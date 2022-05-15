Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Alan Forrest and Andrew Shinnie scored for Livingston

Livingston secured a seventh-place Scottish Premiership finish with a comeback victory as Dundee ended their one-year stay in the top flight with another disappointing defeat.

Mark McGhee, whose visitors were officially relegated in midweek, finishes his 14-game spell in charge with one win and eight losses.

Josh Mulligan's second-half header looked like it was going to earn Dundee a second straight win, but goals from Andrew Shinnie and Alan Forrest turned the game around.

It means Livingston end the season unbeaten in five games - and in four meetings with Dundee, winning three in a row.

Wednesday's 3-1 win over Hibernian - Dundee's first under McGhee - had come too late to save the manager's job, or the team from relegation, but it was little surprise that he stayed loyal to that winning XI.

David Martindale took the opposite approach, only retaining two of the side that drew with St Mirren in midweek, and the home side looked like a team still finding their feet in the early stages.

Paul McMullan flashed a drive just wide and, from the corner, midfielder Max Anderson's flick on the spin crashed off a post, while Niall McGinn and Ryan Sweeney also both threatened.

Craig Sibbald did fire against the outside of a post at the other end and Dundee survived calls for a red card when Jordan Marshall challenged Cristian Montano when through on goal. The Livingston winger was instead shown a yellow for simulation by referee John Beaton.

Max Stryjek, who Martindale restored to the starting line-up despite expecting the Pole to be sold this summer, was the first goalkeeper to be tested as he superbly pushed a looping McMullan effort over the crossbar.

It was Harrison Sharp's turn to keep the score level when turning an Adam Lewis shot over the crossbar after the on-loan Liverpool full-back's fine one-two with Montano.

Montano volleyed just wide after the break, but it was Dundee who made the breakthrough when Mulligan headed in a Jordan Marshall cross to the back post for the midfielder's third goal of the season.

There was a sentimental moment as goalkeeper Gary Maley was handed his Livingston debut at the age of 39 and the applause was still ringing round the Tony Macaroni when Shinnie knocked in a low Forrest drive from close range.

The winger, who is expected to leave this summer, completed the turnaround moments later with a curling drive and Maley had time to produce his one and only save - and a good one it was as he turned McGinn's effort over the crossbar.

Man of the match - Alan Forrest

Forrest only made a cameo appearance, but the winger made one goal and scored another in what could be his last Livingston appearance

What did we learn?

Winning despite making so many changes shows the depth of the squad Martindale has assembled as Livingston again finished above clubs with higher budgets.

However, the contribution of clever winger Forrest and steady goalkeeper Styjek shows that the manager will again have to show his eye for a bargain in the transfer market to replace two such important players should they leave as expected.

McGhee told BBC Scotland before kick-off that he was "100% behind" Dundee's decision that, in the second tier, they will need a young coach who can contribute more energy on the training ground than a pure team manager.

Veteran midfielder Charlie Adam was unable to lead Dundee to victory as a substitute on this occasion, but his words this week suggest he is angling for a shift into management and will surely be in contention if he throws his hat into the ring.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I think that's Alan's last game for Livingston. When players leave, it can be a sore one, but if he is leaving to one of the top four clubs in Scotland, you've just got to wish him well. I know Hearts have an interest along with other clubs. It would be a fantastic move for him if it happens.

"I just hope Sportscene shows big Stretch's save. I played with him at Broxburn, I brought him in seven-and-a-half years ago when I needed a goalkeeper and I've been trying to retire him for four years, but things conspired against us. He is a legend for us and I'm delighted he got on at the end."

Dundee assistant Dave Mackay: "That's another manager gone and it's a disappointing way to end the season. We just have to start our rebuild.

"We are leading but lose two goals in the last 15 minutes and that just about sums up our season."

