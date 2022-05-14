Last updated on .From the section League Two

Ben Garner took over at the County Ground in the summer

Swindon boss Ben Garner believes his side will have benefitted from the pressure that was on their final four games of the regular season.

The Robins face Port Vale for a place in the League Two play-off final.

"The good thing for us is that we've effectively played knock-out football for the past four games," he told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"If we'd lost, or even drawn, we wouldn't be here now. The players have thrived on the pressure."

He added: "I don't think the league form will have any bearing on the game. This is a completely new competition.

"The players have trained ever so well and they're in a good place. We need to channel that into a good performance."

Garner said his side have no new injury concerns as they look to win an immediate return to the third tier.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke would not comment on the possible availability of midfielder Harry Charsley after his missed last Saturday's win at Exeter City.

Port Vale are in the play-offs for the first time since 1993 and fans queued overnight to get their hands on tickets for the games.

Clarke, who has recently returned to leading the side after time away following a close family bereavement, said his side's success has been built on "togetherness".

"It speaks for itself with the circumstances we've had this season with some serious injuries and my personal situation, I just think it's the togetherness and spirit we have here that comes right down from the owners," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

"Everyone is on the right page and everyone is pulling in the same direction. We've all come together as one and we've created a winning culture."