Harry McKirdy has scored 10 goals in Swindon's past 12 matches

Harry McKirdy scored twice to give Swindon Town a narrow lead over Port Vale in their League Two play-off semi-final first leg at the County Ground.

McKirdy glanced a first-half header past Aidan Stone from a Robins corner.

He doubled Swindon's tally with a stylish right-footed volley, for his 23rd goal of the season.

However, James Wilson kept Vale in touch before Thursday's return fixture, with a deft finish from close range seven minutes from time.

Swindon boss Ben Garner named an unchanged side from the team that beat Walsall 3-0 on the last day of the regular season in an attempt to maintain the momentum that brought the Robins four consecutive wins and a spot in the play-offs.

Port Vale, meanwhile, restored midfielders Harry Charsley and David Worrall to their starting XI as they made two changes.

In a scrappy start, Vale's Ben Garrity stole the ball in midfield and took a shot from distance that went over the bar, while Wilson had an effort blocked by an outstretched leg.

But Swindon's attack has been one of the best in the league, netting a division-high 77 goals across the season, and it was spearheaded by McKirdy, with the 25-year-old a constant threat.

He set up Jack Payne, whose shot from a tight angle forced a two-handed save from Stone.

Soon after, Vale defender Nathan Smith mistakenly put the ball out for a corner, which Jonny Williams swung into the box for McKirdy to guide his header beyond the Port Vale keeper.

Payne almost made it 2-0 with another effort from close range, before Williams tried his luck from 30 yards out with a strike that Stone tipped over the crossbar.

Smith sent a header high and wide early in the second half, while Wilson dragged a low shot past the far post as Port Vale tried to find an equaliser.

Swindon looked dangerous on the counter-attack, however, and McKirdy charged on to every ball he could.

He couldn't quite stretch far enough to tap in Ellis Iandolo's pass but made no mistake when Stone dived to save Payne's shot only for it to fall straight into McKirdy's path and his swinging strike found the net.

McKirdy almost immediately had a hat-trick but, as boss Darrell Clarke rang the changes, Vale found a lifeline - Swindon failed to deal with the visitors' numbers in the box and Jamie Proctor's shot fell into Wilson's path to tap home what could yet prove a crucial goal.

James Wilson scored for a second straight game after netting the winner at Exeter to secure Port Vale's play-off spot

Swindon Town manager Ben Garner told BBC Radio Wiltshire:

"We've won the game which is great and we're going to do the same on Thursday now - win the second leg and there'll be no change to the approach like we've approached every away game this season.

"It was a good first half, I thought we allowed it to become a little bit end-to-end, a little bit fight-ball in the second half for a spell.

"I don't think the officiating helped in any way today. I thought he should have clamped down - if you set the tone it allows the game to flow and I don't think that happened.

"We then got better control and I didn't see them scoring - if anything I thought we'd go and get a third. But we're delighted with the win and we look forward to Thursday."

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke told BBC Radio Stoke:

"The late goal gives us a right boost. We've just got to win the home game, it's as simple as that.

"The play-offs can be like that. We're very disappointed certainly in the first goal we conceded today, very sloppy. They didn't really have a lot up until that and then we're chasing the game.

"But we've got to be better with the ball - I've been saying that for a few weeks now so it's time to produce that. But, too right, we're still in the tie.

"Like I said to the boys, don't be not bringing your 'A' game with or without the ball on Thursday night because that's where you show that character. That's where you show that desire."