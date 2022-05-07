Close menu

Ralph Hasenhuttl has 'no problem' with chants from unhappy Southampton fans

Ralph Hasenhuttl
Only relegated Norwich and Watford have picked up fewer points than Southampton's five since the start of March

Ralph Hasenhuttl says he has "no problem" with chants aimed at him by unhappy Southampton supporters after their 3-0 defeat at Brentford.

"You're getting sacked in the morning" and "You don't know what you're doing" were heard as the Saints suffered a seventh defeat in 10 matches.

"I haven't heard them, my English is not so good," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But I can take it. It is no problem for me because I am responsible for the results. I am the manager here."

Southampton were ninth in the Premier League in February, but their recent downturn in form has seen them slump to 15th, eight points above the bottom three.

Despite that gap, they still cannot be totally sure of survival yet. They have played at least one game more than all the sides below them and end their season with tricky-looking games against Liverpool and Leicester.

Hasenhuttl's side made a poor start in west London on Saturday, conceding two goals in the space of 77 first-half seconds from Pontus Jansson and Yoane Wissa.

They briefly rallied but struggled to create many clear-cut chances, with the visiting supporters growing increasingly frustrated, before Kristoffer Ajer put the game beyond doubt with Brentford's third late on.

"This is not a new situation for me. I have had this pressure my whole life since I have been a manager, and you can be sure for as long as I am here I will do everything to make us more successful," added Hasenhuttl, who has been Saints manager since December 2018.

"We had discussions in the last few weeks about a top 10 [finish]. We had opponents there around us and we were not able to win against them, so we are not a top-10 team. We are far away from being a top-10 team at the moment.

"It's a tough time. We have two games left against two strong opponents and we have to show a reaction, that's for sure."

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by lucas, today at 22:56

    Wasn’t our manager being touted as the next Man Utd manager 4/5 months ago? The guy is a good manger and keeping us in the prem each year is a good result

  • Comment posted by Clogs, today at 22:50

    What’s he supposed to do? In the bottom six for wages, in the bottom six for spending, players on the beach for a month already and I don’t blame them. Ralph makes them out a massive shift in and it takes its toll. Getting rid of him would be madness. Keep the faith. See you in August, we go again…

  • Comment posted by Cromwell, today at 22:44

    Nobody else would do any better I suspect. Limited budget, owners who continually lack ambition or deep pockets or both. Each season I'm happy with 17th. Yes, we've not been great but if we stay up it's job done. I'm certain Norwich and Watford fans would happily swap with us.

  • Comment posted by Gerrardswhiskers, today at 22:44

    Sure Southampton fans are delighted every Monday when Garth crooks offers their best players to every other club in the league. Relative to utds budget hassenhuttel doing a great job. You could have lampard soon if that would be better? 🤗

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:43

    His English is not so good but he far more articulate than the players…..
    Have you thought about that
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by The Rising Scum, today at 22:24

    Better the devil you know, I’ve hard far worse seasons following the sizzlers. I think Adam Armstrong will come
    to the fore next season

  • Comment posted by inoffapost, today at 22:21

    He's a good manager but he is wasting his time there. The players perform for him for 3 or 4 games and then they don't for the next 3 or 4 or more. He should quit. He won't be short of offers. Even if they were consistent he wouldn't get the support to build on it. I think they have gone as far together as they can.

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 22:16

    Ralph has been in charge since Dec 2018 are we any higher are we challenging for a cup are we better than before sadly the answer is no, way to many players gave up months ago. a mass clear out is needed in the summer and sadly Ralph has to go

    • Reply posted by SLR, today at 22:50

      SLR replied:
      But he is there and this is better than you could aim for. Be grateful.

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 22:02

    Hasenhuttl's decent man & has done well for the Saints ( keeping them safe in the PL) with a limited budget.

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 22:00

    Southampton have good players all over the pitch, particularly JWP, and can give the best teams a good go when in form but they go from brilliant for a run of games to utterly appalling for a run of games and repeat that over a season. They are currently in an utterly appalling stage for sure. Most inconsistent team in the league by miles! Can see why the fans are starting to doubt the manager.

    • Reply posted by charlie, today at 22:19

      charlie replied:
      Saints have so few good players thats why we are still looking over our shoulders,the only good ones are Stuart Armstrong ,james ward prowse kyle walker-peters, tino ,mo salisu the rest i wouldnt shed a tear if they left

  • Comment posted by wale , today at 21:52

    Not much I think they have a nice manager but have to get results..mathematically not out of the woods if Burnley go on winning run

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 21:51

    Decent manager at a club that sell all their best players and the money seems to disappear.

  • Comment posted by Ballsy, today at 21:50

    I’d be more concerned about getting in players that know how to put in a performance. Luckily, I should be able to get a £20k a week contract with Southampton. Turns out I don’t need to know how to poay football to get a deal.

  • Comment posted by Push the boat out, today at 21:49

    How has it come to this? I don’t think Hasenhuttl knows and his attempts to improve matters have just got more and more incomprehensible. Saints will go down next season if not this if nothin* is done.

  • Comment posted by killingjoke, today at 20:54

    Bored City fan here, nice to see i've just doubled the posts 😁, i like Ralf

  • Comment posted by aguinaga, today at 20:54

    Anyone else noticed that RH looks like a poor man's Gerard Butler?

  • Comment posted by Renegade, today at 20:44

    That is the end of that then.

