Match ends, Aberdeen 0, St. Mirren 0.
Aberdeen and St Mirren played out a drab goalless draw in the Scottish Premiership as the home side said goodbye to defender Andy Considine after nearly two decades with the club.
Considine - who has missed most of the season with a knee injury - was forced off early in the second half in tears and to a standing ovation as his 571st appearance ended prematurely.
The draw means St Mirren drop one place to ninth while Aberdeen end a dismal season in 10th, their lowest finish since Considine's debut season in 2004.
Aberdeen looked the more likely side to end the season with a victory, as Lewis Ferguson and Connor Barron both forced good saves from Jak Alnwick, and Ross McCrorie had the ball in the net only for his effort to be ruled out for what appeared to be handball.
Referee Don Robertson also reversed his decision to award Aberdeen a penalty on the stroke of half-time after consulting with the far side assistant, having initially penalised Scott Tanser for a handball.
St Mirren did have opportunities, too, as they aimed to consolidate eighth place and better last season's points total.
Marcus Fraser's header forced Joe Lewis into action in the first half and substitute Eamonn Brophy flashed a shot just past a post after the break.
Overall, though, a match between two sides with virtually nothing to play for unfolded with precious little excitement in a season with very little joy for either club.
Man of the match - Jak Alnwick
What did we learn?
This was a sad end to a distinguished Aberdeen career for Considine, who was given a guard of honour before kick-off.
Only Willie Miller, Alex McLeish and Bobby Clark have played more times for the Pittodrie club. And although he can't match the trophy haul of those three, he has made a mark on his boyhood club like nobody else over the last 19 seasons despite being written off at various stages.
The emotion of saying goodbye in such circumstances was overwhelming for him as he left the field, and the club's decision to withdraw their original contract offer once Considine's team had countered is fiercely contested among fans.
In the first half he brought a much-needed assuredness, though the fact he was forced off might strengthen the club's argument for letting him go at 35 after a bad injury, as cruel as it may sound. His next move will be intriguing.
Manager Jim Goodwin said this week he has told 10 or 11 players they are surplus to requirements, and with speculation about the futures of Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson, a massive rebuild looks likely.
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson will also be looking to reshape his squad in his image after replacing Goodwin in Paisley back in February.
His start was dreadful as they slipped towards relegation, but an unbeaten run of four games with four clean sheets means they will play Premiership football again next season and can build again.
Alnwick looks to be on his way out when his contract expires and will be difficult to replace, but there is a core of young players such as Jay Henderson to try and build around.
There is so little between so many of the teams in the Premiership that a few shrewd signings and Robinson's experience could have them pushing for top six next season.
What they said
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "We're looking [at transfers] right across the board. We need better end product in the final third and more attacking options.
"We're looking at pretty much every single position. I don't want any player that's in the squad currently who's being retained thinking they're guaranteed a place in the team next year."
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "You can see we're organised but we need to add to the squad. We need a bit more athleticism and pace and creativity. But I have to give credit to this group because we were struggling to put a team out.
"If you're hard to beat and break down then if you can add a little bit more to that then it bodes well for next season."
