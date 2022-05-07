Close menu

Ben Foster criticises Watford team-mates' attitudes after relegation

From the section Watford

Watford players applaud the fans after losing to Crystal Palace
Watford have now been relegated from the Premier League on four occasions

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster said some of his team-mates have not been prepared to give maximum effort over 90 minutes after the Hornets' relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

Watford were sent down for the second time in three seasons after a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Foster blamed Watford's downfall on poor home form and inconsistency.

"You just don't really know what you're going to get from us, to be perfectly honest," the 39-year-old said.

"We've got too many players who are happy to put it in for an hour, 70 minutes, but then probably fall off and happily let it go in the last 20 minutes.

"You can't have that. When you're a team like us, the minimum is giving it everything you've got. The ability you can forego a little bit and accept that you might not have the quality of some players, but you've got to put the effort in."

Watford went into the game at Selhurst Park with their fate all but sealed following last week's home defeat by Burnley, which Foster admitted "really took it out" of the Hornets squad.

"You could see the confidence was low, we were really lacking today," added the former England keeper, who was also part of the Watford side that suffered relegation at the end of the 2019-20 season.

"Last week's defeat by Burnley really took it out of us. We knew before the game that it was nigh-on impossible. We wanted to come and compete, and I think we did."

Palace's winner arrived through a first-half Wilfried Zaha penalty after Watford defender Hassane Kamara - who was later sent off - was judged to have used his arm to block a Michael Olise header.

"We felt it probably wasn't a penalty so we feel a little bit hard done by," said Foster.

"But credit to the lads in front of me today. They gave what they could but the confidence was lacking."

Watford boss Roy Hodgson
Hodgson said he considered Watford's relegation to have been confirmed after last week's defeat by Burnley

Earlier this week, Watford boss Roy Hodgson indicated that his managerial career will end when he departs Vicarage Road at the end of the season, and the 74-year-old was given a warm reception by the Palace fans when he returned to Selhurst Park to face the side he left last year.

Hodgson replaced Claudio Ranieri at Watford in January, and Foster praised the former England manager's efforts over the last four months.

"Roy's been fantastic," he said. "He came in and got a group of lads who were a bunch of misfits, to be perfectly honest, and got us playing a style where we know we're all on the same page at least.

"We know that we can be competitive when we're doing it properly, but in some games we've had some stupid mistakes and then heads drop. Confidence is a massive thing in sport and within our team it's a huge problem.

"It's been a really tough season for us all. Hopefully in the Championship next season we can do what we did last season and give the fans something to smile about, and hopefully bounce back at the first time of asking."

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the game, Hodgson took exception to the media saying Watford's relegation had been confirmed at Palace, saying he considered his side's return to the Championship to be rubber-stamped after the loss to Burnley.

"My emotions are more veering towards the reception [from the Palace supporters] because we were relegated last week," said Hodgson, who also outlined his belief that Watford's squad are capable of securing an immediate top-flight return next season.

"I don't quite understand why the mass media continue to suggest that it's only today we were relegated. When we lost the last game and were 12 points behind two or three teams and with a much inferior goal difference, even the greatest optimist in the world would have suggested, well, that's probably it as far as we're concerned.

"So today I'm doubly pleased. I'm delighted with the reception from the fans - that really touches my heart - and I'm so pleased they feel I was able to be of use to the club during my time here.

"But I'm also very pleased with the team's performance because that was a very tough game for us."

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by insideright, today at 22:57

    So the manager thought relegation was already confirmed? Must have been a great motivation speech.. 'Don't worry lads, we're already down, go out and paddle around while I take all the Palace applause.' Thanks, Roy, you've been useless, horrendous. Thank god we don't have to suffer you and your inabilty next season.

    • Reply posted by Browning, today at 23:05

      Browning replied:
      Neutral fan here, we all know what/how RH sets his teams up, are Watford fans or the owners shocked with this outcome?

  • Comment posted by super_duder_bro, today at 22:44

    Foster is like baked beans...

  • Comment posted by RedEnvoy, today at 22:43

    Too many modern players, not just Watford's, get comfy on the fat contracts & - in middling teams - coast for too much of the season, no guts, no fight.

    TBF to Watford, their owners are so much to blame for their disfunction.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:41

    The scary thing is that the players gave so much more effort and passion than Hodgson and even if they put effort in for just one minute, this is much much more than Hodgson ever did !
    Have you thought about that
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by James60, today at 22:25

    A good way to ostracize yourself will team mates ..

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 22:17

    Said by a bloke who spends all week on YouTube and doing Podcasts with kids and celebs ?

    • Reply posted by duffspur, today at 22:22

      duffspur replied:
      He doesn’t do that on the pitch which is where it matters.

  • Comment posted by GrammarFreak, today at 21:57

    Foster seems to want to be a YouTube star. Reminds me of Charlie Austin....QPR striker by morning, TalkRadio personality by Afternoon. Which is it Charlie ?

  • Comment posted by Rustynuts, today at 21:52

    Couldn’t happen to a nicer set of owners.

  • Comment posted by thelastofthefew, today at 21:45

    Foster always...been a good keeper....He just tells it as he sees it.......youtube or not...Watford have been poor all season....manger nO 25 etc,,,,,,,Elton sort it out

  • Comment posted by StevieMac, today at 21:42

    Says the clown/egomaniac riding around on a bike and wearing a Man U shirt during the season

    • Reply posted by Duncan, today at 21:55

      Duncan replied:
      Still their best player

  • Comment posted by Cold1, today at 21:34

    Says it all that this is only the 7th comment so far, maybe relegation was expected in august

    • Reply posted by THOMASFOX, today at 22:18

      THOMASFOX replied:
      With the way Luton's game when, the usual crowd on here being abusive never left the pub.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:30

    Interesting to read Foster blaming his teammates

    • Reply posted by Duncan, today at 21:55

      Duncan replied:
      Was still their best player

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 21:29

    Bunch of jokers in charged of bunch of players more interested in the trappings of wealth and privilege, given they were in the premiership. not much of a fight to stay in the premiership.
    Enough about man utd. Watford always been a bit amateurish

    • Reply posted by THOMASFOX, today at 22:19

      THOMASFOX replied:
      Ahh so there is the Luton supporter.

  • Comment posted by Diogeues, today at 20:37

    Looking forward to the same story two years from now.

  • Comment posted by craig, today at 20:35

    Unfortunately Watford are owned by a bunch of wallys

  • Comment posted by Stuboy, today at 20:35

    Interesting article, considering Foster spends most of his time these days working on his YouTube videos, so not sure his focus is 100% on Watford, and Roy seems happier with the reception he got from the Palace fans than anything to do with the club he currently manages. Watford are a strange strange club, and it would not surprise me if this time next season they'll be heading to League One.

    • Reply posted by Duncan, today at 21:55

      Duncan replied:
      He was still their best player

  • Comment posted by DrJ, today at 20:33

    Not prepared to give maximum effort for 90 minutes? They must be eying a move to United then.

