

    Blue boy it’s quite upsetting that the bbc keeps removing your comments about me everybody has a right to their own opinion and it’s so sad they remove them

    • Reply posted by Lorenzo de Matteo, today at 16:28

      Lorenzo de Matteo replied:
      ...and to be honest, we hang on his every word.

  • Comment posted by rainbowdog, today at 16:21

    Who's going to be manager of Leicester next season, I wonder?

  • Comment posted by Russian Grenadier 1812, today at 16:18

    Thank God we have only 1 game left.... thank God Rob Edwards is coming in. First order of business, sack half the players. Next season we'll be champions.

    • Reply posted by FlashBanding, today at 16:27

      FlashBanding replied:
      Rob Edwards' odds of surviving as manager till Christmas? (anything other than top of the division = axe)

  • Comment posted by Randy Bandicoot, today at 16:15

    Oh what could have been, if Vardy, Maddison, Ndidi, Fofana, Evans and Justin had been healthy all year. So pleased to see Danny Ward have a great game.

    • Reply posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 16:19

      gone-for-a-walk-bye replied:
      Stop whingeing everybody has injuries in their team Leicester is no different

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 16:13

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by sanddancer, today at 16:23

      sanddancer replied:
      Why must you come up with a nasty comment that has absolutely nothing to do with football? What Jamie Vardy has achieved is remarkable considering how late he came into Premier League football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City37286396247290
2Liverpool36268289246586
3Chelsea362010673314270
4Tottenham372151164402468
5Arsenal362131256451166
6Man Utd371610115756158
7West Ham371681359481156
8Wolves37156163740-351
9Leicester36139145757048
10Brighton371115113943-448
11Crystal Palace361015114743445
12Aston Villa36135184950-144
13Brentford37127184453-943
14Newcastle361110154061-2143
15Southampton36913144161-2040
16Everton36116193856-1839
17Leeds37811184078-3835
18Burnley36713163250-1834
19Watford3765263375-4223
20Norwich3757252379-5622
View full Premier League table

