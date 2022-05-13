Last updated on .From the section League Two

Nigel Clough is hoping to guide Mansfield back to the third tier of English football for the first time since 2003

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough expects to face a Northampton side with "renewed determination" in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

The Cobblers won their final game at Barrow but missed out on automatic promotion on goal difference after Bristol Rovers beat Scunthorpe 7-0.

"There will be large degree of disappointment and disbelief probably that that they missed out," he said.

The winners will meet either Swindon or Port Vale at Wembley on 28 May.

"For them to win at home as they did and the other team to score seven is a freakish couple of results but they have to deal with it," Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It might give them a renewed determination not to let the season end on that note."

He added: "It's much of muchness who you get this stage. We really have to look at ourselves and we have to be good enough now - don't be looking at the opposition."

Stags captain Ollie Clarke could make his first appearance since mid-March, having been an unused substitute in the final two games of the regular season after recovering from injury.

Defender Kellan Gordon is the only player not available to Stags boss Clough, who has overseen an astonishing turnaround in the team's fortunes after they failed to win any of their first 14 games in all competitions this season.

It is their first play-offs appearance since losing at the semi-final stage in 2019, and speaking before Saturday's home leg, the former Burton, Derby and Sheffield United boss said: "There will be a nervousness around the place, but I think they will go into it with a degree of optimism.

"I don't think we will be affected by what happened a few years ago. We go into it as a new challenge for everybody.

Mansfield achieved a club record 11 successive home wins following their poor start to the campaign, and a draw with champions Forest Green was enough to secure seventh spot, one point clear of Sutton United.

"The regular season is finished and it is like a little cup competition now," said Clough. "I don't think it does any harm to be four unbeaten and scoring a few goals in the last four games. All those sort of things have got to help."

Cobblers rely on deputy keeper

Sam Hoskins is Northampton's leading scorer this season with 13 goals

Northampton will be without suspended goalkeeper Liam Roberts after he was sent off in added time at Barrow for handling outside the area, so Jon Maxted may deputise.

Defender Aaron McGowan remains doubtful with a leg injury sustained in their 1-1 draw with Exeter City at the end of last month.

Manager Jon Brady insists last weekend's frustration and disappointment is now behind them.

"We're not wasting a minute on anything else but focusing on the task ahead," he told BBC Radio Northampton.

"We've had a lot of setbacks throughout this season and fought back from them - there's the goal that was never a goal against Forest Green, things like that, and us having Covid for 21 days.

"A lot of people had written us off for the play-offs, let alone push for automatic promotion, and we're at our best when we're being pushed to our limit, backs against the wall and no-one believes in us."

Northampton are unbeaten in six games, winning four of them, since losing 1-0 at Mansfield on 2 April, the game in which the Stags set their record and Paul Lewis of the Cobblers was shown a red card with 15 minutes to go.

"I expect Nigel's team to be hugely organised and really strong, like they have been for the last two-thirds of the season," said Brady.

"They have turned their season around brilliantly well. They are a very good team and have got a great manager, someone I really respect."