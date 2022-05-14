Close menu
Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen12:00St MirrenSt Mirren
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic38296392227093
2Rangers38278380314989
3Hearts3817101154441061
4Dundee Utd381212143744-748
5Motherwell381210164261-1946
6Ross County381011174761-1441
7Livingston371210153945-646
8St Mirren371013143351-1843
9Hibernian371012153442-842
10Aberdeen371010174146-540
11St Johnstone37811182447-2335
12Dundee37611203362-2929
