Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen0St MirrenSt Mirren0

Aberdeen 0-0 St Mirren: Andrew Considine signs off after 19 seasons at Pittodrie

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

A tearful Andy Considine leaves the pitch in his final match for Aberdeen during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie
Andy Considine was forced off in tears with an injury in the second half as he prepares to leave Aberdeen

Aberdeen and St Mirren played out a drab goalless draw in the Scottish Premiership as the home side said goodbye to defender Andy Considine after nearly two decades with the club.

Considine - who has missed most of the season with a knee injury - was forced off early in the second half in tears and to a standing ovation as his 571st appearance ended prematurely.

The draw means St Mirren drop one place to ninth while Aberdeen end a dismal season in 10th, their lowest finish since Considine's debut season in 2004.

Aberdeen looked the more likely side to end the season with a victory, as Lewis Ferguson and Connor Barron both forced good saves from Jak Alnwick, and Ross McCrorie had the ball in the net only for his effort to be ruled out for what appeared to be handball.

Referee Don Robertson also reversed his decision to award Aberdeen a penalty on the stroke of half-time after consulting with the far side assistant, having initially penalised Scott Tanser for a handball.

St Mirren did have opportunities, too, as they aimed to consolidate eighth place and better last season's points total.

Marcus Fraser's header forced Joe Lewis into action in the first half and substitute Eamonn Brophy flashed a shot just past a post after the break.

Overall, though, a match between two sides with virtually nothing to play for unfolded with precious little excitement in a season with very little joy for either club.

Man of the match - Jak Alnwick

Jack Alnwick
The St Mirren goalkeeper made some excellent saves on what could be his last appearance for the Paisley side

What did we learn?

This was a sad end to a distinguished Aberdeen career for Considine, who was given a guard of honour before kick-off.

Only Willie Miller, Alex McLeish and Bobby Clark have played more times for the Pittodrie club. And although he can't match the trophy haul of those three, he has made a mark on his boyhood club like nobody else over the last 19 seasons despite being written off at various stages.

The emotion of saying goodbye in such circumstances was overwhelming for him as he left the field, and the club's decision to withdraw their original contract offer once Considine's team had countered is fiercely contested among fans.

In the first half he brought a much-needed assuredness, though the fact he was forced off might strengthen the club's argument for letting him go at 35 after a bad injury, as cruel as it may sound. His next move will be intriguing.

Manager Jim Goodwin said this week he has told 10 or 11 players they are surplus to requirements, and with speculation about the futures of Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson, a massive rebuild looks likely.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson will also be looking to reshape his squad in his image after replacing Goodwin in Paisley back in February.

His start was dreadful as they slipped towards relegation, but an unbeaten run of four games with four clean sheets means they will play Premiership football again next season and can build again.

Alnwick looks to be on his way out when his contract expires and will be difficult to replace, but there is a core of young players such as Jay Henderson to try and build around.

There is so little between so many of the teams in the Premiership that a few shrewd signings and Robinson's experience could have them pushing for top six next season.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "We're looking [at transfers] right across the board. We need better end product in the final third and more attacking options.

"We're looking at pretty much every single position. I don't want any player that's in the squad currently who's being retained thinking they're guaranteed a place in the team next year."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "You can see we're organised but we need to add to the squad. We need a bit more athleticism and pace and creativity. But I have to give credit to this group because we were struggling to put a team out.

"If you're hard to beat and break down then if you can add a little bit more to that then it bodes well for next season."

Player of the match

ConsidineAndrew Considine

with an average of 8.24

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    8.24

  2. Squad number29Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    6.82

  3. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    6.61

  4. Squad number21Player namePolvara
    Average rating

    6.61

  5. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    6.56

  6. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    6.55

  7. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    6.36

  8. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    6.35

  9. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    6.05

  10. Squad number7Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.97

  11. Squad number48Player nameHarvey
    Average rating

    5.83

  12. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    5.58

  13. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    4.39

  14. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    4.29

  15. Squad number5Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    3.99

St Mirren

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    7.00

  2. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    6.26

  3. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    6.12

  4. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    6.10

  5. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    5.93

  7. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    5.93

  8. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    5.84

  9. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    5.82

  10. Squad number12Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.70

  11. Squad number5Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    5.62

  12. Squad number44Player nameMillar
    Average rating

    5.58

  13. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    5.41

  14. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    5.29

  15. Squad number46Player nameGilmartin
    Average rating

    4.24

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2McCrorie
  • 27BatesBooked at 71mins
  • 4ConsidineSubstituted forGallagherat 48'minutes
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 21PolvaraSubstituted forOjoat 61'minutes
  • 19Ferguson
  • 10Besuijen
  • 29Barron
  • 17HayesSubstituted forKennedyat 79'minutes
  • 7WatkinsSubstituted forHarveyat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gallagher
  • 11Montgomery
  • 16Ojo
  • 18McLennan
  • 25Woods
  • 28Ruth
  • 33Kennedy
  • 39Milne
  • 48Harvey

St Mirren

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Alnwick
  • 22Fraser
  • 13Gogic
  • 5McCarthy
  • 2TaitSubstituted forMillarat 51'minutes
  • 12HendersonSubstituted forBrophyat 51'minutes
  • 6Power
  • 16ErhahonBooked at 28minsSubstituted forFlynnat 74'minutes
  • 3Tanser
  • 11KiltieBooked at 80mins
  • 21GreiveSubstituted forGilmartinat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Flynn
  • 9Brophy
  • 26Lyness
  • 36Thomson
  • 44Millar
  • 46Gilmartin
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
14,906

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 0, St. Mirren 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 0, St. Mirren 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vicente Besuijen.

  4. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Millar (St. Mirren).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Aiden Gilmartin replaces Alex Greive because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Harvey.

  9. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen).

  12. Post update

    Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Scott Tanser.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Funso Ojo with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Harvey (Aberdeen) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthew Kennedy with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Offside, St. Mirren. Eamonn Brophy tries a through ball, but Alex Greive is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen).

  20. Post update

    Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

